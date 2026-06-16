Frogbikes Frog MTB 62 review: With its upright riding position, long suspension travel, and wide-range gearing, the British manufacturer demonstrates how to design a sensible kids' mountain bike. However, the current version of the Frog MTB 62 is not currently available in this country.

Tough times for the British brand: For a short time, it looked as if Frogbikes was finished. But the looming bankruptcy was averted by the investment of the retail group Frasers Group, which now also owns the online bike retailer Evans Cycles. However, bikes like the Frog MTB 62 cannot be ordered from them in Germany. The availability of the current model generation is therefore uncertain, although the very similarly equipped 2025 model can be found at various retailers.

All-round hardtail with RST air suspension fork

Wide-range derailleur gears

upright posture







Frogbikes Frog MTB 62: Sporty bike with an upright riding position

Frogbikes' sizing is quite transparent: The number in the product name indicates the average inseam length that children with that particular model will fit. So, you only need to determine this measurement to know pretty much exactly which Frogbike will fit. In the case of the 62, the manufacturer specifies an inseam length range of 58-70 cm, meaning the 24-inch MTB can "grow" with the child for quite some time.

The high handlebar position is a striking feature, ensuring that even taller children sit more upright on the Frog 62. Besides the frame design, the 100 mm travel suspension fork contributes to this; additionally, there are several spacers under the stem, which can be removed to lower the handlebars by 30 mm. Overall, the riding geometry is geared towards all-around use; kids who already have some riding skills might prefer a more sporty position.







Long air suspension fork with thru axle

The Frog 62 is fully equipped for off-road riding. The air suspension fork not only offers ample travel but can also be finely tuned, and the modern thru-axle front wheel mounting is a welcome feature. The disc brakes provide powerful stopping power; the nine-speed drivetrain with an 11-46 tooth cassette also deserves praise – together with a 32-tooth chainring, this makes the bike easily manageable even on steep sections. The Microshift gearbox is operated with a child-friendly trigger shifter. The short 127 mm crank arms are also a good choice for the 24-inch wheel.

Travel 100 mm

100 mm Impeller size 24 "

24 " Circuit 9-speed, cassette 11-46

9-speed, cassette 11-46 frame material Aluminium

Aluminium Weight 11,6 kg

11,6 kg Wheel weight 4,5 kg

4,5 kg Features Air suspension fork with thru-axle, very wide gear ratios, upright riding position

Air suspension fork with thru-axle, very wide gear ratios, upright riding position www.evanscycles.com

Price (RRP) EUR 1.044

The Frog's frame features a reinforcing plate between the top and down tubes; the shift cable and brake line are routed internally through the top tube, resulting in a clean look. Threaded holes on the rear triangle allow for the mounting of fenders and racks. A robust chainstay protector dampens chain slap; however, noticeable noise is still generated on rough terrain.







Heavy, rather stiff tires

The testers weren't entirely satisfied with the tire choice: despite the aggressive tread, traction could be better, likely due to the rather stiff and inflexible casing. At 11,6 kg, the kids' mountain bike weighs in at the average weight range, although there's still room for improvement with the wheelset: switching to lightweight MTB tires could easily save 600 grams of rotating mass.







Overall, the Frogbikes Frog MTB 62 is a convincing children's bike for demanding off-road tours – only the current delivery situation dampens the enthusiasm. Let's hope the brand returns to calmer waters soon.







Not quite what you're looking for? We've tested a lot of other sporty kids' bikes. You can find an overview here: We tested these 24-inch children's bikes.