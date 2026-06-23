Product News: With the TL Carbon model, Amflow is venturing into new territory beyond traditional e-mountain bikes. Designed as a versatile SUV e-bike, this model aims to bridge the gap between challenging mountain bike trails, extended tours with heavy loads, and daily commuting. Despite a massive maximum permissible weight of 200 kilograms, Amflow has managed to keep the bike's weight down to a mere 22,6 kilograms. This is made possible by a lightweight, full-carbon frame and the use of the powerful yet compact Avinox M2 drive system. We take a detailed look at the technical specifications and features of this new all-terrain bike.

Amflow TL: Lightweight carbon chassis meets enormous payload

The heart of the Amflow TL is a lightweight, 2,9-kilogram full-carbon frame, delivered in "Silica Beige." The developers clearly placed a strong emphasis on utility during the design process. This is particularly evident in its carrying capacity: the bike is approved for a system weight (bicycle, rider, and luggage) of an impressive 200 kilograms. The rear rack, which supports the MIK HD standard and is therefore also equipped for mounting child seats or special bag systems, is approved for up to 27 kilograms. An optional front rack can be mounted, which can carry an additional 20 kilograms. Furthermore, the system is officially designed for use with bicycle trailers, expanding its range of applications for long tours or everyday family life.







Those who prefer a sportier riding style can remove the mudguards and luggage rack. In this reduced setup, the Amflow TL meets the CAT III certification standards for traditional off-road mountain bikes.

Avinox drive: High performance and modular battery concept

For its drive system, Amflow relies on the Avinox M2 Drive Unit. With a nominal torque of 110 Nm and a peak torque of 125 Nm, the motor is among the most powerful systems currently available for SUV e-bikes. Peak power is specified at 1100 watts. Despite this power, the unit is said to operate at a low noise level of just 45 dBA thanks to a special planetary gear system with helical gearing.







The modular battery concept is particularly appealing to touring cyclists. The bike comes standard with a removable 800 Wh battery, which, according to the manufacturer, should provide a range of up to 172 kilometers. Alternatively, a lighter 600 Wh battery (for up to 124 kilometers) is available. Both main batteries can be combined with a new 480 Wh auxiliary battery, increasing the total capacity to up to 1280 Wh. The batteries can be removed with one hand using a quick-release mechanism and can be charged off the bike. The manufacturer offers a 4A charger with 168 watts of power for this purpose. Also new is a multi-charger that allows up to four batteries to be charged consecutively – an interesting solution especially for commercial users or families.

Electronic shifting without pedaling: The TRP integration

A key technical feature of the Amflow TL is its drivetrain and shifting system. The bike is the first model to feature "SmoothShift Electronic Shifting" technology, a joint development of Amflow, drivetrain manufacturer TRP, and Avinox. It utilizes the electronic TRP EASI RD-T7010E-L rear derailleur for 10- and 11-speed cassettes.







The system communicates directly with the drive unit. Sensors detect the rider's shifting impulses, whereupon the motor automatically moves the cassette – gear changes are therefore possible even without pedaling. To minimize wear on the components (an 11-43t cassette, a 38T chainring, and a KMC eGlide T chain are used) under the extreme motor forces of 125 Nm, the electronics intelligently reduce the torque during the shifting process. This is intended to prevent jerking and protect the chain.

Chassis and geometry: Tuned for traction and stability

In keeping with the demands of an SUV-style bike, the suspension travel is moderate but effective. The suspension was specifically tuned in collaboration with FOX to the TL's weight distribution and potential high payloads. Up front, a FOX AWL Sport fork with 120 mm of travel and RAIL 2.0 damping handles the suspension. At the rear, a FOX FLOAT Rhythm shock (190×45 mm) manages 105 mm of travel.







A look at the geometry data reveals the bike's focus: With relatively long chainstays of 470 millimeters, the Amflow clearly aims for smooth riding, stable straight-line tracking, and plenty of traction on steep climbs – qualities that are essential, especially when fully loaded. The reach is rather compact at 375,3 mm (size S/M) and 412,7 mm (size L/XL), which suggests an upright, touring-friendly riding position. The head tube angle is 67 degrees as standard, but can be slackened by one degree via a headset if you want to switch to larger 29-inch wheels. The bike is compatible with various wheel configurations anyway: It comes with 27,5-inch aluminum rims (25 mm internal width) and 2,35-inch wide Maxxis Crossmark II tires, but mullet, reverse mullet, or pure 29-inch setups are also possible.

Smart features and practical everyday equipment

The drive system is operated via wireless controllers on both sides of the handlebars. The 2-inch OLED display, Avinox DPC100, serves as the information hub. The accompanying Avinox Ride app significantly expands the range of functions. The software offers offline navigation that displays real-time turn-by-turn directions on the screen. It also integrates with Apple's "Find My" network, allowing you to check the bike's location at any time. An interesting feature for sporty riders is the smart heart rate control: by pairing a Bluetooth chest strap, you can define a target heart rate, and the motor automatically adjusts its assistance level to the rider's pulse. Compatible Osmo cameras can also be controlled directly via the bike.







The package is rounded off with solid everyday equipment. This includes a dropper post (150 mm travel for S/M, 170 mm for L/XL), Tektro 4-piston brakes with 180 mm brake rotors (including integrated tone wheel for the drive system), and a StVZO-compliant lighting system powered directly by the main battery.

The Amflow TL Carbon will make its official debut at Eurobike 2026 in Frankfurt. According to the manufacturer, it should be available globally later that same year.







The Amflow TL on the web

https://www.amflowbikes.com