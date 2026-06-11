Taking your own bike on holiday is still a logistical challenge that requires precise planning. To ensure your trip doesn't fail at the gate, we've examined the transport regulations of various airlines. We'll show you what to look out for in the fares and what fees you can currently expect.

Where are we going?

Whether by road bike, gravel bike, or mountain bike – many destinations around the world are best reached by plane. Among the most popular destinations are: Mallorca (Palma de Mallorca Airport) South Africa (Cape Town), or even destinations overseas: Whether Canada (e.g. Vancouver), New Mexico (Santa Fe) or Utah (Salt Lake City) – you can't avoid flying here. And even within Europe, flying is the fastest way to reach destinations in France and Switzerland (Toulouse, Geneva) or Italy and Portugal (Venice, Trieste, Faro). And whoever is on Madeira Anyone wanting to go biking in Funchal has no other option than to take a plane. We've looked at which airlines fly to the most popular destinations for cyclists of all disciplines, and what you need to consider if you want to take your bike with you.







Between sports equipment and special status: The airline rules

Anyone wanting to avoid unpleasant surprises at check-in should definitely read the airline's fine print. A hasty click can be costly: either hefty excess baggage fees or – in the worst-case scenario – the flight is grounded because capacity is exhausted. The problem is that every airline has its own rules, which often makes comparisons difficult.

What you need to pay attention to in the guidelines

The handling varies greatly: Included vs. extra charge: While a few airlines accept the bicycle as part of the regular free baggage allowance, most declare it as sports equipment or special baggage.







Especially on long-haul flights (intercontinental flights), the costs per journey can now amount to up to 250 euros.

The fees are generally based on the flight distance, divided into domestic flights, continental connections and worldwide routes.

Weight and dimensions: The critical limits

Not only the price, but also the physical limitations are crucial. Every airline defines maximum dimensions and weight limits for bike cases or boxes. Anyone exceeding these limits will have to dig deep into their pockets, go through the hassle of declaring their bike as air freight, or risk being refused boarding.

What's the best way to transport your bike?

We've already established that a special case is needed for transporting your bike on board an airplane; a cardboard box will do in a pinch. Dedicated bike bags come in two main types: soft and hard cases. You can soon read about which option is best when, which models are available, and how well they perform in our bike bag comparison test. We've also summarized other important points to consider when traveling by bike with a plane here: 10 tips for flying with a bicycle







Cost check: A comparison of the most important airlines

To help you keep track, we've compiled the fees for the most popular airlines. The following overview tells you everything about current weight limits, permitted dimensions, and how to register your bicycle. However, it's important to remember: before your flight, always check with your chosen airline to see their specific requirements – there may be special conditions for your flight or the regulations may have changed.



Air Canada

Registration:

Advance registration is required. Early registration is recommended, as transport is subject to availability.

Cost:

Bicycles are subject to a handling fee of CAD/USD 50 per flight segment (plus applicable taxes). This fee applies separately to each round trip. The fee is waived on certain fares (Latitude, Premium Economy, Business Class) on domestic flights within Canada or between Canada and the USA. Aeroplan Elite Status Members may also be eligible for free bicycle transport under certain conditions.

Weight

Max. 32 kg

Dimensions:

292 cm (length + width + height)

Transport conditions & special features:

Each bicycle counts as one piece of luggage towards the luggage allowance specified in the fare. If the total amount (bicycle + other luggage) exceeds the permitted maximum, additional luggage fees will apply.

No oversize or overweight fees as long as the size and weight limits are met.

Suitcases/bags may only contain bicycles and necessary accessories (pedals, wheels, etc.) – no clothing or other personal items.

Special baggage on Air Canada









Air France

Registration:

For certain flights: Registration via customer service no later than 48 hours before departure.

Groups of 10 people must always register sports equipment.

Cost:

40 to 150 Euro

Weight

Max. 23 kg, 32 kg for an extra charge

Dimensions:

In certain aircraft, the cargo space is sufficient for a maximum length of 180 cm.

Height + width + depth: maximum 300 cm

Transport conditions & special features:

Bicycles (including folding bikes) are not part of the free baggage allowance and are therefore always considered sports equipment.

The fee is usually paid at the airport.

Air France sells bicycle boxes at most check-in counters (the dimensions are usually 175 x 21,5 x 86 cm).

E-bikes may be taken along without a battery.

The bicycle must be prepared for transport on the plane as follows:

Remove or fold in the pedals

Dismantle the front wheel and attach it to the frame

Turn the handlebars parallel to the frame

Pack the bicycle in protective packaging made of cardboard or hard plastic.

Rules for sports equipment and special baggage at Air France









Austrian Airlines

Registration:

Advance registration by phone or email is mandatory, as capacity for sports equipment is limited. Transport is only guaranteed upon receipt of confirmation. Unregistered sports equipment will be stored at the owner's expense.

Cost:

Depending on the route, the fees range from 70 to 250 euros. An additional ticket service fee of 10–20 euros applies, depending on the departure airport.

Weight

Max. 32 kg

Dimensions:

280 cm (length + width + height)

Transport conditions & special features:

Bicycles must be packed in a bicycle case or a suitable bicycle bag.

Remove the pedals, turn the handlebars sideways, and let the air out of the tires.

E-bikes will not be transported.

Sports equipment is subject to a surcharge on Austrian Airlines







British Airways

Registration:

Telephone registration is recommended no later than 72 hours before departure. Check-in at the airport often needs to be done much earlier (up to 3 hours before departure for long-haul flights).

Cost:

Transporting a bicycle is free of charge, provided it is checked in as part of the regular baggage allowance and does not exceed this allowance. The exact costs for exceeding the baggage allowance are not clearly stated, as they vary considerably depending on the route and are subject to standard excess baggage fees.

Weight

maximum 23 kg (in some tariffs up to 32 kg for an extra charge).

Dimensions:

maximum 190 x 95 x 65 cm

Transport conditions & special features:

British Airways' smaller aircraft have limited storage space. Therefore, bicycles should be registered for the flight in advance.

Bicycles can be taken as part of checked baggage.

The bicycle must be packed in a bicycle box or bicycle cover – a bicycle cardboard box, a soft case and a hard case are all possible.

Personal belongings and clothing are not allowed in the bicycle box.

Bike should be prepared as follows:

Lowering the tire pressure is recommended.

Attach the handlebars to the side of the frame.

For bicycle boxes, soft cases or similar non-rigid transport bags: remove the pedals or fold them inwards.

British Airways: Flying with sports equipment









Condor

Registration:

Possible up to 8 hours before the flight. The included sports baggage in Business Class must also be registered no later than 8 hours before departure.

Cost:

Online: from €44,99 to €69,99 (depending on flight zone)

At the airport: 120 euros to 135 euros

Business Class: Included in the fare

Weight

Maximum 30 kg – additional weight can be added according to the excess baggage rate.

Dimensions:

Maximum dimensions (length x width x height): 200 cm x 40 cm x 100 cm or

maximum length x width x height: 300 cm x 40 cm x 60 cm

Transport conditions & special features:

Bicycles must be registered for transport on airplanes.

E-bikes are not transported.

The bicycle must be packed: Bicycle bags or cases are recommended.

Condor regulations for sports equipment









Delta

Registration:

A separate pre-registration is not mandatory, but early clarification is recommended as restrictions apply on certain Delta Connection flights.

Cost:

Bicycles are considered regular baggage and are transported at the standard checked baggage rate – currently around $35–$45 USD per leg on domestic flights within the USA (depending on the ticket purchase date). On many international routes (e.g., Europe, Asia), one or two pieces of checked baggage are included in the ticket price, so bicycles can fly free of charge. Excess baggage fees apply for items over 23 kg.

Weight

Maximum 22,6 kg (50 lbs). Luggage exceeding this weight will be subject to an excess baggage fee; bicycles weighing 45 kg (100 lbs) or more will not be accepted.

Dimensions:

Maximum overall dimensions (length + width + height) are 292 cm.

Transport conditions & special features:

Only non-motorized touring or single-seater racing bikes are accepted. E-bikes are not permitted.

For soft cases or non-rigid transport bags, a Limited Release Form must be signed.

Remove the pedals, secure the handlebars, slightly deflate the tires, and pack the bike in a case or box.

Delta: Flying with sports equipment



EasyJet

Registration:

Available online or via customer service.

Cost:

Online: 64 euros per piece of luggage and flight

At the airport: 72 euros per piece of luggage and flight

Weight

maximum 32 kg

Dimensions:

EasyJet does not specify exact maximum dimensions; they only require suitable transport packaging.

Transport conditions & special features when transporting bicycles on the plane:







The handlebars must be attached parallel to the bicycle frame.

The pedals must be removed or folded down parallel to the frame.

Transport packaging is necessary (bicycle box or bag).

Only one bicycle is allowed per package.

No other items may be placed in the transport box.

E-bikes are not allowed.

Terms and conditions for transporting sports equipment on EasyJet



Eurowings

Registration:

Advance online registration is strongly recommended, as transport capacity per flight is limited and taking equipment on the flight at the airport is significantly more expensive and cannot be guaranteed. Sports equipment must be checked in at the oversized baggage counter at the airport.

Cost:

From 50 euros per journey, depending on the connection.

Weight

Maximum 32 kg

Dimensions:

There are no officially published maximum dimensions for bicycles on the Eurowings website. The bicycle must be securely packaged for transport.

Transport conditions & special features:

Bicycles must be packed in a special bicycle transport case. Transport bags (soft cases) are only accepted if they are adequately padded and lined with protective material.

The handlebars must be aligned parallel to the frame, pedals and other protruding parts must be removed, and tire pressure must be reduced.

E-bikes are not accepted due to their battery.

On flights with partner airlines, the regulations of the respective airline apply.

Eurowings sports equipment









Emirates

Registration:

Please contact us at least 24 hours in advance.

Cost:

It is transported free of charge as part of the regular free baggage allowance. Charges only apply as regular excess baggage fees if the free baggage allowance is exceeded.

Weight

Depending on the booked fare (often between 20 kg and 32 kg).

Dimensions:

maximum 300 cm (length + width + height)

Transport conditions & special features:

Sports equipment, including bicycles, is accepted as part of the booked free baggage allowance.

Remove the handlebars and rotate them.

Remove the pedals.

Emirates: Unusual baggage and special free baggage allowances







Iberia

Registration:

Must be booked/registered in advance.

Cost:

Online registration starts at €35, at the airport at €65

Weight

Up to a maximum of 23 kg at the normal rate, then excess baggage rate (maximum 32 kg possible)

Dimensions:

There is no exact, bicycle-specific maximum dimension at Iberia.

Transport conditions & special features:

E-bikes will not be transported.

Fold or rotate the handlebars.

Remove the pedals.

Reduce tire pressure

Properly packed: Pack the bicycle in a box or bag for bicycle transport.

Special baggage with Iberia



KLM

Registration:

As early as possible and no later than 48 hours before departure. Online in the “My Trip” menu.

Cost:

The costs vary and depend on the chosen connection. The price can be calculated in the “My Trip” menu.

Weight

maximum 23 kg / 32 kg

Dimensions:

maximum 300 cm (length + width + height)

Transport conditions & special features:







Bicycles and tandems are transported.

Transport of e-bikes only without battery.

Transport is only possible in special packaging.

The pedals need to be removed.

The handlebars must be positioned parallel to the frame.

Tire pressure must be reduced.

KLM Bike Boxes can be purchased at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol for 30 euros.

KLM: Requirements for sports equipment and special baggage



Lufthansa

Registration:

Bicycles can be taken on board the plane via the Service Center up to 24 hours before departure. Early registration is recommended.

Cost:

Often from 65 to 90 euros (within Europe) and between 100 and 300 euros (long-haul / excess baggage).

Weight

maximum 32 kg

Dimensions:

Max. 315 cm (height + width + depth)

Transport conditions & special features:

Sports equipment or bicycle boxes should be labelled inside and out with name and telephone number.

Sports equipment can be transported free of charge within the free baggage allowance, provided the fare regulations are observed.

The bicycle must be packed in a bicycle case or similar packaging.

Lufthansa regulations for sports baggage









Norwegian Air

Registration:

Early registration of bicycle transport on the plane is recommended. Sports equipment must be checked in at least one hour before departure.

Cost:

40 euros for online booking, 50 euros at the airport (for all flights) + 15 euros per kilo excess baggage fee over 23 kg

Weight

maximum 23 kg

Dimensions:

Maximum circumference: 300 cm

Maximum dimensions (length x width x height): 250 x 79 x 112 cm

Transport conditions & special features:

E-bikes will not be transported.

A bicycle case or hard-shell case is recommended.

The pedals need to be removed.

The handlebars must be positioned parallel to the frame.

Tire pressure must be reduced.

Sports equipment with Norwegian



Qatar Airways

Registration:

The guidelines do not clearly state whether and how many hours in advance registration is mandatory. However, prior notification is always advisable when traveling with sports equipment.

Cost:

Sports equipment (including bicycles) is accepted free of charge within the booked baggage allowance. Excess baggage must be paid for.

Weight

Regularly up to 23 kg or 30 kg (depending on the flight route and booked fare).

Dimensions:

158 cm to 300 cm – depending on the route.

Transport conditions & special features:







The bicycle must be packed in at least a sturdy cardboard box or a hard-shell case.

Air must be let out of the tires.

The pedals need to be removed.

The handlebars must be turned sideways and fixed in place.

E-bikes and battery-powered bicycles are prohibited.

Traveling with sports equipment with Qatar Airways

Ryanair

Registration:

This should be added in advance when booking.

Cost:

From €60 when booking on the Ryanair website

from 75 euros when booking via the hotline or at the airport

Weight

maximum 30 kg

Dimensions:

maximum: 81 x 119 x 119 cm (H x W x D)

Transport conditions & special features:







Bicycles must be packed in a protective box or bicycle bag.

E-bikes are not allowed on Ryanair flights.

Sports and music equipment at Ryanair



TAP Air Portugal

Registration:

Sports equipment must be confirmed in advance (reservations can be made up to 24 hours before departure). Some aircraft have limited space for transporting sports equipment.

Cost:

from 45 EUR (online purchase)

Weight

maximum 32 kg

Dimensions:

Maximum 158 cm (length + width + height), possibly more upon prior agreement

Transport conditions & special features:

Bicycles and tandems will be transported, provided they are adequately packaged.

E-bikes are strictly not permitted on the transport.

The handlebars must be turned to the side (by 90 degrees).

The pedals need to be removed.

Sports gear at TAP Air Portugal









TUIfly

Registration:

Book at least 24 hours in advance via the service center. TUIfly explicitly points out limited capacity. Sports equipment can also be booked online for many flights.

Cost:

from 45 euros per route

Weight

maximum 30 kg

Dimensions:

There is no official, precise information on the maximum dimensions for bicycles on the TUIfly network.

Transport conditions & special features:

E-bikes will not be transported.

The bicycle must be well packed.

The handlebars need to be turned and the pedals removed.

Sports and special baggage at TUIfly



United Airlines

Registration:

No separate registration is required, but early clarification is recommended. Bicycles are treated like regular checked baggage.

Cost:

United Airlines has eliminated its previous separate bicycle fee of $150. Bicycles are now transported as regular baggage at the standard checked baggage rate. On domestic flights, this typically amounts to approximately $35 each way. Larger or heavier bicycle cases may be subject to an overweight or excess baggage fee of approximately $200.

Weight

Maximum 23 kg (50 lbs) in Economy; up to 32 kg (70 lbs) in Business or First Class. Excess baggage fees apply once these limits are exceeded.

Dimensions:

Oversized bicycle fees are waived for correctly packaged bicycles. Bicycles must not exceed 115 inches (292 cm) in total dimensions (length + width + height) to avoid oversized bicycle fees.

Transport conditions & special features:







United also accepts tandems and up to two non-motorized bicycles in one suitcase.

Packaging in a hard case or a sturdy cardboard box with foam/protective padding inside is required.

E-bikes are not accepted.

Remove the pedals, fix the handlebars, and slightly lower the tires.

United Airlines



Cover image: Delta Airlines Content Pool