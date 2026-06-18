Product news: Bosch is expanding its city e-bike portfolio in two ways – with a new generation of the proven Active Line Plus mid-drive motor and a true innovation: the first hub motor in the smart Bosch system. The Bosch Hub Line hub motor is joined by a new display, a more compact control unit, an improved ConnectModule, and two new batteries. We take a look at what Bosch has to offer urban e-bikers.

Bosch Urban News for 2027 in video







Active Line Plus: More power with less weight

The Active Line Plus has been the proven drive system for city e-bikes since 2017 – and now Bosch is upping the ante. According to the company, the new generation offers more powerful support than its predecessor: up to 60 Nm of torque, 600 watts of power, and 340 percent maximum support are listed on the spec sheet. The power delivery is said to be smooth and controlled at all times – the improved responsiveness ensures a sensitive and precise reaction to pedal input.

At the same time, the drive unit has become more compact and lighter. At around 2,7 kg, it weighs approximately 500 g less than the previous generation, according to Bosch; a new two-stage gearbox is also said to reduce the volume by 17 percent. This gives bicycle manufacturers more flexibility in frame integration and can improve the bicycle's handling.

Practical: The new Active Line Plus is designed to be compatible with eShift, Bosch's electronic shifting system that automatically selects the optimal gear ratio – ideal for stop-and-go city traffic. The Active Line Plus is also compatible with coaster brakes.







The topic of sustainability is also interesting: Bosch states that it uses around 40 percent recycled aluminum in the housing of the new drive unit, which is expected to save almost half of the CO₂ emissions compared to conventional aluminum. Recycled materials are also used in the plastic components.

The Active Line Plus motor in summary:

field of application. Urban

Urban Weight 2,7 kg (manufacturer information)

2,7 kg (manufacturer information) torque 60 Nm

60 Nm Offering 600 W

600 W support 340%

340% Compatibility Bosch Smart System, coaster brakes, eShift, Flow app integration







Hub Line: Bosch's first hub motor – minimalist and urban

It's a minor sensation: Bosch, previously known for its mid-drive motors, is launching its first hub motor, the Hub Line. Specifically designed for urban use, it promises an agile and responsive riding experience – combined with sensitive assistance. Naturally, the Hub Line is also integrated into the Bosch Smart System. The major advantage of a hub motor over mid-drive motors is obvious: it can be integrated more discreetly into the bike, allowing for the design of bicycle frames that are virtually indistinguishable from those of non-e-bikes.

The key specifications of the Bosch Hub Line hub motor are manageable, yet perfectly suited for urban use: 45 Nm of torque, a weight of only around 2,3 kg, and a diameter of just 100 mm. The latter makes the motor virtually invisible within the rear wheel – the black aluminum housing further contributes to the clean look. Above 25 km/h, the motor completely disengages, allowing the e-bike, according to Bosch, to be ridden like a conventional bicycle without any noticeable pedaling resistance.







As part of the smart system, the Hub Line is fully networked: Over-the-air updates, theft protection, navigation, and personalization via the E-Bike Flow app are all included in the digital features. eShift can also be combined, optionally with manual or automatic shifting.

Our first review shows how Bosch's first hub motor performs in everyday use. field test.

The Bosch Hub Line hub motor summarized:







field of application. Urban

Urban Weight 2,3 kg (manufacturer information)

2,3 kg (manufacturer information) torque 45 Nm

45 Nm Offering Not specified

Not specified support Not specified

Not specified Compatibility Bosch Smart System, eShift, Flow app integration

PowerTube 360 ​​and PowerTube 720: Two new batteries for different needs

To complement the Hub Line, Bosch presents the PowerTube 360, the slimmest battery yet in its smart system. With a diameter of just 68 mm and a weight of around 2,1 kg, it's designed to integrate so discreetly into the frame that the e-bike is barely distinguishable from a conventional bicycle at first glance. According to the manufacturer, 360 Wh provides a range of over 80 km in Eco mode – more than enough for everyday city riding in many cases. For those needing even more range, the PowerMore 250 range extender can further increase the available battery capacity.







For riders with higher range requirements – for example, for commuting to work or weekend trips – the PowerTube 720 is available. The new battery weighs approximately 3,9 kg and, according to Bosch, should enable ranges of up to 185 km (Eco mode, eTrekking bike with Performance Line PX). Thanks to its identical length and mounting system, it is interchangeable with several other PowerTube models – provided the frame manufacturer has designed it for this compatibility. Depending on the manufacturer, both batteries can either be permanently installed or integrated as a removable battery solution.







Intuvia 200: Simple display with improved readability

Also new to the portfolio is the Intuvia 200 display. Thanks to high contrast, deep blacks, and good viewing angle stability, the 2,4-inch grayscale display is designed to be easily readable even in sunlight or twilight. The automatic brightness control extends up to 1.000 cd/m². The Intuvia 200 is permanently mounted on the handlebars.

The displayed riding data can be individually configured; this includes information such as heart rate, altitude, or the smartphone's battery level. Depending on the e-bike's features, it also displays further information, such as the active ABS mode or the selected gear for electronic shifting. It is operated via a separate unit – either using the new LED controller or other compatible alternatives.







LED Controller: Small successor with a big difference

The LED Controller replaces the previous LED Remote – and, according to Bosch, is around 65 percent smaller. Five buttons with tactile and audible feedback can be operated with the thumb, without taking your eyes off the road. An LED display that automatically adjusts to the ambient light shows the riding mode and battery level. A practical addition: A USB-C port with up to ten watts of charging power allows you to charge external devices on the go.

Bosch ConnectModule: Improved location tracking, easier retrofitting

The new generation ConnectModule introduces two innovations: First, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) complements the existing combination of GPS, cellular network, and motion sensors – enabling location tracking within a few meters, even in basements or backyards where GPS alone reaches its limits. Second, thanks to its flexible mounting system, the module can now be more easily retrofitted to compatible e-bikes. The enhanced features, such as tracking, are part of the paid subscription service Flow+.







Overall, Bosch's newly presented products demonstrate that the brand is taking the city bike segment seriously. The Bosch Hub Line hub motor is particularly exciting, as it represents new territory for the manufacturer and opens up a target group that previously had to look to other providers. The new Active Line Plus motor, in turn, is a welcome update to the proven mid-drive motor range, now offering greater performance and sustainability. We will, of course, be putting both to the test as soon as possible – our initial practical test of the hub motor can already be read here: First practical test of the Bosch Hub Line hub motor!







Information and images: Bosch press release