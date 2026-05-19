Product news: The new Specialized Turbo Vado 3 X combines 810 watts of motor power with an 840 Wh battery and a full-suspension chassis including 130 mm of travel – for those who demand maximum performance in the city and off-road. Find all the information, prices, and equipment details here!
Specialized Turbo Vado 3 X: The most powerful all-road e-bike in the new Vado family
The Specialized Turbo Vado 3 X is the ultimate evolution of the new Vado 3 series, whose recent market launch we have already reported on here: High-tech e-bike for everyday useThe Turbo Vado 3 X is an e-bike that doesn't differentiate between city and off-road terrain, but rather seamlessly combines both. With 130 mm of front suspension travel, 120 mm at the rear, and 2,6-inch wide all-terrain tires, the Vado 3 X is the uncompromising model among the new Vado models. Anyone looking for maximum off-road capability, full motor and battery power, and a well-designed integration system will find the answer here.
- Travel 130 mm (front), 120 mm (rear)
- Impeller size 27,5"
- frame material Aluminium
- tire width 2,6"
- Features Dropper seatpost, trailer compatible, MasterMind C4 touchscreen, integrated locking system
- Motor Specialized 3.1 (SuperNatural)
- Battery 840 Wh (optional: 280 Wh range extender)
- Max system weight 136 kg (driver + load)
- www.specialized.com
Price Specialized Turbo Vado 3 X 4.0 (RRP): €5.599
Price Specialized Turbo Vado 3 X 5.0 (RRP): €6.899
Price Specialized Turbo Vado 3 X 6.0 (RRP): €8.399
engine and battery
The Vado 3 X makes no compromises when it comes to the drive system: Like all models in the new series, it uses the Specialized 3.1 motor, which originates from the award-winning Levo 4 e-MTB. With 810 watts of peak power and 105 Nm of torque, it is, according to the manufacturer, up to 45% more powerful and 50% more torquey than its predecessor – and accelerates the Vado 3 X from zero to 25 km/h in just three seconds. In our motor lab, we were able to test the Specialized 3.1 We're already taking a closer look. The battery boasts a generous 840 watt-hours, which, according to the manufacturer, allows for up to five hours of range. In real-world testing, Specialized claims a range of 150 km with 500 meters of elevation gain and a 70 kg rider in Eco mode. For those needing even more range, an optional 280 Wh range extender is available, increasing the total capacity to 1.120 Wh.
- Motor Specialized 3.1 (from Levo 4)
- Battery 840 Wh (internal), optional +280 Wh range extender
- Display MasterMind C4, 2,2″ touchscreen (5.0 and 6.0), color display (4.0)
- torque 105 Nm
- Maximum power 810 W
- Charger 5-amp fast charger (included), full charge in under 4 hours; optional smart charger: 0–80% in under 60 minutes
Chassis and geometry
The Vado 3 X distinguishes itself from its siblings, the Vado 3 and Vado 3 EVO, with its significantly more off-road-oriented suspension. A 130 mm travel suspension fork at the front provides comfort even on rough terrain, while 120 mm at the rear ensures a smooth ride. The 27,5-inch wheels are fitted with 2,6-inch wide Specialized Hemisphere tires all around – a combination designed for both grip on loose surfaces and a comfortable ride on asphalt. The aluminum frame with carbon-butted technology was developed at the Specialized Innovation Center; Product Manager Vincent Poupon emphasizes that the goal was a fully integrated vehicle architecture, where the frame profile, geometry, and components were optimized as a unified whole.
Wheels
Unlike the standard Vado 3 models, which use 29-inch wheels at the front, the X model uses 27,5-inch wheels throughout – for a consistent ride that's well-suited to off-road use. All models share a single frame design, featuring a steeply sloping top tube, positioned between a diamond and a trapezoidal frame.
The equipment of the Specialized Turbo Vado 3 X
The Vado 3 X also reflects the differences in features between the model levels. The 6.0 is the flagship model: It comes with the one-piece aluminum cockpit, into which the MasterMind C4 display with a 2,2-inch touchscreen and front light are seamlessly integrated. A Quad Lock smartphone mount with wireless charging, the keyless Specialized security system (developed in collaboration with Abus), Apple Find My, wireless SRAM electronic shifting, and a Garmin radar system on the rear rack are also included as standard.
rear carrier
The Vado 3 X's rear carrier can carry up to 25 kg. A front carrier (10 kg capacity) is included with the 6.0 model and available as an accessory for all other models. Child bike seats cannot be mounted on the Vado 3 X. MIK-HD certification remains exclusive to the Vado 3 and Vado 3 EVO models. Trailers, however, can be attached.
Touchscreen
The 5.0 also features a touchscreen cockpit and an integrated front light with low and high beams. The 4.0 uses a conventional color display, and the front light is mounted on the fork crown. All three models have a brake light and a dropper seatpost. The Vado 3 X offers three mounting points for bottle cages or lock holders.
Information and images: Specialized press release