Giant Defy Advanced Pro 1 review: With its relaxed geometry, the Defy appeals to those who prefer a less aggressive riding position. It also offers the comfort of a flexible carbon seatpost and, optionally, the option of 40mm wide tires. This makes it ideal for long distances and rough roads.

At the world's largest bicycle manufacturer, road bike enthusiasts can choose from three categories: Aero, Race, and Endurance, corresponding to the Propel, TCR, and Defy models. But be warned: even though the TCR and Defy look quite similar at first glance with their relatively slim frame designs, the geometry of the TCR and Aero is almost identical. On the Giant Defy Advanced Pro 1, however, the riding position is more compact thanks to a slightly shorter top tube and a somewhat longer head tube, without this effect being too extreme. Rather, it's noticeable that the Giant Defy, with its slightly slacker head angle and significantly longer chainstays, is primarily designed for excellent straight-line stability.

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Giant Defy Advanced Pro 1: The highlights

Frame: Giant Advanced Carbon, tire clearance 40 mm

Groupset: SRAM Rival AXS with power meter

Wheelset: Giant SLR 1 Disc Carbon

Weight: 7,95 kg (without packaging)

Price: € 4.899

Sporty all-rounder with high comfort

Giant Defy Advanced Pro 1: Sporty instead of spongy

The Giant Defy Advanced Pro 1 is definitely a sporty bike, as it lacks any of the vagueness one might associate with this type of bike. For a comfort-oriented road bike, it rides surprisingly directly and feels very efficient, for example when climbing out of the saddle. At higher speeds, its high stability is a definite advantage, although this also means the Defy isn't exactly a cornering champion.







S M ML L XL Seat tube length (mm) 445 480 515 535 565 Seat Tube Angle 74,0° 73,5° 73,0° 73,0° 73,0° Top tube length (mm) 530 545 560 575 595 Head tube length (mm) 135 150 175 195 215 Steering angle 71,8° 72,5° 72,5° 72,5° 72,5° Fork deflection (mm) 50 50 50 50 50 Fork trail (mm) 63,4 58,6 58,6 58,6 58,6 Wheelbase (mm) 994 998 1010 1025 1040 Chainstay Length (mm) 420 420 420 420 420 Bottom bracket drop (mm) 75 75 70 70 70 Stacks (mm) 541 558 577 596 615 Reach (mm) 375 380 384 393 402 standover height (mm) 733 762 796 814 841 Handlebar width (mm) 404 424 424 444 444 stem length (mm) 90 100 100 110 110 Crank arm length (mm) 165 170 170 172,5 172,5

The comfortable Giant isn't ideal for racing – but that's not its purpose. Instead of aggressive handling, it impresses with superior comfort and high vertical compliance, which is noticeable even on poor roads and should translate into reduced fatigue over marathon distances. A significant factor in this is the slim carbon seatpost, the same one used on Giant's gravel bikes.







With wide tires, heading towards "Allroad"

Here's another positive feature of the Giant Defy: it can accommodate tires up to 40 mm wide, clearly positioning it as an "all-road" bike. Even light gravel sections are possible, significantly expanding the versatility of this lightweight racing machine. Giant specifies a carbon wheelset for the Defy Advanced Pro 1 with 40 mm deep aero rims, which, with an internal width of 22,4 mm, can accommodate tires up to 38 mm. However, it's important to consult Giant's compatibility list, as the rims are hookless and therefore not compatible with every tire. The bike comes pre-mounted with 32 mm Giant Gavia Fondo 0 tires, already tubeless, so you only need to add the included sealant.

The Giant Defy Advanced Pro 1 is rated for 4.999 Offered for €1,000, this bike includes the aforementioned carbon wheelset and the latest SRAM Rival AXS 2x12 drivetrain with ergonomically excellent lever design. The shifting and braking performance is on par with the more expensive SRAM groupsets; the only thing missing on the Rival is the additional shifter on each lever body. The crankset comes with a power meter, a welcome extra for ambitious riders. At just under eight kilograms, this comfortable bike is neither too heavy nor extremely light – a weight perfectly suited to its intended use as a sporty touring bike with long-distance potential.







Three concepts for the same price

Incidentally, Giant also offers the Propel and TCR for the same price and equipped with SRAM Rival AXS; in addition, each frameset is available in "Advanced Pro" quality for €2.499. This allows you to choose the perfect road bike from the world's largest bicycle manufacturer, as all three models are sure to satisfy your individual needs.

www.giant-bicycles.com













Wahoo Elemnt Roam: the Class Cool cycling computer

Extensive functionality, ease of use, and intuitive setup: these qualities have made the touchscreen speedometer a favorite among the road cycling community. Velomotion has also opted for the versatile device in its "Class Cool" model.

What makes the "Class Cool" stand out on the handlebars? Sure, there are plenty of good GPS bike computers, but the fact that more and more cyclists are swearing by Wahoo certainly isn't just down to the Gaussian normal distribution. It's more likely because the company doesn't do everything differently, but does many things better than the competition – and it starts with the fact that cycling is absolutely central to Wahoo's product range, rather than just a side issue.







Perhaps the best example of this is the Wahoo Elemnt Roam, which combines the advantages of both the top-of-the-line and entry-level models in the middle of the range. Like the latter, it's quite compact, yet already equipped with a larger screen than the more affordable Bolt. And it shares the touchscreen functionality of the top model, which is a real asset for navigation, significantly simplifying map display with zooming and panning. The sharp color display is an additional plus in this regard.

Despite the high-quality screen, Wahoo hasn't abandoned the six-button operation – and here again the company's cycling expertise shines through. Even with gloves and without prolonged eye contact, it's possible to switch between display windows or change the number of data fields shown. Setup couldn't be simpler, with the optimal customization options being a major advantage of the Wahoo interface. Users can define what and how much is displayed, resulting in an intuitive operating logic that's incredibly easy to use. This makes the Wahoo Elemnt Roam appealing to both young "digital natives" and those who didn't learn how to use electronic devices as children and therefore appreciate ease of access.







Click here for the Wahoo Elemnt Roam 3.