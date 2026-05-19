A well-known tautology states that there are two types of cyclists: those who want to protect their frames from stone chips and scratches with protective film – and those who don't and ride their frames "naked." However, there's far more to using a protective film on your bike than just good manners. We've looked at what you need to consider when applying frame protection film and tested the Zefal Skin Armor, a highly recommended option for your next frame protection project.

What are the advantages of using a frame protection film?

Protective films for bike frames, such as the Zefal Skin ArmorProtective films are nothing new and are a popular way to protect the surface of carbon bikes from stone chips and scratches. This not only keeps the bike looking good for longer but also increases its potential resale value. Some manufacturers even apply a film at the factory or include it with the bike – like, for example... Forbidden BikesThe problem: Applying the protective film can quickly become a tedious task. Depending on the type of film used, the frame shape, and the surface, the job can be more or less difficult.







What types of protective films are available?

Various manufacturers offer frame protection film, sometimes sold by the meter, sometimes as custom cuts for specific bicycle models and sizes. Even on well-known platforms like Amazon and eBay, you can find protective films, some of which are advertised as car or motorcycle protection films. We've tested several of these over the past few years, with mixed results. Generally speaking, we found that the films specifically marketed for bicycles were easier to use and produced better results.







Those who don't mind the extra effort can achieve the best results and greatest coverage using material sold by the meter. Even with pre-cut sets, it doesn't fit every frame size and attachment equally well. Zefal gave us the opportunity to test both: the Zefal Skin Armor three-meter roll with a width of 58 mm and the Zefal Skin Armor XL Universal Set. The latter isn't designed for a specific frame model but consists of two sheets with pre-cut pieces.

Here's what you need to keep in mind when applying it.

Preparation is key! Before applying the frame protection film, the frame should be meticulously cleaned – all traces of polish or care products must be removed. For a thorough cleaning that won't damage surfaces and leaves no residue, we recommend pure alcohol, which is available at pharmacies.







To cut the foil, you'll need a really sharp utility knife or scalpel. Also important: a decent ruler of sufficient length for straight cuts and a cutting mat. Preparation also includes a kind of "test fit" of the foil pieces before removing the backing film. This way, you can see if your cuts are the right size. If in doubt, it's better to cut a little larger and adjust after the test fit.

Step 1: Clean the frame Step 2: Have your tools ready Step 3: Fitting Step 4: Glue























For some films, it's helpful to spray water onto the paintwork. This allows the applied film to be repositioned and gives it enough elasticity to be applied cleanly, even in tricky areas. Other films, however, don't benefit from this trick and become too flimsy. In our experience, the Zefal Skin Armor film can be positioned very well without a spray bottle – the water actually reduced its adhesive strength; the second attempt without spraying water worked much better.

In any case, a suitable squeegee is extremely helpful for precisely pressing down the film. A heat gun can also be useful for pulling the frame film around bends and curves. However, caution is advised! Even brief exposure to heat can drastically alter a thin film – making it too flimsy again.







Why we recommend Zefal Skin Armor

We were able to achieve excellent results quickly with the Zefal Skin Armor frame protection film. The "Skin Armor" adheres exceptionally well and, thanks to its high transparency, is virtually invisible. We were particularly impressed by the ease of application – neither water from a spray bottle nor a heat gun was needed to apply the film cleanly. A well-cleaned frame surface and a little finesse, combined with the aforementioned tool, are all that's required to achieve good results with the Zefal Skin Armor film. Another advantage is its availability in both matte and glossy finishes – ensuring there's something to match every paint finish!



