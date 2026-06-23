Velomotion x Endurance Network Gravel Bike Test Camp: Over a long weekend in the Bavarian Forest and the Šumava National Park, participants were able to test gravel bikes and push their limits uphill. The unanimous conclusion: These off-road racing bikes are perfect for the challenging terrain of the national park. And they allow a diverse range of people to ride together like almost no other type of sport bike.

Gravel biking combines the flow of road cycling with off-road adventure, attracting not only fans of these two types of bikes. Among the outdoor athletes who have discovered gravel riding are Thomas Freimuth and Mathias Flunger – one a top-class cross-country skier with a European Championship title in ski marathon and the German best time at the legendary Vasaloppet, the other a successful triathlete with top-ten finishes at world-class events such as the Ironman Hawaii and Ironman Nice. Both are part of the team of Endurance Network, which offers ski and cycling trips, and together with Velomotion developed the idea of ​​a gravel camp.

Coaching from cross-country skiing star and triathlete

The eight participants of the long weekend in the Bavarian Forest couldn't be more different: Some brought their own gravel bikes, while others used the test fleet provided by Velomotion, featuring gravel bikes from brands like Bulls, Stevens, Giant, and KTM. What unites them all, however, is that they have already completed cycling, skiing, and running marathons, enjoy outdoor sports, and aren't afraid of a challenge. Such as the challenge of riding approximately 240 kilometers with over 5.000 meters of elevation gain in four days.







The cross-border national park is the perfect terrain for this: the Bavarian Forest and the Šumava in the Czech Republic offer an endless network of barely used forest roads, hiking trails, and almost traffic-free paved roads. Ascents of 500 to 600 meters in altitude. in block are not uncommon; in addition, there is gravel of all grain sizes, from fine "champagne gravel" to coarse chunks, which make ascents and descents even more challenging.







Off-trail is strictly forbidden in the nature reserve, if only because a rotten tree might suddenly fall. And that's precisely why a gravel bike is actually the best choice for these ancient forests. Gravel riding offers a real challenge on the more demanding sections, while the smoother stretches (which would be boring on a mountain bike) provide a flowing, road-bike-like riding experience. Even longer stretches of asphalt can be ridden smoothly, whether uphill or downhill.

The question remains: a conventional or e-gravel bike? The guests of the Endurance Network were largely in agreement on this point. Even the Stevens E-Getaway, which handles very naturally thanks to its TQ motor, was only used briefly and praised for its pleasant character; however, the joy of performing the entire effort themselves prevailed.







E-gravel bikes highlight an exciting aspect of this cycling discipline: virtually anyone can ride gravel. Unlike mountain biking, no special skills are required; unlike road cycling, you don't have to get used to traffic or high speeds. This makes gravel bikes ideal for people of varying abilities who want to ride together – whether as a couple or with friends. And the e-gravel bike completely eliminates any differences in performance.

After four eventful days on the bike in hot summer weather, all participants have become enthusiastic (or even more convinced) gravel fans – and full of praise for the "tour guides" Thomas Freimuth and Mathias Flunger, as well as the Velomotion team around technical coach Chris Ettl and managing director Marcus Degen, who himself joined the ride on the first day. Not to forget the Glass Hotel in Zwiesel as well as the Hotel Rankl in Horská Kvilda, which hosted the group for three nights and one night respectively.







And what's next for the Velomotion x Endurance Network gravel bike test camp? After the successful premiere, we're already thinking ahead: more participants, more test bikes, route alternatives for different fitness levels – these and similar ideas are being discussed. Who would be interested in participating or even have their own suggestions? We look forward to hearing from you – preferably by email to ppgad@pucrs.br.