Test / Clothing: Just in time for peak season, Canyon is launching the Canyon Loamr, a brand-new MTB shoe designed for trail and bike park use. Available in flat-pedal and clipless versions, this model is aimed at riders seeking maximum support, protection, and pedal control on technical terrain. We put the shoe to the test in a two-month practical trial to see if it lives up to its specifications and whether it successfully balances robust protection with a comfortable fit.

A name that says it all: The theory behind the Canyon Loamr

The name of the new shoe is no coincidence, but rather an homage to the perfect surface: "Hero Dirt," or simply "Loam" in MTB jargon. It refers to that ideal combination of soil texture and moisture that knobby tires practically bite into, providing riders with the sticky, seemingly endless grip we all dream of. The Loamr aims to bring precisely this feeling of unwavering traction and control to the rider's foot.







Unlike Canyon's Scampr, which is clearly more focused on pedaling, the Loamr positions itself as the shoe for rough terrain. It offers noticeably more stiffness, enhanced cushioning, and above all, significantly improved foot protection. It was explicitly designed for the demands of challenging trails and bike parks, where contact with rocks and rough impacts are commonplace.

Two concepts, one goal: Separate designs for clip and flat clip art.

Instead of simply gluing a sole with or without cleats to the same upper, the flat and clip-on models were specifically tailored to their respective uses. Nevertheless, they share a common, robust base. Both feature a closed, synthetic upper that protects the foot from the elements and mechanical impacts. Inside, a mesh bootie construction ensures a snug, sock-like fit. The proven BOA Li2 closure system, combined with a PerformFit wrap designed to distribute pressure evenly across the instep, ensures a precise fit.







The Clipless version The Loamr Clip is designed for use on technical trails. A fairly stiff internal plate provides a stable platform while pedaling, maintaining a balance between power transfer and vibration damping. An asymmetrical collar protects the ankle on the inside, while an external TPU toe cap deflects impacts from rocks or roots. The sole features Canyon's Vibram Megagrip rubber compound, complemented by a generously sized cleat channel for ample adjustment. Weighing in at 419 grams (size 42), the shoe retails for €159,95.







The Flat pedal version The (Loamr Flat) naturally focuses more on agility and pedal feel. The shoe collar is cut slightly lower, giving the ankle more room to move. Inside, a nylon plate strikes a balance between support and flexibility. An integrated rubber toe guard protects the front of the shoe from damage. The Vibram XS Ride outsole is responsible for contact with the pedal. A clever detail: The tread pattern at the rear of the sole is specifically designed to match the pin arrangement of Canyon flat pedals, ensuring a particularly consistent connection. The weight is a pleasantly light 336 grams (size 42) – and the price remains the same at €159,95. Both models thankfully feature a low-stack design, which brings the foot closer to the pedal axle and improves control.

The Canyon Loamr Clip in practical testing: Slip it on and feel good.

For our extensive two-month test period, we used the clip-on version of the Loamr. The test terrain primarily involved e-mountain biking in a wide variety of conditions, but out of necessity, the shoe even had to be used on a gravel bike for a while. And to get straight to the point: when it comes to fit, the Loamr is hard to beat.







The shoe is absolutely true to size; if you order your regular street shoe size, you'll be spot on. The entry is particularly impressive. While many modern MTB shoes with a sock-like construction are extremely tight around the ankle, making them feel more like a wrestling match, the Loamr opens wide. Even riders with a very high instep can slip them on effortlessly. A simple twist of the side BOA closure is all it takes to tighten the shoe evenly and securely. The fit is secure, extremely comfortable, and offers plenty of room without any unwanted heel movement.







Performance on the trail: stiffness and protection

The stiff internal plate truly shines on the pedal. Power transfer is direct and efficient – ​​an aspect that, paradoxically, also makes the shoe ideal for fast gravel rides, where it performed exceptionally well due to a lack of alternatives. The cleat adjustment range is generous, ensuring that everyone from enduro racers with their cleats set far back to touring cyclists can find their perfect setup.

In terms of protection, the Loamr delivers exactly what its rugged appearance promises. The toe box with its external TPU cap is a real boon on technical trails. The shoe withstood several unintentional rock encounters and rough terrain impacts during the test period without complaint, leaving the tester's toes unharmed. The overall build quality is also high. While a couple of loose threads were found here and there at the seams after two months, this is purely cosmetic and quite common in this segment.







One minor criticism concerns the placement of the BOA closure system. It sits relatively exposed on the outside of the shoe. During the test period, it repeatedly came into contact with fine rocks and debris, leaving corresponding scratches on the dial. Fortunately, however, no mechanical damage occurred – a sign that BOA has clearly made significant improvements to the durability of its closure systems in recent years.

The climate: A solid all-rounder, but not a summer specialist.

Anyone looking for an extremely airy summer shoe for sweltering alpine conditions will have to make some compromises with the Loamr. The closed synthetic upper inevitably has its drawbacks when it comes to ventilation. On very warm days, feet can definitely get sweaty. However, this quickly turns into an advantage when the weather changes. In the cool, wet spring, the shoe kept feet surprisingly dry and warm for a long time, making it an excellent companion for the transitional seasons and damp terrain.







The Vibram sole: When the tire loses grip

The theory of limitless grip ("Loam") is somewhat dampened in practice off the pedals. While the data sheet promises outstanding traction on wet rocks, loose dirt, and uneven terrain thanks to the Vibram Megagrip sole, in reality the sole reached its limits in adverse conditions. Especially on steep sections where you had to carry your e-MTB through mud and on wet surfaces, the grip was rather average and occasionally resulted in unwanted slips. Here, you should approach it with realistic expectations: The Loamr is a fantastic shoe on the pedals, but it's no substitute for hiking boots for extended hike-a-bike missions in the rain. The stiff sole construction also contributes to this, as it somewhat limits walking comfort.