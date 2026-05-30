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A full 150 Nm of torque and 1300 W of power: New YT DECOY X CORE model range with Avinox M2S drive

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New YT DECOY X CORE model range with Avinox M2S drive

Product News: Looking for a bit more power? YT has a hot new offering for you. The new YT DECOY X CORE model range comes with an Avinox M2S drive system – delivering up to 1300 W of power and 150 Nm of torque. The range comprises four models in total – let's take a look at the different equipment options.

The YT DECOY X CORE series is here, unleashing Avinox performance in a lineup of four models. Each bike in the series is equipped with the flagship M2S motor – delivering a full 150 Nm of torque and 1300 W of power. Furthermore, every model – from size S to XXL – features a powerful 800 Wh battery for maximum range. Each configuration has its own strengths and thus caters to a specific set of requirements.

The CORE 1 Based on robust "Ride Everything" quality, this bike marks the entry point into the model range. It features a durable mix of components from SRAM, WTB, and YT, as well as a Marzocchi Bomber suspension system. Price: €4.499,00

New YT DECOY X CORE model range with Avinox M2S drive

The product combines first-class performance with an excellent price-performance ratio. CORE 2The FOX 38 suspension fork and the DHX steel shock form the heart of this indestructible build, featuring components from DT Swiss, Race Face, and SRAM. Price: €5.499,00

The CORE 3 It features the latest RockShox ZEB/Vivid Ultimate suspension combination. A SRAM Eagle 90 drivetrain and Maven Silver brakes take center stage – complemented by a DT Swiss HX 1700 wheelset that reduces pedal kickback. Price: €6.499,00

New YT DECOY X CORE model range with Avinox M2S drive

The equipment is of a professional standard. Top model CORE 4It combines FOX Factory suspension components and SRAM Maven Silver brakes with a DT Swiss HX 1500 wheelset, which minimizes pedal kickback thanks to DF technology. Price: €7.499,00

YT DECOY X CORE model series: specifications at a glance

• MX/Mullet setup with 170 mm front and 160 mm rear suspension travel
• Avinox M2S motor system in all models: up to 1300 W power and 150 Nm torque
• 800 Wh battery in all sizes, from S to XXL
• Hydroformed aluminum frame

Website: www.yt-industries.com

Tags:Avinox M2S driveNewsYT DECOY X CORE

About Andrew Waldera

Andreas Waldera has been working as an online editor and test driver for many years. With his roots anchored in BMX and downhill, biking can't be rough enough for him. Born in the Lower Rhine region, he moved to the beautiful Eifel region to pursue his passion for cycling.