More travel with less weight – that's the short version of the Santa Cruz Tallboy update. But we want to take a detailed look at all the new features of the Californian company's 29″ trail bike. Particularly interesting: As with their e-bike models, Santa Cruz has opted for a four-bar linkage design instead of the VPP rear suspension.

Faster, lighter, further – the Santa Cruz Tallboy at a glance

The sixth generation of the Santa Cruz Tallboy is out – scoring points not only with slightly more travel and a significantly reduced frame weight, but also polarizing opinions with its new rear suspension design. Instead of the typical VPP rear suspension, a four-bar linkage manages the 130 mm of rear travel. Up front, it's 140 mm. As befits a modern trail bike, the Tallboy rolls on 29″ wheels and features progressive geometry. This means the bike remains the familiar, downhill-oriented, low-travel shredder, but thanks to total weights starting at 13,2 kg, it should climb even faster. Besides a frameset for €3.799, Santa Cruz offers four build options ranging from €5,000 to €5,000.999 and €9.499 (RRP). All come in the higher-quality CC carbon layup.

Travel 140 / 130 mm (front / rear)

140 / 130 mm (front / rear) Impeller size 29"

29" frame material Carbon

Carbon rear end Four-bar linkage

Four-bar linkage Frame weight (Manufacturer information) 2.530 gr

2.530 gr Total weight (Manufacturer information) from 13,2 kg

from 13,2 kg Features FlipChip, Glovebox V2, Toolmount under the top tube, size-specific carbon layup

FlipChip, Glovebox V2, Toolmount under the top tube, size-specific carbon layup Sizes XS, S, M, L, XL, XXL

XS, S, M, L, XL, XXL www.santacruzbicycles.com

Price Santa Cruz Tallboy 90 (MSRP): €5.999

Price Santa Cruz Tallboy GX (MSRP): €6.999

Price Santa Cruz Tallboy XT Di2 (MSRP): €7.999

Price Santa Cruz Tallboy XO AXS RSV (RRP): €9.499

Price Santa Cruz Tallboy frameset (MSRP): €3.799







A Santa Cruz without VPP rear suspension?

Closely linked to the Californians' brand image is the VPP rear suspension, which distinguishes every Santa Cruz frame as such – at least that was the case until recently. The new Santa Cruz e-bike models, the Vala (click here for our review) Vala E-MTB reviewThe Heckler & Koch ended this tradition – and the Tallboy is the first classic mountain bike to come with a four-bar linkage rear suspension. The reason given is that this allows for a lower anti-squat value. During fast, hard compressions, this means less pedal kickback and a more active rear suspension when pedaling on rough terrain. According to the manufacturer, the new rear suspension on the Tallboy should offer strong traction and control – whether this holds true remains to be seen in a test.







The new design also offers further advantages: Santa Cruz had already pushed the weight limits to the maximum with the VPP design on the Tallboy 5 – to give the Tallboy 6 an even lighter frame, they had to abandon VPP, they say. In addition, the new design offers greater insertion depth for the seatpost – always a good thing! Overall, Santa Cruz tested several prototypes with three different kinematic concepts and tried 15 different shock linkages for the four-bar linkage.

The geometry of the Santa Cruz Tallboy in detail

True to its reputation as a short-travel bike for downhill-oriented riders, the trail bike's geometry is progressively designed. The head tube angle settles around 65° depending on the flip chip setting, the stack height is appropriately high, and the reach measurements, ranging from 410 to 520 mm, span six frame sizes. The chainstays are relatively short at 435 mm, increasing to 444 mm in sizes L, XL, and XXL. The seat tube angle is 76,5°, which should support a balanced riding position both uphill and on flat terrain.







XS SM MD LG XL XXL REACH (mm) 410 435 455 475 495 520 STACK (mm) 601 610 624 633 646 660 HT ANGLE (hi/lo) 65.1/64.8 65.1/64.8 65.1/64.8 65.1/64.8 65.1/64.8 65.1/64.8 ST ANGLE (deg) 76.5 76.5 76.5 76.5 76.5 76.5 ST LENGTH (mm) 360 380 400 420 450 500 REAR CENTER (mm) 435 435 435 438 440 444 BB HEIGHT (hi/lo) 338/335 338/335 338/335 338/335 338/335 338/335 STANDOVER (mm) 699 703 718 729 743 758

Tallboy action from just under 6.000 euros

For now, Santa Cruz is offering four build options in addition to a frameset. The entry-level version features SRAM Eagle 90 drivetrain, RockShox Select suspension, and Reserve 30|TR aluminum wheels. Additional OneUp components complete the package. 1.000 For an extra €1, you get a GX transmission, lighter aluminum wheels from Reserve, a RockShox Select+ suspension, and SRAM Motive Bronze brakes instead of the DB8 on the entry-level model. The model with the electronic Shimano Deore XT Di2 also gets the upgrade to RockShox Ultimate suspension components – as does the top-of-the-line model with Reserve carbon wheels and SRAM X0 transmission. All versions also come equipped with the sensible Maxxis Forekaster tires – perfect for the intended use!







Tallboy CC 90 Tallboy CC GX Tallboy CC XT Di2 Tallboy CC X0 RSV Tallboy CC frame set Suspension shocks RockShox Deluxe Select+, 185x50 RockShox Deluxe Select+, 185x50 RockShox Deluxe Ultimate, 185x50 RockShox Deluxe Ultimate, 185x50 Fork RockShox Pike Select, 140mm RockShox Pike Select+, 140mm RockShox Pike Ultimate, 140mm RockShox Pike Ultimate, 140mm switching group SRAM 90 Eagle T-Type, 12-speed SRAM GX Eagle AXS T-Type, 12spd Shimano XT M8250 Di2, SGS, 12spd SRAM X0 Eagle AXS T-Type, 12spd chain guide OneUp Chainguide OneUp Chainguide OneUp Chainguide OneUp Chainguide Headset Cane Creek 40 IS Integrated Headset Cane Creek 40 IS Integrated Headset Cane Creek 40 IS Integrated Headset Cane Creek 50 IS Integrated Headset Rear tire Maxxis Forekaster 29"x2.4", MaxxTerra, EXO Maxxis Forekaster 29"x2.4", MaxxTerra, EXO Maxxis Forekaster 29"x2.4", MaxxTerra, EXO Maxxis Forekaster 29"x2.4", MaxxTerra, EXO Front tire Maxxis Forekaster 29"x2.4", MaxxTerra, EXO Maxxis Forekaster 29"x2.4", MaxxTerra, EXO Maxxis Forekaster 29"x2.4", MaxxTerra, EXO Maxxis Forekaster 29"x2.4", MaxxTerra, EXO Rims Reserve 30|TR AL Reserve 30|SL AL 6069 Reserve 30|SL AL 6069 Reserve 30|SL Carbon Brakes SRAM DB8 200 / 180 mm SRAM Motive Bronze 200 / 180 mm SRAM Motive Silver 200 / 180 mm SRAM Motive Silver 200 / 180 mm Crankset SRAM S0 Eagle DUB T-Type, 32t - XS-S: 165mm, M-XXL: 170mm SRAM GX Eagle DUB T-Type, 32t - XS-S: 165mm, M-XXL: 170mm Shimano XT M8200, 32t - XS-S: 165mm, M-XXL: 170mm SRAM X0 Eagle DUB T-Type, 32t - XS-S: 165mm, M-XXL: 170mm Handlebar OneUp Aluminum Bar, 35mm - XS-M: 760mm, 20mm Rise, L-XXL: 800mm, 35mm Rise OneUp Carbon Bar, 35mm - XS-M: 760mm, 20mm Rise, L-XXL: 800mm, 35mm Rise OneUp Carbon Bar, 35mm - XS-M: 760mm, 20mm Rise, L-XXL: 800mm, 35mm Rise OneUp Carbon Bar, 35mm - XS-M: 760mm, 20mm Rise, L-XXL: 800mm, 35mm Rise Stem OneUp Enduro Stem - All Sizes: 42mm OneUp Enduro Stem - All Sizes: 42mm Santa Cruz CNC - All Sizes: 40mm RaceFace Turbine SL - All Sizes: 40mm Saddle SDG Bel-Air V3 Lux-Alloy SDG Bel-Air V3 Lux-Alloy Atmos SDG Bel-Air V3 Lux-Alloy Atmos WTB Silverado Medium Fusion, CroMo SL Seatpost OneUp Dropper Post, 31.6 - XS: 120mm, S: 150mm, M: 180mm, L-XL: 210mm, XXL: 240mm OneUp Dropper Post, 31.6 - XS: 120mm, S: 150mm, M: 180mm, L-XL: 210mm, XXL: 240mm OneUp Dropper Post, 31.6 - XS: 120mm, S: 150mm, M: 180mm, L-XL: 210mm, XXL: 240mm OneUp Dropper Post, 31.6 - XS: 120mm, S: 150mm, M: 180mm, L-XL: 210mm, XXL: 240mm Weight (manufacturer information) n/a n/a n/a 13,2 kg 2.530 gr Price (RRP) €5.999 €6.999 €7.999 €9.499 €3.799







Information and images: Santa Cruz