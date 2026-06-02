Review: The Commencal Clash 24 doesn't just look like a shrunken, fun version of an adult bike: it also presents itself as the perfect full-suspension bike for young shredders in the bike park, impressing with its responsive suspension and good ergonomics. We had our equally young and professional test crew examine the 24-inch bike in detail.

In short

Mini freerider for the bike park

The sensitive rear suspension offers plenty of comfort.

From 140 cm upwards, it quickly becomes too small.

Shred like the pros – an overview of Commencal Clash 24

The Commencal Clash 24 offers 145 mm of travel front and rear, and thanks to its downhill-oriented geometry, inspires confidence on descents, making it clear: this kids' bike is made for the bike park! The absence of a dropper post underscores this. Nevertheless, the Clash 24 also features a wide-range drivetrain, making it conceivable for use as an enduro bike for youngsters – although the rigid seatpost is a bit of a limitation here. We are, however, completely convinced by the rear suspension. It responds sensitively and is easily adjustable even for a rider weight of 30 kg. As well as the Commencal Clash performs for young riders, the period in which this nearly €2.700 bike can be used is also quite short. The manufacturer from Andorra recommends the bike for riders between 125 and 140 cm tall, and indeed, children at 140 cm are already pushing the upper limit.

frame material Aluminium

Aluminium Travel 145 mm front & rear

145 mm front & rear Manufacturer's size recommendation 125 - 140 cm

125 - 140 cm gear shift Microshift Advent X 10-speed

Microshift Advent X 10-speed Special features / Accessories Fully

Fully Total weight 12,5 kg

12,5 kg Weight of the wheels 4,7 kg

4,7 kg Colors White

White www.commencal.com

Price (RRP) €2.667,50







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The mini freerider from Andorra in detail

While parents might be concerned about the Clash's rather limited size range, the biggest drawback for young riders seems to be simply the frame color. The white paint job is just too bland. However, if the kids are a bit more bike-savvy, they'll quickly notice: this full-suspension bike has plenty of travel – and it works really well!

Exciting news for parents of older or younger children: The Commencal Clash is also available in an XS version with 27,5″/26″ wheels, as well as in a 20″ version. Our test bike definitely made a high-quality impression. You can tell that Commencal designed the Clash 24 with adult bikes in mind and implemented the development with children in mind.







Equipment details of the Commencal Clash 24

A definite highlight of the Commencal Clash is the Maxxis DHR II and DHF tires, which kids will already be familiar with from their parents' mountain bikes. Also great: the Microshift Advent X drivetrain works flawlessly and requires minimal effort to shift gears. At the same time, the 11-48t cassette offers a wide gear range (436%), making touring possible. Incidentally, the frame is UDH-compatible. The universal derailleur hanger is readily available and prevents long downtime in case of damage.













Not quite what you're looking for? We've tested a lot of other sporty kids' bikes. You can find an overview here: We tested these 24-inch children's bikes.