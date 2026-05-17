Corratec CCT Team Pro Review: With the CCT, the Bavarian company offers a sporty all-rounder that is neither too focused on racing nor too touring-oriented. The aerodynamically shaped frame serves as the basis for a wide range of models, from which this one stands out with its optimal price-performance ratio.

The manufacturer from the Alpine foothills speaks a clear language when it comes to road bikes, offering only one platform: the CCT. From the Factory EVO to the Team Race, Corratec covers a huge price range, with the top model costing just under 11.000 Euro, the entry-level version less than 3.000. In the middle of the range is the Corratec CCT Team Pro, which comes with electronic Shimano 105 Di2 and Ursus carbon wheels at a price of 4.299 euros.

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Corratec CCT Team Pro: The highlights







Frame: Corratec Carbon, tire clearance 30 mm

Groupset: Shimano 105 Di2

Wheelset: Ursus Miura TC37

Weight: approx. 8,6 kg (manufacturer's specification)

Price: € 4.299

Versatile racing bike with aerodynamic details and frame shapes

Corratec CCT Team Pro: A sporty platform bridging race and endurance

A frame platform also dictates a geometry, and for this brand with strong Italian roots, it's characteristically sporty. The long top tube creates a noticeable stretch; the moderate seat angle encourages the rider to shift the saddle slightly forward, which improves power transfer for a more aggressive riding style. And the Corratec CCT rewards this with strong acceleration and precise handling, both a result of the perceived high frame stiffness.

46 48 51 54 57 60 Steering angle 71 ° 73 ° 73 ° 73 ° 73 ° 73 ° Head tube length 119 mm 130 mm 144 mm 153 mm 170 mm 192 mm Top tube length (horizontal) 516 mm 534 mm 551 mm 569 mm 588 mm 602 mm Wheelbase 974 mm 973 mm 978 mm 991 mm 1004 mm 1021 mm seat tube angle 75 ° 74 ° 74 ° 73 ° 73 ° 73 ° Chain stay length 407 mm 407 mm 407 mm 407 mm 407 mm 407 mm Reach 373 mm 381 mm 386 mm 399 mm 407 mm 418 mm Stack (Height) 518 mm 534 mm 550 mm 558 mm 575 mm 595 mm







This is clearly evident in the bike's design: the South Bavarians favor flat shapes, giving the bike a classic aerodynamic look. With its highly oval, very wide downtube and aero seat tube, the bike rides more taut and direct than relaxed and touring-oriented; seating comfort and damping take a backseat to a decidedly sporty focus. This is further emphasized by the low rolling resistance Pirelli tires, which at 26 mm are relatively narrow by today's standards (max. tire size 30 mm). The concealed axle threads contribute to the bike's fast appearance; an aerodynamic feature is the option to mount the bottle cage on the downtube in two positions – lower down to keep the bottle out of the wind, or higher up for easier access.

The Corratec CCT isn't designed to be overly extreme, however. This makes it a very complete racing machine that appeals to riders seeking a balance between long-distance capability and speed – if the frame geometry suits them, this bike should definitely appeal. It's equipped with Ursus carbon wheels, whose 37 mm tread depth strikes a balance between aerodynamic optimization and reduced weight. Following the Italian wheel manufacturer's philosophy, the wheelset is optimized for robustness and long-lasting durability.







An attractively priced mid-range model

The Corratec CCT Team Pro also fares well in terms of price, especially compared to other models in the collection. The CCT Team Elite with mechanical Shimano 105 and aluminum wheelset already costs €3.499; the CCT Evo Pro Di2 with Shimano Ultegra Di2 and slightly deeper-profile wheels is priced at €6.699. In terms of value for money and ride feel, the Corratec presented here is arguably the most interesting bike in the brand's lineup – and a strong competitor for the major manufacturers.

corratec.com







Wahoo Elemnt Roam: the Class Cool cycling computer

Extensive functionality, ease of use, and intuitive setup: these qualities have made the touchscreen speedometer a favorite among the road cycling community. Velomotion has also opted for the versatile device in its "Class Cool" model.

What makes the "Class Cool" stand out on the handlebars? Sure, there are plenty of good GPS bike computers, but the fact that more and more cyclists are swearing by Wahoo certainly isn't just down to the Gaussian normal distribution. It's more likely because the company doesn't do everything differently, but does many things better than the competition – and it starts with the fact that cycling is absolutely central to Wahoo's product range, rather than just a side issue.







Perhaps the best example of this is the Wahoo Elemnt Roam, which combines the advantages of both the top-of-the-line and entry-level models in the middle of the range. Like the latter, it's quite compact, yet already equipped with a larger screen than the more affordable Bolt. And it shares the touchscreen functionality of the top model, which is a real asset for navigation, significantly simplifying map display with zooming and panning. The sharp color display is an additional plus in this regard.







Despite the high-quality screen, Wahoo hasn't abandoned the six-button operation – and here again the company's cycling expertise shines through. Even with gloves and without prolonged eye contact, it's possible to switch between display windows or change the number of data fields shown. Setup couldn't be simpler, with the optimal customization options being a major advantage of the Wahoo interface. Users can define what and how much is displayed, resulting in an intuitive operating logic that's incredibly easy to use. This makes the Wahoo Elemnt Roam appealing to both young "digital natives" and those who didn't learn how to use electronic devices as children and therefore appreciate ease of access.

Click here for the Wahoo Elemnt Roam 3.