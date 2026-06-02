Giveaway: The Kärcher OC 7-18 Handheld Battery Set is a battery-powered, handheld medium-pressure cleaner for mobile cleaning tasks on bicycles or outdoors. The device is designed for applications where a fixed power supply and a direct water connection are not always available. This makes bicycle maintenance incredibly flexible and easy. We're giving away six Kärcher Handheld Sets!

With a maximum pressure of 24 bar and a flow rate of 200 l/h, this model cannot be classified as a classic pressure washer. It positions itself more as a hybrid between a garden hose and a pressure washer. This makes it particularly suitable for light to medium soiling and for surfaces or components where excessive water pressure could be problematic. In other words, it's perfect for cleaning bicycles.







Kärcher Handheld Battery Set – Compact design and flexible water supply

The device weighs approximately 1 kg without accessories and measures 277 × 75 × 231 mm. Its design prioritizes portability. In addition to connecting to a garden hose, the cleaner can draw water from external sources such as buckets, canisters, or rain barrels via a 5 m long suction hose. A water filter is integrated. Pressure regulation is achieved through two stages. According to the manufacturer, the OC 7-18 reaches up to 24 bar in Max mode and approximately 11 bar in Eco mode. An LED display indicates the operating mode and battery level.

The battery set includes an 18V lithium-ion battery with 2,5 Ah capacity and a charger. Kärcher specifies a runtime of 14 minutes in normal mode and 30 minutes in eco mode. Charging time with the standard charger is up to 300 minutes. With the fast charger, an 80 percent charge is reached in 44 minutes and a full charge in 83 minutes. The battery is part of the Kärcher 18V Battery Power platform and can therefore also be used with other compatible devices from the manufacturer.







Kärcher OC 7-18 Handheld Battery Set – Equipment

The set includes a 5-in-1 Multi Jet, a foam nozzle, a garden hose adapter, and a suction hose with filter. The Multi Jet combines several spray patterns into a single nozzle, reducing the need to change individual attachments. The foam nozzle allows for the application of cleaning agents.

Technical data at a glance

feature Specification device type Battery-powered medium-pressure cleaner battery platform Kärcher 18 V Maximum pressure 24 bar Production volume 200 l / h battery capacity 2,5 Ah Runtime 14 minutes / 30 minutes Weight without accessories 1 kg Size 277 × 75 × 231 mm Water supply garden hose or suction hose Delivery Battery, charger, 5-in-1 Multi Jet, foam nozzle, suction hose, adapter

The OC 7-18 Handheld Battery Set is designed for short, mobile cleaning jobs. The combination of battery operation, water suction, and compact size can be particularly relevant for applications away from fixed water connections. Its limitations lie in the medium pressure range and the limited battery life. For large areas or stubborn dirt, a more powerful pressure washer is generally more suitable. However, its strengths lie in its flexible water supply, battery operation, and compact design.







Win 1 of 6 Kärcher OC 7-18 Handheld Battery Sets

All you have to do is answer the following question correctly and with a little luck, one of the sets could be yours!

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