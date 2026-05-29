Review: The Tiny Rock Master 24 already looks like a real adult mountain bike – but does it ride just as well? Our young test riders took a closer look at the full-suspension bike with 140 mm of travel at the front and rear from the USA – and can confirm that the enduro bike is fully suitable for bike parks.

In short

A full-suspension bike with long travel that feels most at home in bike parks.

Cool look, safe off-road handling, well-thought-out features

Four colours, for kids from 120 to 155 cm

For little trail masters – the Tiny Rock Master at a glance

The Master 24-inch enduro bike looks like a shrunken adult mountain bike – and it actually handles just as confidently off-road. This aluminum full-suspension bike offers 140 mm of travel front and rear. The rider sits securely between the 24-inch wheels, which are fitted with grippy tires that provide plenty of confidence even on rough trails. This makes the Tiny Rock Master 24 perfect for family trips to the bike park and trail adventures with the little ones. However, this downhill potential comes at a price: Tiny Rock is asking €2.199 for this small enduro bike, but in return, they offer sensible components and a bike with confident handling on the trails.

frame material Aluminium

Aluminium Travel 140 mm front / rear

140 mm front / rear Manufacturer's size recommendation 120 - 155 cm

120 - 155 cm gear shift SRAM X5 1×10

SRAM X5 1×10 Special features / Accessories Preparation for dropper post, also available as a frame set

Preparation for dropper post, also available as a frame set Total weight 13,4 kg

13,4 kg Weight of the wheels 4,7 kg

4,7 kg Colors light blue, orange, dark grey, jade green

light blue, orange, dark grey, jade green www.tiny-rock.de

Price (RRP) €2.199







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The small enduro bike in detail

With its rugged looks, the Tiny Rock is sure to impress, even if our young test riders weren't initially thrilled with the rather conservative color. But the enthusiasm quickly grows with the ride: The Master 24 isn't just a very robust full-suspension bike, it also handles exceptionally well off-road. Smaller riders feel well integrated with the bike, and together with the 140 mm of travel, the bike inspires a great deal of confidence. This makes it the ideal choice for the bike park.

Suitability as an enduro bike

For enduro tours, however, it's only suitable to a limited extent: While the drivetrain offers enough low gears for climbing many inclines and boasts low leverage, the rigid seatpost is too much of a hindrance for enduro use. At least a quick-release skewer is necessary; the frame is also prepared for a dropper post. To get the saddle low enough in the bike park, we had to shorten the seatpost slightly.







tops and flops

We were very impressed with the brakes: they offer excellent modulation, effectively transferring the power of the four-piston brakes to the ground. Unfortunately, the levers cannot be adjusted close enough to the handlebars. Overall, the cockpit's ergonomics are best suited for riders between 130 and 140 cm tall; taller riders would benefit from installing handlebars with more rise to raise the low cockpit. As is typical for full-suspension frames of this size, there is unfortunately no integrated bottle cage mount.







Features of the Tiny Rock Master

The Tiny Rock Master is one of the most robust bikes in our test pool, making it ideal for young shredders who don't hold back on their equipment. A Manitou air suspension fork and an XFusion air shock provide comfort on the high-quality aluminum frame. The suspension is easily adjustable for lighter riders – definitely a plus. With the right air pressure, riders weighing 30 kg or more can achieve a high level of comfort.

Brakes and ergonomics

Tiny Rock also equips the bike with easily modulated four-piston brakes that bring it to a safe and effortless stop. Our test bike came with nicely crafted Trickstuff replicas, but a Tektro brake is standard. A dropper post isn't included as standard – this keeps the cockpit uncluttered and the weight down. However, the saddle can only be lowered really low if you shorten the post slightly. The frame is prepared for the installation of a dropper seatpost; Tiny Rock recommends the €250 XFusion Manic. This makes the bike suitable for enduro riding.







Accessories like a kickstand, lights, or mudguards are not available for the Tiny Rock Master. These extras would be unnecessary in the areas where the bike is most at home! However, the little enduro is still well-equipped for rides with parents: The SRAM 10-speed drivetrain with its 11-36t cassette and 28t chainring offers plenty of low gears. This is roughly comparable to an Eagle drivetrain with a 34t chainring on mom's or dad's bike. This allows parents to tackle climbs independently.

By the way: Tiny Rock is distributed in the DACH region by the Bielefeld-based company coolmobility, which also owns brands like Academy and S'Cool. They specialize in children's bikes and have amassed considerable expertise in what makes a good children's bike. The manufacturer, Tiny Rock itself, is based in the USA, where they have been working on developing the best mountain bikes for children since 2019.







Not quite what you're looking for? We've tested a lot of other sporty kids' bikes. You can find an overview here: We tested these 24-inch children's bikes.