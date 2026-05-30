New YT DECOY X CORE model range with Avinox M2S drive

Product News: Looking for a bit more power? YT has a hot new offering for you. The new YT DECOY X CORE model range comes with an Avinox M2S drive system – delivering up to 1300 W of power and 150 Nm of torque. The range comprises four models in total – let's take a look at the different equipment options.

The YT DECOY X CORE series is here, unleashing Avinox performance in a lineup of four models. Each bike in the series is equipped with the flagship M2S motor – delivering a full 150 Nm of torque and 1300 W of power. Furthermore, every model – from size S to XXL – features a powerful 800 Wh battery for maximum range. Each configuration has its own strengths and thus caters to a specific set of requirements.







The CORE 1 Based on robust "Ride Everything" quality, this bike marks the entry point into the model range. It features a durable mix of components from SRAM, WTB, and YT, as well as a Marzocchi Bomber suspension system. Price: €4.499,00

The product combines first-class performance with an excellent price-performance ratio. CORE 2The FOX 38 suspension fork and the DHX steel shock form the heart of this indestructible build, featuring components from DT Swiss, Race Face, and SRAM. Price: €5.499,00







The CORE 3 It features the latest RockShox ZEB/Vivid Ultimate suspension combination. A SRAM Eagle 90 drivetrain and Maven Silver brakes take center stage – complemented by a DT Swiss HX 1700 wheelset that reduces pedal kickback. Price: €6.499,00







The equipment is of a professional standard. Top model CORE 4It combines FOX Factory suspension components and SRAM Maven Silver brakes with a DT Swiss HX 1500 wheelset, which minimizes pedal kickback thanks to DF technology. Price: €7.499,00

YT DECOY X CORE model series: specifications at a glance

• MX/Mullet setup with 170 mm front and 160 mm rear suspension travel

• Avinox M2S motor system in all models: up to 1300 W power and 150 Nm torque

• 800 Wh battery in all sizes, from S to XXL

• Hydroformed aluminum frame

Website: www.yt-industries.com