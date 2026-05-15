Radon Spire 10.0 Review: The Bonn-based mail-order company has a racing bike in its portfolio that is unbeatable in terms of value for money. How does this sleek racing machine, equipped with pretty much everything you could currently want, ride?

Less than 5.000 euros for a carbon bike with Shimano Dura-Ace Di2? That's hard to believe, and it won't console the competition that the Radon Spire 10.0 actually had a strike price of 5.999 It's priced at €1.50. Then it would still be extremely affordable, but at least you wouldn't get quite so much of a feeling that the Bonn-based company was giving something away for free. As it is, however, you can experience a nasty surprise when you add up the individual components: The high-end groupset has a recommended retail price of around €3.900, the Newmen wheelset is listed at €1.690 on the manufacturer's website. The carbon cockpit… but actually, you can stop calculating right there.

Radon Spire 10.0: Calculated in the most customer-friendly way

The underlying reason, of course, is that Radon, as a bicycle manufacturer, buys components at different prices than the end customer in a bike shop. The fact that it's even possible to offer a Dura-Ace bike at such a price, however, does make one wonder about the pricing strategies of their competitors. Can they at least take comfort in the fact that, given Radon's incredibly low price, compromises have to be made?







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Unfortunately, no. First of all, the bike is extremely light – in size L for riders from about 1,80 meters tall, it weighs just 6,85 kilograms. This indicates a low frame weight, which the manufacturer specifies as 950 grams in the smallest size. Secondly, the frame has a very modern design without being extreme: The Radon features typical aero characteristics such as a tapered seat tube and low-mounted seat stays; the head tube is visibly tapered, but without being extended rearward like on aero bikes. The transition to the fork is also not particularly smooth. Overall, the Radon has a rather slim profile and should therefore appeal to athletes who aren't so keen on the modern, flatter shapes.







Radon Spire 10.0: The highlights

Frame: Radon Spire Carbon, tire clearance 30 mm

Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

Wheelset: Newmen Stream Climbing Vonoa

Weight: 6,85 kg (size L, without pedals)

Price: 4999 Euro

A sportily styled racing machine with a superb price-performance ratio.







Sporty geometry and very low weight

Potential buyers should be ambitious, however, as the Spire's geometry is quite uncompromising. With its short stack and long reach, the riding position on the Radon is stretched and bent over, just as it should be on a thoroughbred racing machine. A short wheelbase and relatively steep head angle result in nimble handling and great agility when standing and pedaling.

frame height 49 52 54 56 59 Seat tube length (mm) 460 490 510 530 560 Top tube length (horizontal) (mm) 515 536 548 565 587 Seat Tube Angle 75° 74° 73,5° 73,2° 73° Head Tube Angle 71,5° 72,5° 73° 73,5° 73,5° Chainstay Length (mm) 408 408 408 408 408 Head tube length (mm) 110 120 140 160 180 Wheelbase (mm) 975 975 981 994 1010 Bottom bracket drop (mm) 69 69 69 69 69 Overhang height (mm) 743 767 787 808 832 Reach (mm) 379 384 388 397 406 Stacks (mm) 508 523 542 563 588 Fork deflection (mm) 45 45 45 45 45

Furthermore, the bike boasts exceptional acceleration and reaches high speeds in a flash, a testament to both its solid frame stiffness and its low weight. The wheelset, weighing barely more than a kilogram, is a particular highlight. While the Newmen wheels are primarily weight-optimized, with rim depths of 35 mm at the front and 58 mm at the rear, they are certainly not aerodynamic. Moreover, they use just 15 spokes at the front and only 18 at the rear. The 22 mm internal rim width is ideal for current tire widths, and the rims, with an external width of up to 29,5 mm, should work very well in the airflow with the fast 28 mm Continental tires that Radon uses.







Optimal positioning on the Radon Spire is somewhat hampered by the significantly rearward-set seatpost, which tends to force the saddle quite far forward. Nevertheless, despite its aerodynamic shape, the seatpost is quite comfortable, and the entire bike doesn't feel harsh at all. This is fortunate, as tires wider than 30 mm won't fit, limiting the potential for additional shock absorption from the tire volume.







Professional components with long gear ratios

With Shimano Dura-Ace Di2, you can feel like a professional cyclist. These components are still the gold standard in racing and impress with perfect shifting and braking performance. In particular, the gear changes are noticeably smoother than on the Shimano 105 Di2, which you'll find on similarly priced road bikes from some other manufacturers. Radon installs the complete groupset, including all the necessary components like the cassette and chain. The 52-36 tooth chainring combination is tall by today's standards, but it suits the Radon's sporty character.

Is there anything missing with the Radon Spire 10.0? If anything, it's the limited color palette – in this configuration, the Bonn-based company only offers the bike in "Bizarre Olive." Other versions are available in matte black (SRAM Force, €4.499) or white (Shimano Ultegra Di2, €3.699) – and each individual model is so aggressively priced that there should still be a few hundred euros left over for a custom paint job.







www.radon-bikes.de

Wahoo Elemnt Roam: the Class Cool cycling computer

Extensive functionality, ease of use, and intuitive setup: these qualities have made the touchscreen speedometer a favorite among the road cycling community. Velomotion has also opted for the versatile device in its "Class Cool" model.

What makes the "Class Cool" stand out on the handlebars? Sure, there are plenty of good GPS bike computers, but the fact that more and more cyclists are swearing by Wahoo certainly isn't just down to the Gaussian normal distribution. It's more likely because the company doesn't do everything differently, but does many things better than the competition – and it starts with the fact that cycling is absolutely central to Wahoo's product range, rather than just a side issue.







Perhaps the best example of this is the Wahoo Elemnt Roam, which combines the advantages of both the top-of-the-line and entry-level models in the middle of the range. Like the latter, it's quite compact, yet already equipped with a larger screen than the more affordable Bolt. And it shares the touchscreen functionality of the top model, which is a real asset for navigation, significantly simplifying map display with zooming and panning. The sharp color display is an additional plus in this regard.







Despite the high-quality screen, Wahoo hasn't abandoned the six-button operation – and here again the company's cycling expertise shines through. Even with gloves and without prolonged eye contact, it's possible to switch between display windows or change the number of data fields shown. Setup couldn't be simpler, with the optimal customization options being a major advantage of the Wahoo interface. Users can define what and how much is displayed, resulting in an intuitive operating logic that's incredibly easy to use. This makes the Wahoo Elemnt Roam appealing to both young "digital natives" and those who didn't learn how to use electronic devices as children and therefore appreciate ease of access.

Click here for the Wahoo Elemnt Roam 3.