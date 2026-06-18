Checker Pig Little Pig Disc Review: This rigid bike delivers solid performance with its child-friendly geometry and decent components. To offer comfort on rough terrain, the cult manufacturer Checker Pig uses 2,6-inch wide tires. Read the review to find out how this approach works.

Age-appropriate geometry and features

Solid frame with rigid fork

Disc brakes

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Checker Pig Little Pig Disc: 24-inch bike from the traditional brand

As one of Germany's oldest mountain bike brands, Checker Pig still has a passion for traditional mountain biking, now also offering interesting gravel bikes and, of course, aiming to cater to younger riders. The top-of-the-line model in this range is the 24-inch rigid bike with disc brakes, which is preferable to the Little Pig, which is €150 cheaper. While the Little Pig features a basic suspension fork, its 21-speed drivetrain and rim brakes put it at a functional disadvantage, and it's also about a kilogram heavier.







The Little Pig Disc comes with wide 2.6-inch tires instead of a suspension fork, which is definitely the better choice. Depending on the air pressure, they offer a high degree of shock absorption; furthermore, the bike can be converted to narrower, lighter tires if the child is riding more on asphalt than off-road.







Neatly made frame set

The frameset impresses with its clean workmanship and details like the classic reinforcement plate under the downtube. The short seat tube allows for a very low saddle position; to minimize standover height, the top tube only becomes horizontal from the seat tube onwards. The high front end is intended to promote a child-friendly, upright riding position. However, the front end is quite long considering the bike's relatively small size. Shorter riders will find themselves in a rather stretched-out position; taller riders, on the other hand, will have to extend the seatpost quite far, which negates the benefits of the high handlebar position.







Impeller size 24 inch

24 inch Circuit 7-speed, cassette 11-34t

7-speed, cassette 11-34t frame material Aluminium

Aluminium Weight 11,5 kg

11,5 kg Wheel weight 5,3 kg

5,3 kg Features Rigid fork, hydraulic disc brakes, suitable seating geometry, solid construction

Rigid fork, hydraulic disc brakes, suitable seating geometry, solid construction checker-pig.com

Price (RRP) EUR 649

Checker Pig has equipped the bike with a seven-speed drivetrain offering a sufficiently wide gear range (11-34 teeth), operated by a twist grip shifter. This is a rather simple, albeit functional, solution; however, the shifter is quite large for those with smaller hands. In any case, trigger shifters are the more modern option. The hydraulic brakes are reliable, though modulating them will naturally require some practice. A patented seatpost is also included; while it doesn't allow for stepless adjustment of the saddle angle, it holds the seat much more securely than the traditional combination of a seatpost clamp and post.







Acceptable price, rather heavy wheelset

The Checker Pig's wheelset is also noticeably heavy. Saving well over a kilogram here is possible, although the overall weight of the little bike is within the range of what's typical for its price. This price is that of a specialist retailer and is naturally higher than what online retailers charge for similar models. This bike definitely promises a fun ride, and those who want to can reduce the weight even further with lighter tires and tubes.







Not quite what you're looking for? We've tested a lot of other sporty kids' bikes. You can find an overview here: We tested these 24-inch children's bikes.