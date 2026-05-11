Merida Scultura 5000 review: This sleek racing machine combines aggressive geometry with a rather understated look. Despite its affordable price, it comes fully equipped with electronic shifting and details like a carbon seatpost. The manufacturer confidently presents the budget-friendly wheelset as a cost-effective solution.

With the Scultura, Merida is pursuing an interesting concept: This is a racing machine for those who want a sporty riding position but perhaps don't (or no longer) want to ride quite so fast. What does that mean? Quite simply: The geometry of the Scultura is virtually identical to that of the professional Merida Reacto racing bike, with only subtle nuances. However, while the latter is designed for maximum speed with its extremely aerodynamic shape, the Scultura presents itself in a more classic and considerably more understated manner. You can certainly ride fast on this bike – but it doesn't arouse quite the same high expectations as the professional model and therefore doesn't put you under as much pressure.

Merida Scultura 5000: The Highlights







Frame: CF3 carbon, approx. 1.000 grams, 30 mm tire clearance

Groupset: Shimano 105 Di2

Wheelset: Vision Team 35

Weight: 8,6 kg (without packaging)

Price: 2999 Euro

A well-balanced racing machine with sporty geometry

Affordable entry-level model thanks to aluminum wheel set

The Merida Scultura 5000 is the most affordable of eight models, the most expensive of which costs the same as the top-of-the-line Reacto – meaning both bikes are positioned at the same level within the model range. However, one might not immediately believe the Scultura 5000's low price: the bike is available in three attractive paint finishes, comes equipped with electronic Shimano 105 Di2 electronic shifting, and features 35 mm deep semi-aero rims.







It's this heavy aluminum wheelset that distinguishes the 5000 from the next model up: The Merida Scultura 6000 weighs 400 grams less thanks to its state-of-the-art carbon wheelset and costs 900 euros more. However, you don't necessarily notice the extra weight on the Scultura 5000: The bike presents itself as a well-balanced all-rounder with a comfortably sporty riding position and agile steering geometry.

Size 3XS XXS XS S M L XL Seat tube length (mm) 400 435 458 481 501 521 550 Top tube length (mm) 505 520 535 545 560 575 590 Chainstay Length (mm) 408 408 408 408 408 408 408 Head tube angle (°) 70.5 70.5 72 72.5 73.5 73.5 74 Effective seat tube angle (°) 75.5 74.5 74 74 73.5 73 73 Bottom bracket drop (mm) 70 70 70 66 66 66 66 Head tube length (mm) 100 105 112 128 140 155 176 Fork installation length (mm) 385 385 385 385 385 385 385 Reach (mm) 373 377 383 390 395 400 409 Stacks (mm) 512 517 529 542 557 571 593 Wheelbase (mm) 979 985 982 989 990 1000 1010 standover height (mm) 700 721 745 765 782 800 823

Lightweight frame with a perceived high stiffness

Despite its rather slim profile, the bike impresses with high frame stiffness and direct power transfer, thanks to design details such as the direct transition of the downtube into the chainstays. With just under 1.000 According to the manufacturer, the frame weighs relatively little for this price range – about 200 grams lighter than a Reacto frame of the same category, which is another advantage of its understated design.







Thanks to its round carbon seatpost with a classic 27,2 mm diameter, the Merida is quite comfortable; instead of the fitted 28 mm Continental tires, 30 mm tires can also be fitted. It feels more efficient than comfortable and possesses that degree of race feel that distinguishes a racing machine from an endurance model. At the same time, it's not overly aggressive – it might not be radical enough for racers, and not relaxed enough for comfort riders. The latter will find what they're looking for in Merida's Scultura Endurance, which, with its sporty appearance, offers a significantly more upright riding position and clearance for 35 mm tires.







Shimano 105 Di2 with solid performance

There's nothing to criticize about the electronic Shimano 105 groupset, which, even on this bike, demonstrates its close resemblance to the significantly more expensive groupsets from the Japanese manufacturer. In a direct comparison, the high-end Shimano Dura-Ace shifts even faster and more smoothly, but there's no denying the solid performance of the entry-level groupset.

So, in the end, the only question that remains is whether to go straight for the 6000 model and get the lightweight carbon wheels, or whether the simpler equipment will suffice. You can always upgrade later – and surprise your riding companions by revealing that this sporty racing machine didn't cost 3.000 euros.







www.merida-bikes.com







Wahoo Elemnt Roam: the Class Cool cycling computer

Extensive functionality, ease of use, and intuitive setup: these qualities have made the touchscreen speedometer a favorite among the road cycling community. Velomotion has also opted for the versatile device in its "Class Cool" model.

What makes the "Class Cool" stand out on the handlebars? Sure, there are plenty of good GPS bike computers, but the fact that more and more cyclists are swearing by Wahoo certainly isn't just down to the Gaussian normal distribution. It's more likely because the company doesn't do everything differently, but does many things better than the competition – and it starts with the fact that cycling is absolutely central to Wahoo's product range, rather than just a side issue.







Perhaps the best example of this is the Wahoo Elemnt Roam, which combines the advantages of both the top-of-the-line and entry-level models in the middle of the range. Like the latter, it's quite compact, yet already equipped with a larger screen than the more affordable Bolt. And it shares the touchscreen functionality of the top model, which is a real asset for navigation, significantly simplifying map display with zooming and panning. The sharp color display is an additional plus in this regard.







Despite the high-quality screen, Wahoo hasn't abandoned the six-button operation – and here again the company's cycling expertise shines through. Even with gloves and without prolonged eye contact, it's possible to switch between display windows or change the number of data fields shown. Setup couldn't be simpler, with the optimal customization options being a major advantage of the Wahoo interface. Users can define what and how much is displayed, resulting in an intuitive operating logic that's incredibly easy to use. This makes the Wahoo Elemnt Roam appealing to both young "digital natives" and those who didn't learn how to use electronic devices as children and therefore appreciate ease of access.

Click here for the Wahoo Elemnt Roam 3.