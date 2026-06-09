Review: The Bulls Tokee Disc 24 is a classic kids' mountain bike with a modern twist: An SP Connect phone mount and trendy internal cable routing are just the beginning – we especially like the modern geometry and the child-friendly features. And what do our young testers have to say? Read on!

A classic, versatile all-rounder

Compact geometry for intuitive handling

The suspension fork is not entirely convincing.

The Bulls Tokee Disc 24 at a glance

The Bulls Tokee Disc 24 is a classic all-rounder, suitable for everything from the simple commute to school to extended bike rides and tours. Its suspension fork is the only thing that prevents it from being used as a cross-country bike – more on that later. Thanks to its smooth-rolling tires, well-chosen components, and a sporty, compact riding position, children will definitely have a lot of fun with this bike. The size range is a bit narrow, though; at 140 cm tall, the Bulls Tokee is already too small. However, its handling is impressive: this €800 bike delivers nearly the same performance as significantly more expensive bikes in our test.

frame material Aluminium

Aluminium Manufacturer's size recommendation 125 - 140 cm

125 - 140 cm gear shift Shimano cues 9-speed

Shimano cues 9-speed Features SP-Connect mobile phone holder

SP-Connect mobile phone holder Total weight 11 kg

11 kg Weight of the wheels 4,2 kg

4,2 kg Colors light emerald / fuchsia purple

light emerald / fuchsia purple www.bulls.de

Price (RRP) €799







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Bulls Tokee Disc 24: 2.000 Euro riding experience for 800 Euro

Our young testers found the Bulls Tokee Disc to be a sporty, compact bike and praised its intuitive handling. With its lightweight 4,2 kg wheels and fast-rolling tires, it's no surprise that the Bulls accelerates nicely. For just under €800, the specialist retailer ZEG offers a children's mountain bike whose riding characteristics are strongly reminiscent of significantly more expensive models from VPace or Woom. While it may not elicit the same "wow" factor, Bulls delivers strong performance considering the price and impresses with its excellent value for money.

This is partly because Bulls hasn't made any mistakes with the rest of the components – with one exception: the air suspension fork offers no adjustments apart from the air pressure itself and doesn't work particularly well under the low rider weight of kids. This illustrates that it would often be better to install a rigid fork instead of a simple suspension fork. This would not only save weight but also frustration. On the other hand, a rigid fork would certainly make the bike less appealing to many kids. However, we maintain that the correct tire pressure can usually generate more comfort and grip on children's mountain bikes than a suspension fork. This is nitpicking, yes; but considering the attractive price of the Bulls, the choice of a suspension fork is probably acceptable…







Equipment for all-round use

Bulls gets a lot right with other features, such as the Rumble crankset with its appropriate length and the uncluttered cockpit. The Schwalbe tires are another plus. Even the more affordable Performance version of the Schwalbe Rocket Ron tires roll smoothly and easily, yet still offer good traction. Those who want even more grip, albeit at the cost of increased rolling resistance, could consider higher-volume tires. The Shimano Cues 9-speed drivetrain shifts cleanly through all gears and is easy to use – even for those with smaller hands.







Whether an SP Connect phone mount on the stem makes sense on a child's mountain bike remains questionable. In any case, the feature is there and might be helpful to some. Moreover, it's not the only accessory that can be retrofitted: a kickstand, mudguards, and a luggage rack can also be mounted.













Not quite what you're looking for? We've tested a lot of other sporty kids' bikes. You can find an overview here: We tested these 24-inch children's bikes.