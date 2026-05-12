Product news: Forget the numbers, just have fun – that's the message with which the Canadian company Rocky Mountain is promoting the brand-new Altitude Powerplay 3. The e-bike adopts the rear suspension system of the classic Altitude and combines it with the virtues of the new Dyname S4 Pro motor, which now delivers 108 Nm of torque. Here's all the information about the Rocky Mountain Altitude Powerplay 3!
Rocky Mountain Altitude Powerplay 3 – playfully climb the mountains
The Rocky Mountain Altitude Powerplay enters its third generation. The enduro bike retains the same suspension travel as the previous generation (170 mm front and 160 mm rear), but can now also be run with mullet wheels. Another new feature is the Dyname S4 Pro motor. Typical of the Canadian company's bikes, the 108 Nm motor isn't located directly behind the crank, but instead utilizes a second drive sprocket, over which the chain is threaded under a cover. The Altitude Powerplay 3 is available in carbon or aluminum, both versions boasting high adjustability: In addition to a special headset for reach adjustment, the Ride4 system is also included, allowing for fine-tuning of the geometry. Prices for the aluminum models start at just under €5.500, while the carbon version is available for €9.499 (MSRP).
- Travel 170 / 160 mm
- Impeller size 27,5″ (S only) / Mullet / 29″ (from M)
- frame material Aluminum / Carbon
- rear end LC2R (Multi-link suspension with Virtual Pivot Point)
- Features Range extender with 314 Wh, reach-adjust, ride-4 adjustment
- Motor Dyname S4 Pro
- Battery 720 Wh (removable)
- Sizes S, M, L, XL
- bikes.com
Price Rocky Mountain Altitude Powerplay 3 A30 (MSRP): €5.499
Price Rocky Mountain Altitude Powerplay 3 A50 (MSRP): €6.999
Price Rocky Mountain Altitude Powerplay 3 C70 (MSRP): €9.499
Motor and battery – Rocky Mountain goes its own way
As is well known, Rocky Mountain takes a slightly different approach to e-bike design than other manufacturers. While the Altitude Powerplay 3 does feature a mid-drive motor, it doesn't feed its power directly through the crank's chainring, but instead uses two additional, smaller sprockets above it. So, a fairly conventional crankset is used, but the motor sits slightly higher in the frame triangle instead of in the bottom bracket. Interestingly, Rocky Mountain's newly developed Dyname S4 Pro motor now offers up to... 1.000 Watts of power it can deliver at peak power.
The Jumbotron display is also a proprietary design. The top tube display shows information such as speed, battery level, riding mode, and optimal cadence. Riding modes, including boost mode, can be quickly adjusted via a handlebar remote. The 720 Wh battery can be expanded by 314 Wh with a range extender called the Overtimepack. The carbon-framed model comes with a 4A charger, while the two entry-level models come with a 2A charger.
- Motor Dyname S4 Pro
- Battery 720 Wh (removable)
- Display Jumbotrons
- torque 108 Nm
- Maximum power 1.000 W
- Motor weight (manufacturer’s information) 3.200 gr
- Charger 4A / 2A
The Rocky Mountain Altitude Powerplay 3 is a versatile character.
The differences between the mullet and 29″ geometries of the Altitude Powerplay 3 are not particularly significant. The only deviation is the altered bottom bracket drop – naturally, the bottom bracket sits slightly lower on the 29″ bike. The reach can be adjusted by 5 mm from the neutral position using adjustable headset cups. The Ride4 system is also included, allowing for a wide range of adjustments. In its neutral configuration, the Altitude promises to be both a capable downhill and tour-ready bike. Two features stand out: the stack is comparatively low relative to the travel, and the chainstays, at 437 mm across all sizes, are exceptionally short for an e-bike. With this, Rocky Mountain bucks the trend towards longer chainstays and higher stack heights.
|S (only 27,5")
|M (MX / 29")
|L (MX / 29")
|XL (MX / 29")
|top tube length
|586
|611
|638
|671
|Steering angle
|64°
|64°
|64°
|64°
|Head tube length
|100
|100
|110
|125
|Seat Tube Angle
|76°
|76°
|76°
|76°
|Seat tube length
|380
|420
|445
|480
|Chain stay length
|437
|437
|437
|437
|bottom bracket drop
|13
|13 (27 at 29" HR)
|13 (27 at 29" HR)
|13 (27 at 29" HR)
|Reach
|430
|455
|480
|510
|Stack (Height)
|625
|625
|634
|647
|standover height
|836
|835
|835
|835
|Wheelbase
|1208
|1233
|1262
|1299
|FC-2-RC
|1,76
|1,82
|1,89
|1,97
Equipment
Fork Fox 38 Grip X2 Factory
Suspension shocks Fox X2 Factory
Circuit SRAM Eagle 90
Brakes SRAM Maven Silver 220 / 200 mm
Wheels DT Swiss HF1900
Tires Maxxis Assegai / DHR II DD
bikes.com
Price (RRP) €9.499
Fork Fox 38 Grip Performance
Suspension shocks Fox X Performance
Circuit SRAM Eagle 90/70
Brakes SRAM Maven 200 / 200 mm
Wheels Novatec / WTB ST i30 Tough
Tires Maxxis Assegai / DHR II DD
bikes.com
Price (RRP) €6.999
Fork RockShox Domain Gold RC
Suspension shocks Marzocchi Bomber Air
Circuit Shimano Deore
Brakes Tektro HD-M353
Wheels Shimano / Rocky Mountain TR30
Tires Maxxis DHF / DHR II Exo
bikes.com
Price (RRP) €5.499
Information and images: Rocky Mountain press release