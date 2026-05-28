Gazelle Avignon C380+ review:

The Netherlands may be a paradise for cyclists, but you need to be on your toes to navigate their traffic. While cycling in Germany is often associated with a certain attitude, in the Netherlands it's primarily a practical and efficient mode of transportation, thanks to a well-developed infrastructure, that everyone knows and uses. It's nothing special, just the norm – which also means you should follow the rules and go with the flow to avoid any trouble.

How can you practice this? Ideally on a bike like the Gazelle Avignon C380+. It has everything you need to concentrate on steering, braking, and being aware of traffic, while it takes care of a few other things for you.







Gazelle Avignon C380+ – the highlights

Unisex step-through frame in four sizes

Seating position can be customized with an adjustable stem.

Powerful Bosch PX motor

Enviolo Automatiq – continuously variable automatic transmission

Elegant frame design with semi-integrated luggage rack

Price: from €5.199 with 540 Wh battery (test bike with 800 Wh €5.649)







Bosch Performance PX with high torque

The pedaling isn't quite as effortless, of course – the Bosch PX motor delivers a solid 85 Nm of torque that practically never lets you down. While Bosch doesn't offer the new "Performance Upgrade 2.0" for this motor, with a support factor of 3,4, the drive's power is more than adequate for almost any situation. Even in the Avignon's upright riding position, the rider's own effort required on extremely steep sections can be effectively transferred to the pedals. However, the PX tackles gradients of around 6 or 7% almost entirely on its own – and it rarely gets much steeper than that in everyday riding or on tours.

The exceptionally quiet operation of the Bosch Performance PX motor is largely absent here – and that's due to the audible automatic transmission, which takes some getting used to if you're accustomed to manual shifting. On the Gazelle, the Enviolo Automatiq is tuned to be gentle on both the motor and the transmission: the electronics prevent torque spikes when starting off, meaning you have to start with a high cadence for the first few meters. The motor responds immediately with strong acceleration and a clearly audible shift; you quickly reach cruising speed and a comfortable cadence.







Unusual: Starting with a high cadence

Why is this unusual? Many e-bike riders have gotten into the habit of starting in a high gear – the motor's torque ensures there's still plenty of power. While this isn't very efficient, it is convenient, but the Enviolo Automatiq forces you to rethink your approach. However, those who already ride at higher cadences won't have any problems switching. You can, of course, influence the shifting behavior via the app, but it's worth trying the factory settings – you'll definitely ride more economically that way.







With its powerful motor and automatic transmission, you naturally have two fewer things to worry about, giving you just as much capacity for navigating traffic as you do for enjoying the ride on the Avignon. The non-adjustable steel spring fork is pleasantly soft and responds even to minor bumps, making its 40 mm of travel fully usable. More isn't necessary for everyday riding, and you won't miss a lockout function on the fork – after all, you don't stand up and pedal on an e-bike. The suspension seatpost also performs its function well and surprises with an interesting feature: the saddle tilt is adjusted via two set screws and is decoupled from the seat stays' attachment to the post.

Low step-through frame and semi-integrated luggage rack

The Gazelle features many other thoughtful details that enhance both functionality and aesthetics. The frame's most appealing feature is the flowing shape of the rear triangle, which seamlessly integrates into the rear rack. Well, not quite, as the rack is a separate component, but one that blends in perfectly. The raised chainstay facilitates the use of the belt drive, the lower strand of which is held upwards by a tensioner pulley. The large engine guard on the drive side contributes to a sleek, streamlined look.







Typical Dutch features include components like the mudguard and the elastic strap on the rack, and the integrated front fender light is also a Dutch specialty. The same applies to the adjustable stem, which uses a folding lever and also allows for adjustment of the handlebars themselves. The angle of the Kiox 500 display can also be easily changed.







Not a good choice: this frame lock

The removable battery and easily accessible charging port are further convenient features of the Gazelle, which ultimately leaves only one wish unfulfilled: the frame lock key cannot be removed when the lock is open. The lock must therefore be used, and one should definitely not leave the key in the lock, especially since it also unlocks the battery. Unfortunately, Gazelle overlooked this detail – and while the Avignon relieves its riders of the need for shifting gears and excessive effort, this one leaves them with something extra to remember.

www.gazelle.de