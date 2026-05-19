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Sleek trail shredder with a new concept: Santa Cruz Tallboy 2026

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Santa Cruz Tallboy

More travel with less weight – that's the short version of the Santa Cruz Tallboy update. But we want to take a detailed look at all the new features of the Californian company's 29″ trail bike. Particularly interesting: As with their e-bike models, Santa Cruz has opted for a four-bar linkage design instead of the VPP rear suspension.

Faster, lighter, further – the Santa Cruz Tallboy at a glance

The sixth generation of the Santa Cruz Tallboy is out – scoring points not only with slightly more travel and a significantly reduced frame weight, but also polarizing opinions with its new rear suspension design. Instead of the typical VPP rear suspension, a four-bar linkage manages the 130 mm of rear travel. Up front, it's 140 mm. As befits a modern trail bike, the Tallboy rolls on 29″ wheels and features progressive geometry. This means the bike remains the familiar, downhill-oriented, low-travel shredder, but thanks to total weights starting at 13,2 kg, it should climb even faster. Besides a frameset for €3.799, Santa Cruz offers four build options ranging from €5,000 to €5,000.999 and €9.499 (RRP). All come in the higher-quality CC carbon layup.

  • Travel 140 / 130 mm (front / rear)
  • Impeller size 29"
  • frame material Carbon
  • rear end Four-bar linkage
  • Frame weight (Manufacturer information) 2.530 gr
  • Total weight (Manufacturer information) from 13,2 kg
  • Features FlipChip, Glovebox V2, Toolmount under the top tube, size-specific carbon layup
  • Sizes XS, S, M, L, XL, XXL
  • www.santacruzbicycles.com

Price Santa Cruz Tallboy 90 (MSRP): €5.999
Price Santa Cruz Tallboy GX (MSRP): €6.999
Price Santa Cruz Tallboy XT Di2 (MSRP): €7.999
Price Santa Cruz Tallboy XO AXS RSV (RRP): €9.499
Price Santa Cruz Tallboy frameset (MSRP): €3.799

Santa Cruz Tallboy
The Santa Cruz Tallboy has been updated to its sixth generation and, despite being slimmed down, has gained in suspension travel. It now offers 140/130 mm for the 29″ trail bike, while the cross-country frame weighs 300 g less, according to the manufacturer. The Tallboy is priced at €5.999 – €9.499 (RRP).
Santa Cruz Tallboy
Notably, the new Santa Cruz Tallboy replaces the familiar VPP rear suspension with a four-bar linkage. Further updates include a redesigned under-frame storage compartment and a tool mount under the top tube.

A Santa Cruz without VPP rear suspension?

Closely linked to the Californians' brand image is the VPP rear suspension, which distinguishes every Santa Cruz frame as such – at least that was the case until recently. The new Santa Cruz e-bike models, the Vala (click here for our review) Vala E-MTB reviewThe Heckler & Koch ended this tradition – and the Tallboy is the first classic mountain bike to come with a four-bar linkage rear suspension. The reason given is that this allows for a lower anti-squat value. During fast, hard compressions, this means less pedal kickback and a more active rear suspension when pedaling on rough terrain. According to the manufacturer, the new rear suspension on the Tallboy should offer strong traction and control – whether this holds true remains to be seen in a test.

The new design also offers further advantages: Santa Cruz had already pushed the weight limits to the maximum with the VPP design on the Tallboy 5 – to give the Tallboy 6 an even lighter frame, they had to abandon VPP, they say. In addition, the new design offers greater insertion depth for the seatpost – always a good thing! Overall, Santa Cruz tested several prototypes with three different kinematic concepts and tried 15 different shock linkages for the four-bar linkage.

The geometry of the Santa Cruz Tallboy in detail

True to its reputation as a short-travel bike for downhill-oriented riders, the trail bike's geometry is progressively designed. The head tube angle settles around 65° depending on the flip chip setting, the stack height is appropriately high, and the reach measurements, ranging from 410 to 520 mm, span six frame sizes. The chainstays are relatively short at 435 mm, increasing to 444 mm in sizes L, XL, and XXL. The seat tube angle is 76,5°, which should support a balanced riding position both uphill and on flat terrain.

XSSMMDLGXLXXL
REACH (mm)410435455475495520
STACK (mm)601610624633646660
HT ANGLE (hi/lo)65.1/64.865.1/64.865.1/64.865.1/64.865.1/64.865.1/64.8
ST ANGLE (deg)76.576.576.576.576.576.5
ST LENGTH (mm)360380400420450500
REAR CENTER (mm)435435435438440444
BB HEIGHT (hi/lo)338/335338/335338/335338/335338/335338/335
STANDOVER (mm)699703718729743758

Tallboy action from just under 6.000 euros

For now, Santa Cruz is offering four build options in addition to a frameset. The entry-level version features SRAM Eagle 90 drivetrain, RockShox Select suspension, and Reserve 30|TR aluminum wheels. Additional OneUp components complete the package. 1.000 For an extra €1, you get a GX transmission, lighter aluminum wheels from Reserve, a RockShox Select+ suspension, and SRAM Motive Bronze brakes instead of the DB8 on the entry-level model. The model with the electronic Shimano Deore XT Di2 also gets the upgrade to RockShox Ultimate suspension components – as does the top-of-the-line model with Reserve carbon wheels and SRAM X0 transmission. All versions also come equipped with the sensible Maxxis Forekaster tires – perfect for the intended use!

Tallboy CC 90Tallboy CC GXTallboy CC XT Di2Tallboy CC X0 RSVTallboy CC frame set
Suspension shocksRockShox Deluxe Select+, 185x50RockShox Deluxe Select+, 185x50RockShox Deluxe Ultimate, 185x50RockShox Deluxe Ultimate, 185x50
ForkRockShox Pike Select, 140mmRockShox Pike Select+, 140mmRockShox Pike Ultimate, 140mmRockShox Pike Ultimate, 140mm
switching groupSRAM 90 Eagle T-Type, 12-speedSRAM GX Eagle AXS T-Type, 12spdShimano XT M8250 Di2, SGS, 12spdSRAM X0 Eagle AXS T-Type, 12spd
chain guideOneUp ChainguideOneUp ChainguideOneUp ChainguideOneUp Chainguide
HeadsetCane Creek 40 IS Integrated HeadsetCane Creek 40 IS Integrated HeadsetCane Creek 40 IS Integrated HeadsetCane Creek 50 IS Integrated Headset
Rear tireMaxxis Forekaster 29"x2.4", MaxxTerra, EXOMaxxis Forekaster 29"x2.4", MaxxTerra, EXOMaxxis Forekaster 29"x2.4", MaxxTerra, EXOMaxxis Forekaster 29"x2.4", MaxxTerra, EXO
Front tireMaxxis Forekaster 29"x2.4", MaxxTerra, EXOMaxxis Forekaster 29"x2.4", MaxxTerra, EXOMaxxis Forekaster 29"x2.4", MaxxTerra, EXOMaxxis Forekaster 29"x2.4", MaxxTerra, EXO
RimsReserve 30|TR ALReserve 30|SL AL 6069Reserve 30|SL AL 6069Reserve 30|SL Carbon
BrakesSRAM DB8 200 / 180 mmSRAM Motive Bronze 200 / 180 mmSRAM Motive Silver 200 / 180 mmSRAM Motive Silver 200 / 180 mm
CranksetSRAM S0 Eagle DUB T-Type, 32t - XS-S: 165mm, M-XXL: 170mmSRAM GX Eagle DUB T-Type, 32t - XS-S: 165mm, M-XXL: 170mmShimano XT M8200, 32t - XS-S: 165mm, M-XXL: 170mmSRAM X0 Eagle DUB T-Type, 32t - XS-S: 165mm, M-XXL: 170mm
HandlebarOneUp Aluminum Bar, 35mm - XS-M: 760mm, 20mm Rise, L-XXL: 800mm, 35mm RiseOneUp Carbon Bar, 35mm - XS-M: 760mm, 20mm Rise, L-XXL: 800mm, 35mm RiseOneUp Carbon Bar, 35mm - XS-M: 760mm, 20mm Rise, L-XXL: 800mm, 35mm RiseOneUp Carbon Bar, 35mm - XS-M: 760mm, 20mm Rise, L-XXL: 800mm, 35mm Rise
StemOneUp Enduro Stem - All Sizes: 42mmOneUp Enduro Stem - All Sizes: 42mmSanta Cruz CNC - All Sizes: 40mmRaceFace Turbine SL - All Sizes: 40mm
SaddleSDG Bel-Air V3 Lux-AlloySDG Bel-Air V3 Lux-Alloy AtmosSDG Bel-Air V3 Lux-Alloy AtmosWTB Silverado Medium Fusion, CroMo SL
SeatpostOneUp Dropper Post, 31.6 - XS: 120mm, S: 150mm, M: 180mm, L-XL: 210mm, XXL: 240mmOneUp Dropper Post, 31.6 - XS: 120mm, S: 150mm, M: 180mm, L-XL: 210mm, XXL: 240mmOneUp Dropper Post, 31.6 - XS: 120mm, S: 150mm, M: 180mm, L-XL: 210mm, XXL: 240mmOneUp Dropper Post, 31.6 - XS: 120mm, S: 150mm, M: 180mm, L-XL: 210mm, XXL: 240mm
Weight (manufacturer information)n/an/an/a13,2 kg2.530 gr
Price (RRP)€5.999€6.999€7.999€9.499€3.799

Information and images: Santa Cruz

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More than Lukas Mühlehner

As a native of Lower Bavaria, he's a perfect fit for the Velomotion team; Lukas Mühlehner studied philosophy, history, and political science in Regensburg and, alongside his studies, gained extensive experience in the bike industry and later at mtb-news.de, both in the sector and in editorial work. He moved from the Danube lowlands to the Bavarian Forest to take up his traineeship at Velomotion and to embark on extensive test rides on the local MTB trails between the Arber and Geißkopf mountains.