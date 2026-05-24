NG Sports Cawacawa review

Compressor pump test: With the Cawacawa, NG Sports presents an ultra-compact battery-powered air pump that aims to impress primarily with its handy size and impressive performance. Our test reveals whether this little helper can successfully balance its jersey pocket size with sufficient power in real-world use.

High quality aluminum housing

Even upon first unpacking, it's clear that the Cawacawa cordless compressor pump was designed with portability in mind. Its compact housing is sized so that the pump fits easily into a jersey pocket, saddlebag, or backpack. Despite its light weight of only 147 grams, the Cawacawa feels very high-quality. This is due not only to its attractive design but also, and perhaps primarily, to its premium aluminum housing. Another plus is the included silicone grip. It provides excellent grip during use and also protects both the pump housing and your fingers.







NG Sports Cawacawa: Small but razor-sharp display

The digital display is located on the front. Due to its design – the very compact housing – it's relatively small. However, this isn't an issue, as the digits are razor-sharp, bright, and exceptionally easy to read when switched on. Directly below are the three control buttons. These offer a nicely defined pressure point but are very small. Anyone who needs to inflate tires while wearing thick cycling gloves in winter or during the transitional seasons might have difficulty operating them accurately.

Pump capacity is reaching its limits

The NG Sports Cawacawa pump really gets going right from the start. In just 37 seconds, the small pump pumps 4 bar of air into a 700x23C tire. That's incredibly fast and puts many larger competitors to shame. A real showstopper! However, as the air pressure continues to rise, the pump noticeably loses power. From the magic 6 bar mark onwards, the motor visibly struggles, and after more than 3 minutes of continuous operation, the very hot test pump automatically switched off at 7,4 bar. On the other hand, the valve system deserves special mention, as it sealed perfectly and flawlessly during the test.







Measurement results: Time required to inflate a 700x23C tire with the NG Sports Cawacawa

4 bar: 37 seconds

8 bar: not reached

NG Sports Cawacawa Battery-Powered Compressor Pump: Details at a Glance

Housing: 69×42×29 mm, aluminum

Weight: 147 grams

Power supply: 2×350 mAh battery, 7,4 V, permanently installed

Maximum pressure (according to specifications): 8,3 bar / 120 PSI

Display: LED display, selectable PSI, bar

Auto-stop function: Yes

Charging option: USB-C