Giveaway: With the Litelok X1 Mini, British manufacturer Litelok expands its X-series with a particularly compact U-lock, aimed primarily at bicycle and e-bike users who want to combine a high level of security with improved portability. Designed as a smaller version of the Litelok X1, this model remains certified to the Sold Secure Diamond level despite its reduced dimensions. Litelok thus positions the X1 Mini in the high-security lock segment for everyday urban commuting, e-bikes, and high-end bicycles. We're giving away a total of six Litelok X1 Mini U-locks for added security in your daily life.

The focus of Litelok's U-lock is on the question of how much lock is actually needed in everyday life. Especially in sporty and urban cycling, it's not just the nominal security rating that determines its use, but also weight, size when folded, and how it attaches to the bike. The X1 Mini weighs 1,48 kilograms, making it lighter than the well-known X1. Its internal dimensions are 99,5 x 136,65 millimeters. This makes the lock particularly suitable for short stops, café breaks, the commute to work, or situations where the bike frame and a fixed locking point are close together.







Technically, Litelok relies on the multi-layered protective architecture familiar from the X-Series. The core component is the patented Barronium composite armor. According to the manufacturer, this material combines ceramic and metallic components designed to withstand the stresses of angle grinder cutting discs and slow down attacks. The structure is complemented by a steel core and a rubberized outer shell intended to protect sensitive frame surfaces.

For cyclists, the more compact design is a double-edged sword: it facilitates transport and handling, but naturally limits the options for locking up. The Litelok X1 Mini is therefore less of a universal, long-term lock for every situation, but rather a deliberately minimalist high-security lock for specific everyday scenarios. Those who regularly lock their bikes to familiar locations, such as at work, in front of a café, or at fixed bike racks, will benefit more from the shorter design than users who frequently have to use wide lampposts or awkward locking points.







The new X1 Mini Tactical Mount is also designed to enhance everyday usability. According to Litelok, the mount securely fixes the lock to the frame without vibration and is designed for use even on bumpy roads. A Restrap lock holster is also available as an option. Reflective elements improve visibility in the dark, while self-sealing cylinders are intended to support reliable performance in daily use. The security rating is comprehensive, and the X1 Mini is described as resistant to angle grinders; the manufacturer also mentions a Sold Secure Diamond certification for bicycles and e-bikes.







Litelok founder and CEO Professor Neil Barron describes portability as the most important factor after security when it comes to bicycle locks. Many users had requested the performance of the X1 in a more compact form, and the X1 Mini addresses precisely that need. According to the company, the lock is manufactured entirely in the UK, in a solar-powered factory in Wales. The company states that it collaborates with materials scientists, including those at Swansea University, and uses sustainable, plant-based polymers for certain components, as well as cardboard packaging sourced from the region surrounding the production facility.

Technical information

feature Specification Model Litelok X1 Mini of lock U-lock Security orientation angle grinder resistant Certification Sold Secure Diamond for bicycles and e-bikes Weight 1,48 kg Inside dimension 99,5 × 136,65 mm lock cylinder ART-4 certified Mounting X1 Mini Tactical Mount Accessories Restrap lock holster optional Price EUR 159,99

Overall, the X1 MINI is less of a replacement for every classic U-lock and more of a specialized, compact option for users with clearly defined locking situations. In everyday cycling, its strengths likely lie primarily where lighter weight, a secure transport solution, and a high level of security come together.







Win your Litelok X1 Mini U-lock

With a bit of luck, you can win one of six Litlok X1 Mini castles!