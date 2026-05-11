Raffle: The Yakima JustClick 2 Evo is said to be the ultimate bike rack thanks to its easy handling. Anyone who likes to take their bike with them when traveling or uses their car for day trips knows the challenge. The question always comes up: can I fit the bikes directly into the car, do I have enough space or can I easily mount a rear rack? These are just some of the questions you ask yourself here. This is exactly where the Yakima JustClick 2 Evo comes in and provides user-friendly problem solving. The rear carrier aims to offer the highest level of comfort and safety and is an ideal solution for everyone who wants to transport their bikes easily and safely.

Yakima's JustClick 2 Evo features the innovative "Just Click" system, which makes attaching the rack to your vehicle's tow bar incredibly easy. With a single click, the carrier locks securely into place and a red/green indicator shows whether the carrier is correctly attached. This system saves time and effort while ensuring maximum safety while driving.







The Yakima JustClick 2 Evo rear rack offers space for two bikes, but can be expanded to three bikes with the optional +1 adapter. This makes it ideal for families or groups of friends who want to go on a bike ride together. The raised rear shelf ensures optimal positioning of the bikes so that they can be transported safely and stably.







No matter what type of bike you own, the JustClick 2 Evo is designed to accommodate almost all frame sizes and types. It is even suitable for e-bikes, which are usually heavier and larger than conventional bikes. The extendable wheel shelf ensures that even particularly wide tires (up to 83 mm) can be transported safely. This makes the JustClick 2 Evo an extremely versatile carrier that meets the needs of different types of bikes.

Safety is Yakima's number one priority. The JustClick 2 Evo has an integrated locking system that protects your bikes from theft during transport. In addition, the carrier's LED lights are a valuable addition as they increase visibility and safety on the road.







Another practical feature is the convenient tilt system, which allows you to maintain access to the rear of your vehicle even when the bikes are already mounted. This is particularly useful if you need to access your luggage or other items in the trunk while on the move.

Win one of two new Yakima JustClick 2 EVO rear carriers now!

Legal Yakima JustClick 2 EVO Raffle:

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The winner will be notified by us via e-mail and must reply within ten days whether the prize will be accepted. Otherwise, an alternate winner will be drawn. Anyone aged 18 and over may participate. Members of the editorial team and their relatives are excluded from participation. For technical reasons, delivery can only be made to an address within Germany or Austria. In the case of a necessary export from the EU, the winner has to declare the product himself.

If you have any questions, just send us an email ppgad@pucrs.br







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The closing date for entries is May 21, 2026