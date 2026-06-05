Berlin Bike MTB 1 24-inch test: The online retailer lures customers with a low price, but offers little for that price. Those looking for a functional kids' mountain bike should invest significantly more; those focused on the low price will find much better bikes on the used market.

Very heavy weight

Unsuitable components

Not designed with children in mind

Berlin Bike MTB 1 24 inch: Heavy, unsuitable components, not designed for children

Buying children's bikes based solely on price? That's not a good idea for several reasons. It starts with the fact that young children should be given a good introduction to cycling with high-quality materials, which is quite literal: If the bike is too heavy, there will be problems with handling and bike control. And if the technology is too complicated, the child will be distracted from their actual task – which includes learning to brake in time, coping with different surfaces, and understanding traffic situations.

Travel Approx. 40 mm

Approx. 40 mm Impeller size 24 inch

24 inch Circuit 7-speed, cassette 14-28t

7-speed, cassette 14-28t frame material Aluminium

Aluminium Weight 13,8 kg

13,8 kg Wheel weight 4,7 kg

4,7 kg Features Unsuitable seating geometry, fork too long for the limited travel, product description partly inaccurate

Unsuitable seating geometry, fork too long for the limited travel, product description partly inaccurate berlinbike.net

Price (RRP) EUR 279

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3x7 shifting system with levers that are difficult to use

So why are the cheapest children's bikes always the most complicated? In the Velomotion test field, only the Berlin Bike MTB 1 24-inch model from the mail-order company is equipped with three chainrings at the front – an outdated system that even many adults struggle with. The seven gears of the rear cassette would have been sufficient. Operating the gears is quite cumbersome: there are two shifters on each side, one above and one below the handlebars.







This is just the most obvious drawback of this budget-friendly bike, currently listed on the manufacturer's website for €279. At first glance, you see a discreet black and white bike, appropriately equipped with V-brakes for the price, and a suspension fork that appears rather long compared to the 24-inch wheels. The description mentions an air suspension fork, which is surprising given the price – the test bike actually has a steel spring fork. Even with an adult's weight on the handlebars, the fork only offers about 40 mm of travel; why the stanchions are so long remains a mystery.

The high weight makes handling difficult.

Beneath the plastic coating of the aforementioned crank arm, there's likely a steel core; the seatpost with its steel clamp also suggests a relatively high weight. However, the fact that it weighs a full 13,8 kilograms plus pedals is quite surprising. This means the Berlin Bike probably weighs about half as much as the child riding it – as an adult, you can certainly imagine how that feels when you consider your own body weight.







The weight of the Berlin Bike isn't the only problem when riding it. The long fork raises the front of the bike so high that the bottom bracket is just above the wheel axles; consequently, it's difficult for smaller riders to reach the ground with their feet. The long stem forces the child to lean their upper body far forward – hardly an age-appropriate riding position.







The stem could be replaced if necessary, but the crank arms are a different story. At 170 mm, they're far too long for a 24-inch children's bike. A good rule of thumb is that the crank arm length should be about 10% of the child's height, which is obviously way off here. As a result, the child has to pull their knees up far too high and extend their legs excessively.

Stem too long, saddle too large

The saddle is also too large for a child's bike, so ultimately there's nothing positive to say about the Berlin Bike MTB 1 24 inch. With its excessive weight, inadequate suspension fork, unsuitable frame geometry, and impractical gears, this is neither a children's mountain bike nor a practical everyday bicycle.

Anyone who is committed to a price range of around 300 euros should look on the used market. For this amount, you can find lightweight, well-designed children's bikes from the major manufacturers – whether in Berlin or elsewhere.







Not quite what you're looking for? We've tested a lot of other sporty kids' bikes. You can find an overview here: We tested these 24-inch children's bikes.