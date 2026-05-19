Product news: The new Specialized Turbo Vado 3 X combines 810 watts of motor power with an 840 Wh battery and a full-suspension chassis including 130 mm of travel – for those who demand maximum performance in the city and off-road. Find all the information, prices, and equipment details here!

Specialized Turbo Vado 3 X: The most powerful all-road e-bike in the new Vado family

The Specialized Turbo Vado 3 X is the ultimate evolution of the new Vado 3 series, whose recent market launch we have already reported on here: High-tech e-bike for everyday useThe Turbo Vado 3 X is an e-bike that doesn't differentiate between city and off-road terrain, but rather seamlessly combines both. With 130 mm of front suspension travel, 120 mm at the rear, and 2,6-inch wide all-terrain tires, the Vado 3 X is the uncompromising model among the new Vado models. Anyone looking for maximum off-road capability, full motor and battery power, and a well-designed integration system will find the answer here.

Travel 130 mm (front), 120 mm (rear)

130 mm (front), 120 mm (rear) Impeller size 27,5"

27,5" frame material Aluminium

Aluminium tire width 2,6"

2,6" Features Dropper seatpost, trailer compatible, MasterMind C4 touchscreen, integrated locking system

Dropper seatpost, trailer compatible, MasterMind C4 touchscreen, integrated locking system Motor Specialized 3.1 (SuperNatural)

Specialized 3.1 (SuperNatural) Battery 840 Wh (optional: 280 Wh range extender)

840 Wh (optional: 280 Wh range extender) Max system weight 136 kg (driver + load)

136 kg (driver + load) www.specialized.com

Price Specialized Turbo Vado 3 X 4.0 (RRP): €5.599

Price Specialized Turbo Vado 3 X 5.0 (RRP): €6.899

Price Specialized Turbo Vado 3 X 6.0 (RRP): €8.399







engine and battery

The Vado 3 X makes no compromises when it comes to the drive system: Like all models in the new series, it uses the Specialized 3.1 motor, which originates from the award-winning Levo 4 e-MTB. With 810 watts of peak power and 105 Nm of torque, it is, according to the manufacturer, up to 45% more powerful and 50% more torquey than its predecessor – and accelerates the Vado 3 X from zero to 25 km/h in just three seconds. In our motor lab, we were able to test the Specialized 3.1 We're already taking a closer look. The battery boasts a generous 840 watt-hours, which, according to the manufacturer, allows for up to five hours of range. In real-world testing, Specialized claims a range of 150 km with 500 meters of elevation gain and a 70 kg rider in Eco mode. For those needing even more range, an optional 280 Wh range extender is available, increasing the total capacity to 1.120 Wh.







Motor Specialized 3.1 (from Levo 4)

Specialized 3.1 (from Levo 4) Battery 840 Wh (internal), optional +280 Wh range extender

840 Wh (internal), optional +280 Wh range extender Display MasterMind C4, 2,2″ touchscreen (5.0 and 6.0), color display (4.0)

MasterMind C4, 2,2″ touchscreen (5.0 and 6.0), color display (4.0) torque 105 Nm

105 Nm Maximum power 810 W

810 W Charger 5-amp fast charger (included), full charge in under 4 hours; optional smart charger: 0–80% in under 60 minutes

Chassis and geometry

The Vado 3 X distinguishes itself from its siblings, the Vado 3 and Vado 3 EVO, with its significantly more off-road-oriented suspension. A 130 mm travel suspension fork at the front provides comfort even on rough terrain, while 120 mm at the rear ensures a smooth ride. The 27,5-inch wheels are fitted with 2,6-inch wide Specialized Hemisphere tires all around – a combination designed for both grip on loose surfaces and a comfortable ride on asphalt. The aluminum frame with carbon-butted technology was developed at the Specialized Innovation Center; Product Manager Vincent Poupon emphasizes that the goal was a fully integrated vehicle architecture, where the frame profile, geometry, and components were optimized as a unified whole.







Wheels

Unlike the standard Vado 3 models, which use 29-inch wheels at the front, the X model uses 27,5-inch wheels throughout – for a consistent ride that's well-suited to off-road use. All models share a single frame design, featuring a steeply sloping top tube, positioned between a diamond and a trapezoidal frame.

The equipment of the Specialized Turbo Vado 3 X

The Vado 3 X also reflects the differences in features between the model levels. The 6.0 is the flagship model: It comes with the one-piece aluminum cockpit, into which the MasterMind C4 display with a 2,2-inch touchscreen and front light are seamlessly integrated. A Quad Lock smartphone mount with wireless charging, the keyless Specialized security system (developed in collaboration with Abus), Apple Find My, wireless SRAM electronic shifting, and a Garmin radar system on the rear rack are also included as standard.







rear carrier

The Vado 3 X's rear carrier can carry up to 25 kg. A front carrier (10 kg capacity) is included with the 6.0 model and available as an accessory for all other models. Child bike seats cannot be mounted on the Vado 3 X. MIK-HD certification remains exclusive to the Vado 3 and Vado 3 EVO models. Trailers, however, can be attached.

Touchscreen

The 5.0 also features a touchscreen cockpit and an integrated front light with low and high beams. The 4.0 uses a conventional color display, and the front light is mounted on the fork crown. All three models have a brake light and a dropper seatpost. The Vado 3 X offers three mounting points for bottle cages or lock holders.







Information and images: Specialized press release