Product News: With the new A-Line KinetiCore, Lazer presents a premium full-face helmet specifically designed to meet the high demands of downhill, freeride, and enduro riders. At the heart of the A-Line KinetiCore is a safety concept that meets the requirements of modern gravity sports and aims to set new standards in mountain bike protection.

The new Lazer A-Line KinetiCore is designed for riders who jump higher, go faster, and need absolute confidence in their equipment every meter of the way. According to Lazer, every detail of the A-Line is engineered for maximum focus at the crucial moment. With its ASTM downhill certification and numerous optimizations developed in collaboration with athletes, the A-Line KinetiCore underscores Lazer's commitment to combining uncompromising performance with state-of-the-art safety.







With its new DualCore technology, Lazer has further developed this concept. Two EPS layers of different densities perform clearly defined tasks: The softer inner layer sits closer to the head and reduces rotational forces, while the harder outer layer absorbs direct impacts, providing additional protection. Inside, the proven KinetiCore technology protects against direct and rotational impact forces. The lightweight carbon shell combines low weight with high stability and a secure, precise fit.

Removable emergency cheek pads allow for safer helmet removal after a fall. The permanently integrated visor is designed to remain stable even at high speeds and also provides space for a camera mount underneath. A softer lower helmet seal improves protection in the collarbone area, while the integrated goggle retention system, according to the Belgian manufacturer, promises a secure hold even on the roughest and most technically demanding descents.







The helmet will be available from specialist retailers starting in October in sizes XS, S, M, L, and XL in the colors Carbon Black Gold, Carbon Black, and Carbon Red. It weighs 790 grams (size M) and costs €499,99. The A-Line KinetiCore will be presented at the Lazer booth at the UCI MTB World Cup in Leogang from June 11th to 14th, 2026, where it can also be tested.

Website: www.lazersport.com