Kind Shock presents the Rage-i 2.0 telescopic seatpost

Product news: Just in time for Eurobike, suspension specialist Kind Shock (KS) is giving its popular Rage-i dropper post a comprehensive upgrade. The new KS Rage-i 2.0 comes with clever technical innovations designed primarily to simplify maintenance and deliver more performance on the trail.

The Rage-i was previously known as a reliable but closed system. Version 2.0 fundamentally changes that, as KS has tweaked the key aspects for mountain bikers. The goal: greater flexibility and easier handling without completely abandoning the proven concept.







KS Rage-i 2.0: The most important upgrades at a glance

Tire pressure tuning via Schrader valve A standard Schrader valve (car valve) is now located under the head of the seatpost. This allows the internal air pressure, and therefore the extension speed of the post, to be individually adjusted to personal preferences and the terrain. The formerly rigid system has thus become a true tuning component.

A standard Schrader valve (car valve) is now located under the head of the seatpost. This allows the internal air pressure, and therefore the extension speed of the post, to be individually adjusted to personal preferences and the terrain. The formerly rigid system has thus become a true tuning component. Screwed sealing collar for easier servicing: A major step forward in terms of ease of maintenance. The new, screwed-on sealing collar replaces the old, one-piece housing. This makes servicing and regular maintenance in everyday workshop use significantly faster and simpler.

A major step forward in terms of ease of maintenance. The new, screwed-on sealing collar replaces the old, one-piece housing. This makes servicing and regular maintenance in everyday workshop use significantly faster and simpler. Self-venting system against "spongiquility": Should air and oil mix during hard trail riding – which often leads to a spongy feeling or slight sagging when fully extended – the Rage-i 2.0 takes care of itself. The system cleans itself through repeated manual extension and retraction cycles. No tools or visit to a workshop are required.

Should air and oil mix during hard trail riding – which often leads to a spongy feeling or slight sagging when fully extended – the Rage-i 2.0 takes care of itself. The system cleans itself through repeated manual extension and retraction cycles. No tools or visit to a workshop are required. More stroke with a more compact overall length: The real highlight is the optimized travel-to-length ratio. Thanks to a shorter outer tube and a more compact linkage at the lower end, the seatpost delivers more travel at the same installation depth. This ensures significantly better compatibility with modern frame geometries and offers noticeably more freedom of movement, especially for riders on smaller frames.

With this update, KS combines its usual solid performance with modern technology that noticeably makes life easier for mountain bikers both on and off the trail. The new seatpost will be officially unveiled at the upcoming Eurobike trade show.







Website: www.kssuspension.com