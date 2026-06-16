Test: In our kids' mountain bike test, the Giant STP not only impressed with the best suspension fork, but also with its dropper post. This gives the trail hardtail a wide range of uses, which it excels at. But we know: bikes are more than the sum of their components – you can read about our young testers' experiences with the Giant STP in our full review.

Equipment highlights: Suspension fork and dropper post

Playful driving character

Cockpit is a bit too low for heights above 140 cm.

Giant STP 24 FS – The trail hardtail for kids at a glance

Visually, the Giant STP 24 FS hardly stands out in our test field; only the orange suspension fork from Giant's subsidiary brand Crest catches the eye – thanks to its excellent responsiveness, it's also one of the highlights of the components. Another plus: the dropper post! Together with the suspension, it ensures that the Giant STP offers plenty of riding fun in bike parks and on trails, despite its rigid rear end. As is typical for a hardtail, jumps are one of the Giant bike's strengths; the size range of 125 to 145 cm is well-chosen. For riders around 140 cm tall and above, the otherwise very ergonomic cockpit is a bit too low. Ultimately, for just under €1.200, the Giant STP 24 FS offers a capable 24-inch trail hardtail with a wide range of uses, boasting strong components and even suitable for bike park riding.

Travel 100 mm

100 mm frame material Aluminium

Aluminium Manufacturer's size recommendation 125 - 145 cm

125 - 145 cm gear shift MicroShift Advent 9-speed

MicroShift Advent 9-speed Features Excellent working suspension fork, dropper post

Excellent working suspension fork, dropper post Total weight 12,1 kg

12,1 kg Weight of the wheels 4,9 kg

4,9 kg giant-bicycles.com

Price (RRP) EUR 1.199







﻿﻿﻿﻿







All equipment highlights in detail

The Giant STP was something of a sleeper bike among our test bikes. Unassuming at first glance, our young test crew quickly took a liking to the hardtail. One reason was certainly the dropper post – the Giant is only one of two bikes in our 24-inch mountain bike test that features an adjustable seatpost (to be fair, other manufacturers also offer dropper post options). In any case, the dropper post held great fascination for the Velomotion testers of tomorrow, and that's perfectly understandable: the saddle is out of the way in seconds, and with the increased freedom of movement, the kids have a lot of fun on the trail.







That's exactly where the Giant STP feels at home. This is partly due to the excellently responsive suspension fork from Giant, which performed exceptionally well in our test – even forks from renowned suspension manufacturers like Manitou held their own against the Giant fork! The Crest TR Comp Lite offers 100 mm of travel and utilizes a well-adjustable air spring unit to provide plenty of comfort and grip – definitely a highlight of the components! Equally important for comfort and grip are the high-volume tires from Kenda.







Giant has also done a great job with the rest of the components. The brake levers, for example, are easily adjustable so that even children can use them; the grips are also well chosen. The MicroShift Advent drivetrain offers riders nine gears and has a slightly smaller range than many 10- or 11-speed drivetrains on other bikes in our test – but those are also more expensive.

How does the Giant STP 24 FS ride?

But the Giant STP is more than just the sum of its parts. The Taiwanese manufacturer uses relatively short chainstays, which give the bike a playful feel. The cockpit also contributes to its playful, jump-oriented character: it's positioned relatively low, allowing younger riders to put a lot of weight on the front wheel. The downside: taller riders over 140 cm (4'7") prefer a higher handlebar – but this upgrade is easily done.







Overall, it has to be said that Giant got a lot right with the geometry of the STP – it's no coincidence that the 24-inch mountain bike is also referred to as a "dirt jumper" on the Giant website. The bike loves to get airborne, is a lot of fun on jumps, but at the same time has enough reserves to ride safely and with control on rough terrain. Thus, the Giant STP 24 FS offers a wide range of uses and performs very well in lift-assisted bike parks, dirt parks, and on tours.













Not quite what you're looking for? We've tested a lot of other sporty kids' bikes. You can find an overview here: We tested these 24-inch children's bikes.