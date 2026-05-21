Specialized S-Works Evade 4: The new model of the groundbreaking aero road helmet boasts several detailed improvements, including slightly enhanced ventilation. The helmet arrives just in time for those who bought the Evade 3 four years ago – after all, a cycling helmet should only be used for three to five years.

With the Evade 1, Specialized began the era of dedicated road aero helmets twelve years ago. Indeed, in the years prior, the industry had primarily focused on ventilation and lightweight construction, though one might question whether achieving a helmet weight well below 200 grams was truly a desirable goal. Today, thankfully, a cycling helmet can be heavier (and therefore certainly more robust), but above all, it can be more expansive and thus aerodynamically optimized. The rationale behind this should be obvious: While cycling, the head is quite exposed and almost always in the wind – even in a group, when the wheels and frame are shielded by the riders in front. Investing in an aero helmet is therefore quite wise.







Specialized S-Works Evade 4: Now back with side vents and air scoop

But back to the Specialized S-Works Evade 4: After the resounding success of the first version, the US manufacturer released successors every four years, and this year it's that time again. So what does the new version offer? The most noticeable feature is an elongated vent on the side, where the Evade 3 was completely closed. This design doesn't seem to have proven successful, as the older models also have an opening in this location.

The front air intakes have become smaller and narrower, and there's now an air scoop at the top of the nose, which again draws on the Evade 1 and 2 designs. There are also subtle changes at the rear, where the vertical center rib has disappeared and small "fins" are intended to reduce turbulence.







Slightly improved ventilation and BOA dial closure

All these measures result in a 2,4% improvement in cooling, which, admittedly, doesn't sound particularly impressive at first. However, there are further updates, such as an optimized fit, improved sweat wicking through the padding, and a reduction in pressure points on the head ring, which now features a BOA dial closure system, although the dial itself seems slightly larger. Specialized continues to use the MIPS system for enhanced safety. Inserting cycling glasses into the front of the helmet is also said to be easier on the Evade 4. The weight is listed at 290 grams for the European CE version, which should be roughly the same as the Evade 3.







Overall, the Specialized S-Works Evade 4 offers enough upgrades to justify a new helmet after four years. This is also the average timeframe after which a bicycle helmet should be replaced (3-5 years, depending on usage) – so the Evade's model cycle is well-chosen. The new model costs €329, making the Evade slightly more expensive.

www.specialized.com