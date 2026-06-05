The new Lapierre XR

Product News: Cross-country racing has changed dramatically. Maximum efficiency on climbs is no longer the only requirement; control and precision at high speeds are equally important. With this in mind, Lapierre has developed a completely new platform: the XR. Created in close collaboration with the Lapierre PXR Racing team, the Lapierre XR is specifically tailored to the demands of modern racers.

With the new XR, Lapierre presents a completely redesigned cross-country platform that promises uncompromising race performance on modern XCO and XCC courses. At the heart of the XR is a new kinematic concept that combines maximum pedaling efficiency with an active suspension system for optimal traction and control. According to Lapierre, the kinematics have been tuned to ensure efficient power transfer when climbing, while maintaining reliable rear wheel contact even on technical terrain. Combined with a revised geometry that positions the rider more centrally on the bike, the XR is designed to offer enhanced control and stability at high speeds. The repositioned shock mount also lowers the bike's center of gravity for improved handling.







The XR platform is based on new carbon constructions, including the UD racing layup used on the XR 10.9, designed for minimal weight and maximum responsiveness. The platform consistently uses 29-inch wheels and a balanced 120mm of front and rear travel. This gives the XR the versatility that modern racecourses demand. A flip chip allows the bottom bracket height to be adjusted between -40mm and -45mm depending on the track profile, without affecting the kinematics. Various build options within the XR family ensure that there's a suitable model for different riding styles and preferences.

The Lapierre XR model range

In addition to the top-of-the-line XR 10.9 with UD Racing carbon layup, RockShox SID Ultimate fork, SIDLuxe Ultimate shock, SRAM XX SL drivetrain, and FSA KFX i30 Team Edition carbon wheelset, the XR platform includes further equipment variants: XR 8.9, XR 7.9, XR 6.9, and XR 5.9. All models are available in sizes S to XL. Regardless of the components, all models are based on the same frame platform, kinematics, and geometry. This ensures consistent and confident handling across the entire model range. With its diverse component options, the XR family makes proven race performance accessible to a broad target group – from ambitious recreational riders to experienced competitive athletes.







Website: www.lapierrebikes.com/de-de