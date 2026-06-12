Test: With the Elite 240 C:62 SLX, Cube presents by far the lightest bike in our children's mountain bike test! Weighing in at under 7 kg, it's quite clear that this kids' bike is aimed at young riders who have already caught the XC bug. We took a closer look at this carbon speedster.

Lightest bike in the test at 6,9 kg thanks to its carbon frame

Relatively small for a 24-inch bike

For XC-oriented riders

Cube Elite 240 C:62 SLX – Overview

On average, our test bikes weigh 11,6 kg – the Cube Elite 240 C:62 SLX undercuts this figure by more than four kilograms! How does the brand from Waldershof in the Fichtel Mountains manage this? Part of the answer lies in the model name: "C:62" indicates that it has a carbon frame; and the lightweight rigid fork is also made of carbon. Together with the sporty, compact riding position, this creates a children's mountain bike that seems tailor-made to shape the XC athletes of tomorrow. The bike is priced at €1.999 Euro. The Pro model is also available for 300 euros less; it uses the same frame but makes some compromises in terms of equipment.

frame material Carbon

Carbon Manufacturer's size recommendation 118 - 136 cm

118 - 136 cm gear shift SRAM GX 11-speed

SRAM GX 11-speed Features lightest bike in the test

lightest bike in the test Total weight 6,9 kg

6,9 kg Weight of the wheels 2,8 kg

2,8 kg Colors Carbon'n'blue'n'red

Carbon'n'blue'n'red cube.eu

Price (RRP) EUR 1.999







Early practice makes perfect – the Cube Elite 240 C:62 SLX in detail

Our young testers loved the Elite 240 – but the real "aha" moment only came after they took it for a spin. What the kids didn't immediately notice about the Cube was how incredibly light it is, and consequently, how quickly it accelerates! The impressively lightweight wheels also play a major role in the Cube Elite 240's effortless acceleration. The set, including all components, weighs a mere 2,8 kg – that's what I call lightweight XC construction!







With the Elite 240, kids practically fly up the mountain. It's great fun and takes the fear out of longer tours or steeper climbs. This makes the Cube perfect for long bike rides and, of course, for use in kids' XC races. The Elite 240 is the perfect companion for kids to get their first taste of racing.

Great equipment package

The rigid front fork somewhat limits the bike's downhill capabilities. However, the Elite 240 simply isn't designed as a downhill bike; its primary purpose is to excel uphill. Nevertheless, the downhill potential of the rigid fork shouldn't be underestimated. The high-quality Schwalbe Rocket Ron tires not only contribute to low rolling resistance but also offer, relative to their tread pattern, excellent grip and cushioning (provided the correct tire pressure is maintained). It's a real advantage that Cube has fitted high-quality Schwalbe Evolution Line tires.







Overall, the Waldershof-based company has done a great job with the components of the Elite 240 SLX. The carbon frame and fork save weight in all the right places and enhance riding comfort, while the aluminum handlebars (especially in terms of width) perform just as well as their carbon counterparts and keep the price down. Speaking of the cockpit: The Magura MT 8 Pro brake levers are easy to modulate, even for young riders, and work with absolute reliability. The handlebar grips with their adapted diameter for children's hands are also commendable. Connoisseurs will immediately recognize that the Cube Elite 240 was designed by a passionate product manager.







The Cube Elite 240 is rather small.

Anyone interested in the Cube Elite 240 should keep the size range in mind within which the bike will fit well. The carbon bike is generally on the smaller side, which is also reflected in the manufacturer's size recommendations. Cube recommends the Elite 240 for riders as short as 118 cm; by around 136 cm, younger riders will have already outgrown it, as we can confirm. This also means that even smaller (and lighter) riders can enjoy the Elite 240 and benefit even more from its low weight. For taller riders, Cube offers the Phenix C:62 Rookie.







Intended for up-and-coming XC riders

It would be wrong to reduce the Cube Elite 240 to just its overall weight. Sure, the fact that the bike weighs in at under 7 kg (weighed without pedals) holds a similar fascination for cycling-enthusiast parents as it does for the kids who actually get to ride and experience it. But the Elite 240 is more than just a sleek carbon frame. The lightest wheels in the test, sensible, child-friendly components, and excellent riding geometry – all these elements ensure that the Elite 240 is a convincing complete package. A well-rounded package, but one with a very specific area of ​​application. Cube prices the Elite 240 quite fairly; however, the price also makes it clear that this XC racing machine isn't designed for the school run, but rather to help aspiring cross-country athletes win the next kids' cup.













Not quite what you're looking for? We've tested a lot of other sporty kids' bikes. Click here for an overview: We tested these 24-inch children's bikes.