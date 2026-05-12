Product news: Forget the numbers, just have fun – that's the message with which the Canadian company Rocky Mountain is promoting the brand-new Altitude Powerplay 3. The e-bike adopts the rear suspension system of the classic Altitude and combines it with the virtues of the new Dyname S4 ​​Pro motor, which now delivers 108 Nm of torque. Here's all the information about the Rocky Mountain Altitude Powerplay 3!

Rocky Mountain Altitude Powerplay 3 – playfully climb the mountains

The Rocky Mountain Altitude Powerplay enters its third generation. The enduro bike retains the same suspension travel as the previous generation (170 mm front and 160 mm rear), but can now also be run with mullet wheels. Another new feature is the Dyname S4 ​​Pro motor. Typical of the Canadian company's bikes, the 108 Nm motor isn't located directly behind the crank, but instead utilizes a second drive sprocket, over which the chain is threaded under a cover. The Altitude Powerplay 3 is available in carbon or aluminum, both versions boasting high adjustability: In addition to a special headset for reach adjustment, the Ride4 system is also included, allowing for fine-tuning of the geometry. Prices for the aluminum models start at just under €5.500, while the carbon version is available for €9.499 (MSRP).

Travel 170 / 160 mm

170 / 160 mm Impeller size 27,5″ (S only) / Mullet / 29″ (from M)

27,5″ (S only) / Mullet / 29″ (from M) frame material Aluminum / Carbon

Aluminum / Carbon rear end LC2R (Multi-link suspension with Virtual Pivot Point)

LC2R (Multi-link suspension with Virtual Pivot Point) Features Range extender with 314 Wh, reach-adjust, ride-4 adjustment

Range extender with 314 Wh, reach-adjust, ride-4 adjustment Motor Dyname S4 ​​Pro

Dyname S4 ​​Pro Battery 720 Wh (removable)

720 Wh (removable) Sizes S, M, L, XL

S, M, L, XL bikes.com

Price Rocky Mountain Altitude Powerplay 3 A30 (MSRP): €5.499

Price Rocky Mountain Altitude Powerplay 3 A50 (MSRP): €6.999

Price Rocky Mountain Altitude Powerplay 3 C70 (MSRP): €9.499







Motor and battery – Rocky Mountain goes its own way

As is well known, Rocky Mountain takes a slightly different approach to e-bike design than other manufacturers. While the Altitude Powerplay 3 does feature a mid-drive motor, it doesn't feed its power directly through the crank's chainring, but instead uses two additional, smaller sprockets above it. So, a fairly conventional crankset is used, but the motor sits slightly higher in the frame triangle instead of in the bottom bracket. Interestingly, Rocky Mountain's newly developed Dyname S4 ​​Pro motor now offers up to... 1.000 Watts of power it can deliver at peak power.







The Jumbotron display is also a proprietary design. The top tube display shows information such as speed, battery level, riding mode, and optimal cadence. Riding modes, including boost mode, can be quickly adjusted via a handlebar remote. The 720 Wh battery can be expanded by 314 Wh with a range extender called the Overtimepack. The carbon-framed model comes with a 4A charger, while the two entry-level models come with a 2A charger.

Motor Dyname S4 ​​Pro

Dyname S4 ​​Pro Battery 720 Wh (removable)

720 Wh (removable) Display Jumbotrons

Jumbotrons torque 108 Nm

108 Nm Maximum power 1.000 W

1.000 W Motor weight (manufacturer’s information) 3.200 gr

3.200 gr Charger 4A / 2A

The Rocky Mountain Altitude Powerplay 3 is a versatile character.

The differences between the mullet and 29″ geometries of the Altitude Powerplay 3 are not particularly significant. The only deviation is the altered bottom bracket drop – naturally, the bottom bracket sits slightly lower on the 29″ bike. The reach can be adjusted by 5 mm from the neutral position using adjustable headset cups. The Ride4 system is also included, allowing for a wide range of adjustments. In its neutral configuration, the Altitude promises to be both a capable downhill and tour-ready bike. Two features stand out: the stack is comparatively low relative to the travel, and the chainstays, at 437 mm across all sizes, are exceptionally short for an e-bike. With this, Rocky Mountain bucks the trend towards longer chainstays and higher stack heights.







S (only 27,5") M (MX / 29") L (MX / 29") XL (MX / 29") top tube length 586 611 638 671 Steering angle 64° 64° 64° 64° Head tube length 100 100 110 125 Seat Tube Angle 76° 76° 76° 76° Seat tube length 380 420 445 480 Chain stay length 437 437 437 437 bottom bracket drop 13 13 (27 at 29" HR) 13 (27 at 29" HR) 13 (27 at 29" HR) Reach 430 455 480 510 Stack (Height) 625 625 634 647 standover height 836 835 835 835 Wheelbase 1208 1233 1262 1299 FC-2-RC 1,76 1,82 1,89 1,97

Equipment

Altitude PP3 C70 Altitude PP3 A50 Altitude PP3 Alloy 30



Fork Fox 38 Grip X2 Factory

Suspension shocks Fox X2 Factory

Circuit SRAM Eagle 90

Brakes SRAM Maven Silver 220 / 200 mm

Wheels DT Swiss HF1900

Tires Maxxis Assegai / DHR II DD

bikes.com

Price (RRP) €9.499







Fork Fox 38 Grip Performance

Suspension shocks Fox X Performance

Circuit SRAM Eagle 90/70

Brakes SRAM Maven 200 / 200 mm

Wheels Novatec / WTB ST i30 Tough

Tires Maxxis Assegai / DHR II DD

bikes.com

Price (RRP) €6.999



Fork RockShox Domain Gold RC

Suspension shocks Marzocchi Bomber Air

Circuit Shimano Deore

Brakes Tektro HD-M353

Wheels Shimano / Rocky Mountain TR30

Tires Maxxis DHF / DHR II Exo

bikes.com

Price (RRP) €5.499







Information and images: Rocky Mountain press release