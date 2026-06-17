Product news: Two days ago, Shimano introduced the new mechanical Shimano Deore drivetrain; now, the popular mid-range groupset Deore XT follows with a cable-operated version. Does this Deore XT represent the pinnacle of performance for those who still prefer classic shifting from Shimano? We take a detailed look at the updates to the derailleur and shifters.

In short

Shadow ES chain stabilizer (known from Di2)

Hyperglide+ (12x) and Linkglide (11x) available

9-45t and 10-51t cassette options

Gearshift lever with shorter lever travel

This is the new mechanical Shimano Deore XT M8200

Almost exactly a year ago, Shimano presented the first completely Wireless version of the Deore XT groupset. M8250 Di2 was equipped with features like the Shadow ES chain stabilizer and an ergonomic wireless shifter, previously only found on the recently released Shimano XTR Di2. Also new for XT was the alternative cassette range: In addition to the familiar 12-speed Hyperglide+ cassette, Shimano offered a 9-45t cassette, including a shorter derailleur version, alongside the wider-range (and more common) 10-51t cassette.







Other features were already familiar from the first mechanical 12-speed Deore XT: Hyperglide+ technology, for example, which improved shifting under load, was carried over from its predecessor, as was the Microspline freehub standard. The new Deore XT also... M8200 Shimano utilizes these technologies – Shimano has focused on the two relevant shifting components in the new mechanical “group”.

We're talking, of course, about the rear derailleur and the shifter. The cassette, chain, and crankset can easily be reused from the Deore XT Di2 or the old mechanical groupset. New for the mechanical rear derailleur is the chain stabilizer. Instead of a clutch, the Shadow ES uses a double spring mechanism to keep the derailleur taut. This is already familiar from the Di2 derailleurs – with limited success. Loud chain slap and rattle often accompany the new derailleurs. We're curious to see how Shimano addresses this widespread criticism.







This is what the new Deore XT 12-speed rear derailleur looks like.

The RD-M8200The derailleur is available with two cage lengths: The abbreviation "SG" designates the short version for the smaller 9-45t cassette (which still offers 500% range); the "SGS" version can also be used with the larger 10-51t cassette (510% range). The new derailleur's futuristic, sleek look is due to the new, lower-profile chain tensioning mechanism. Instead of a clutch, two springs are used to keep the chain taut. This also makes the parallelogram flatter, thus reducing its surface area susceptible to stone impacts.

Variants RD-M8200 SGS / SG

RD-M8200 SGS / SG Features Shadow ES chain stabilizer, 10-51t or 9-45t

Shadow ES chain stabilizer, 10-51t or 9-45t Price (RRP) €134,95













This is how the new Deore XT shifts: The M8200 shift lever

To match the new 12-speed derailleurs, the shift lever has also been redesigned; as with the Deore group, Shimano is introducing a single-shift shift lever variant for e-mountain bikes with the Deore XT. The Multishift lever SL-M8200The feature that shifts up to three gears per lever actuation remains. All levers have replaceable rubber pads that now offer less lever travel for faster and more precise shifting. The new shifter is also compatible with previous 12-speed derailleurs.

Variants SL-M8200 with I-Spec EV or clamp

SL-M8200 with I-Spec EV or clamp Features Multishift / Singleshift

Multishift / Singleshift Price (RRP) €73,95

link glide

In addition to the mechanical version of the new Deore XT, Shimano is also releasing a revised 11-speed Linkglide groupset. The corresponding Linkglide rear derailleur is the RD-M8230 It comes with a Shadow ES chain stabilizer and long cage to accommodate the 11-50t Linkglide cassette with eleven speeds. The derailleur is actuated by the SL-M8230 shifter with Multishift function, replaceable rubber pads on the levers, and I-Spec EV or clamp mounting.













Information and images: Press release Paul Lange