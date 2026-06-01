Muc-Off Dark Energy review: For those who no longer want to use oils, but find hot waxing too time-consuming, there is... Taking a look around the growing market for liquid waxes, Velomotion has introduced a new product from the British supplier Muc-Off, which they immediately put to the test. Can these white drops impress?

For many, waxing instead of oiling has become standard practice. A permanently clean chain that wears down significantly less, protects sprockets and cassette, and even saves a bit of power – fewer and fewer cyclists want to forgo these combined advantages. And like many manufacturers of lubricants and care products, Muc-Off has also jumped on the wax bandwagon. With Muc-Off Dark Energy, the British brand now offers a new product that promises even better performance.

Muc-Off Dark Energy: Grow without cooking

Muc-Off Dark Energy is a liquid wax – and that's likely to pique the interest of many. Hot waxing in a special wax kettle (or a slow cooker from a classifieds platform) often seems like a rather complicated procedure. However, degreasing the chain, i.e., removing the initial lubrication, is absolutely necessary. Muc-Off offers a sweet-smelling, aggressively scented "chain wax cleaner" in a spray bottle for this purpose, which can also be used to clean other drivetrain components. The test bike, which is usually ridden with waxed chains, is practically grease-free anyway.







Degreaser with an intense odor

For degreasing a new chain, a bath in cleaner is the preferred method. You'll need a mason jar and enough cleaning fluid to completely cover the chain. Shake the tightly sealed jar vigorously and then let it stand briefly so the grease washed out of the chain can settle. Afterward, rinse the chain thoroughly with water and dry it. The liquid in the jar will initially be cloudy; later, the dissolved substances from the chain will settle. Theoretically, you can filter the cleaner and reuse it for later cleaning. However, according to Muc-Off, its degreasing ability is not fully restored after a single use.







The chain should now be completely grease-free and ready to be installed; then comes the treatment with Muc-Off Dark Energy. What drips from the small bottle after vigorous shaking is rather viscous and adheres well to the chain. Each roller of the lower chain strand receives its drop, with two applications required. Afterward, all gears are shifted through so that the wax can distribute itself across the entire drivetrain. The lubricating effect cannot be tested immediately, as the manufacturer specifies a minimum soaking time of twelve hours. However, a solid white coating appears after about an hour, adhering to the chain.

Longer drying time required

After a good 24-hour drying period, it's time for the first ride with the Muc-Off wax. The chain treated with the liquid wax doesn't need to be broken in like a hot-waxed chain, as it's initially stiff and sheds small wax flakes at first. Shifting is smooth; the noise level is slightly higher than that of a hot-waxed chain. After two and a half hours of riding on a very hot day, thin edges of a gray paste have formed on the chainring – probably wax residue, which of course can no longer provide lubrication at this point. The Muc-Off chain isn't quite as clean and dry as a hot-waxed chain: running your finger along the chain leaves slight traces of grease.







Stress test on wet roads

Test day two begins on wet, dirty roads – hardly ideal conditions for a clean chain. After a good three hours in the saddle, the bike is quite dirty; blackish deposits are visible on the chain, derailleur pulleys, and chainrings; the chainring leaves a clearly visible imprint on the calf if you accidentally brush against it.

Removing this grime from the chain is no problem at all – there's still plenty of Muc-Off chain cleaner left. Simply spray it on, let it soak in, then brush it off and rinse it off – and the SRAM chain will be shining again and ready to be treated with Muc-Off Dark Energy.







However, that's not the point of waxing. Those who wax their chain want to avoid frequent cleaning and relubrication, and hot wax definitely has the advantage here. This method creates a hard, dry layer on and inside the chain that attracts virtually no dirt. A hot-waxed chain, or the chainring it's used with, won't leave any greasy marks on your fingers or calves.

It's easy to believe that Muc-Off Dark Energy has advantages over chain oil – which attracts dust and road grime even in dry conditions, forming a black, wear-promoting paste that shortens the chain's lifespan. Hot wax, on the other hand, is a completely different story – and ultimately not much more complicated, since the crucial point is degreasing the chain before waxing. Those used to oiling might be satisfied with Dark Energy – but those accustomed to hot wax will likely see no reason to switch to liquid wax.

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