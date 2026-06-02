Test / E-Bike – Hercules Urbanico F3: A lot of e-bike for little money? In a market where everyday bikes often easily exceed the €4.000 mark, Hercules has positioned the Urbanico F3 as a refreshingly pragmatic city runabout. Equipped with an innovative Bafang hub motor with centrifugal advance, belt drive, and a sleek design, the bike aims to bridge the gap between classic singlespeed and fully-fledged trekking bike. We put it to the test to find out whether the equation works for around €2.500 and where the concept's technical limitations lie.

Sleek design and clever detail solutions

The Urbanico F3 joins the extensive portfolio of the traditional brand as a modern, minimalist companion for urban environments. At first glance, the cleanly finished aluminum frame, with its elegant, matte dark green paint, makes a striking impression. The welds on the front are elegantly ground smooth, significantly enhancing the overall look.







Particularly pleasing: Hercules offers the bike not only in three different frame sizes, but also in three frame styles. Whether a sporty diamond frame, a mid-height trapezoidal frame, or a comfortable step-through (wave) – every rider should be able to find the right fit. Such variety is unfortunately a real rarity in this price range these days and is a clear plus for ergonomics.







Despite its sleek design, the Urbanico F3 comes fully equipped, leaving little to be desired for everyday commuting. A robust rear rack, capable of carrying up to 25 kg, is fitted. Hercules has opted for modern elastic straps to secure bags or shopping, foregoing the traditional spring-loaded flap. While it's not suitable for child seats, the bike offers plenty of other transport options. A front carrier interface is located on the head tube, allowing for the attachment of a basket or rack with a load capacity of up to 5 kg. Those who frequently use the bike for daily errands will appreciate the additional mounting points on the rigid fork – a feature more commonly found on gravel and bikepacking bikes. Even under the top tube, there are eyelets for conveniently attaching a folding lock.

Modern cockpit and everyday-usable add-on parts

We also really like the uncluttered handlebar-stem unit. It looks like a single, seamless piece and emphasizes the bike's clean aesthetic. While this does mean you lose the option of adjusting the stem angle later, it makes a strong design statement. A SP Connect smartphone mount is already integrated into the center of the stem – a brilliant feature for anyone who uses their phone for navigation.







In addition, a bright, easy-to-read color display provides all relevant driving data. Thumbs up: When the integrated lighting system is switched on, the display automatically dims. This prevents the driver from being blinded by a bright screen on nighttime rides. A blessing for anyone who frequently drives in the dark!

With a permissible total weight of 135 kg, the Urbanico F3 offers ample reserves. Subtracting its pleasingly moderate weight of 22,5 kg, this leaves over 110 kg for the rider and cargo. Hydraulic disc brakes provide the necessary stopping power, while well-dimensioned aluminum mudguards reliably keep the rider dry, even on wet roads.







The centerpiece: Bafang hub motor with automatic transmission

The real highlight of the Hercules Urbanico F3, however, is hidden in the rear wheel. Here, a compact Bafang hub motor is combined with a Gates carbon belt drive. According to the specifications, the unit delivers 40 Nm of torque and a peak output of up to 648 watts – a powerful figure that is perfectly adequate for urban use.

The real highlight, however, lies in the transmission: The motor features an integrated 3-speed automatic gearbox, controlled purely mechanically via a centrifugal clutch. The system shifts gears completely independently, depending on the speed. The hub changes gears at approximately 12 km/h and again at 19 km/h. This results in a gear range of nearly 172 percent. Combined with a beautifully integrated, removable 374 Wh battery in the downtube, this creates an extremely low-maintenance and uncluttered setup.







In practice: whisper-quietly through the city

So how does this technical package perform on the asphalt? One word best describes the initial riding impression: whisper-quiet. Since neither a whirring mid-drive motor nor a rattling derailleur disturbs the peace, you glide almost silently through the streets. The smooth rolling of the puncture-resistant Schwalbe Marathon tires is often the only sound that reaches your ears.

The automatic shifting gives the bike the character of a "Singlespeed Plus." Anyone who loves the clean look of singlespeed bikes but dreads the effort of starting from a standstill or on slight inclines will appreciate this concept. Starting off is effortless thanks to the first, easier gear, before the system smoothly shifts into the higher gears as speed increases. Even when riding above the 25 km/h assistance limit, the third gear still provides enough resistance to easily keep up with traffic at 30 km/h.







Direct character, clear boundaries

The geometry of the Urbanico F3 is a successful compromise. The riding position is upright and comfortable enough to protect the neck and shoulders even on longer rides, while still retaining a touch of sportiness. On the road, the bike is pleasingly lively and direct, steers willingly, and can be nimbly maneuvered around tight corners.

However, it's important to be aware that the torsionally stiff aluminum frame, combined with the aluminum fork, offers very little inherent damping. The Urbanico is absolutely in its element on smooth asphalt or well-maintained gravel paths. But as soon as the terrain gets rough – for example, on old cobblestones or roads riddled with potholes – the comfort level quickly reaches its limits. Anyone wanting to remedy this should consider retrofitting a suspension seatpost.







The smart drive system also has its dedicated comfort zone. For typical city riding or commuting in gently rolling terrain, the combination of hub motor and automatic transmission is brilliant. However, when things get serious, such as in extremely steep valleys, the 172 percent gear range simply isn't sufficient. A comparison with highly complex systems like the Pinion MGU (which offers over 600 percent range) is, of course, out of the question. Those who want to climb steep ramps will have to contribute noticeably more effort with the Urbanico F3. On the other hand, those who ride in flatter to moderately hilly areas will quickly come to appreciate the drive system. The 374 Wh battery is also perfectly adequate for such distances: commuting distances of 40 to 50 kilometers are easily achievable in everyday use. Fine-tuning enthusiasts can also adjust the support levels to their own preferences and use basic navigation via the Bafang GO app using Bluetooth.