News: Founded in Abu Dhabi in 2019, the platform MyWhoosh may already be familiar to many as a sponsor of the UAE Emirates team, featuring superstar Tadej Pogacar. MyWhoosh offers free virtual indoor cycling for various fitness levels – from beginners to professionals. Besides virtual worlds, the app also includes training plans and regular competitions. In 2026, the largest competition format returns with the virtual MyWhoosh Championships, taking place in July. After two previous editions, the basic format remains unchanged: The championships will be held as a seven-day virtual tour on participants' own indoor trainers. The special feature: A million dollars in prize money awaits the participants.

The MyWhoosh Championships 2026 will continue to feature an overall classification. Over seven stages within one week, the fastest combined time will be determined. The rider with the lowest combined time wins the overall classification. Compared to the 2025 edition, the stages will be modified, while the total distance and elevation gain will remain almost identical. According to the official website, the 2026 stage will cover 445 kilometers and nearly 5500 meters of elevation gain.







The prize money for the MyWhoosh Championships is once again impressive, amounting to... 1.000$000 in prize money. It is divided equally between men and women and distributed across six separate competition categories. In addition to the overall classification, there are also sprint and mountain classifications. Therefore, the event is not exclusively aimed at riders competing for the overall victory.

“Hardly anyone outside the professional peloton ever gets the chance to ride a seven-day tour. For a week, you can experience from home what a professional-style stage race feels like. The focus here is on the sporting challenge.” Matt Smithson, Head of Esports and Game Operations at MyWhoosh

The MyWhoosh Championships 2026 – Format, Qualification and Anti-Doping

MyWhoosh deliberately focuses on the character of a stage race. Unlike many cycling esports formats that are geared towards individual intense races or top performances, factors such as cumulative fatigue, daily tactical decisions, and the mental strain over several days are intended to play a central role in the Championships.







According to the organizers, riders from 47 countries participated in the 2025 event. Together, they completed more than 200.000 virtual kilometers and over 6.000 hours in the saddle. For the 2026 edition, MyWhoosh aims to double the number of participants.

In addition to the prize money, MyWhoosh is announcing a gift package for all finishers. Every participant who completes the seven-day tour will receive a package worth more than US$700. This will be awarded regardless of the prize money.







Participation requires the MyWhoosh Power Passport, a one-time performance test to verify race data. According to the organizers, the test can be completed in a short session. Riders who participated in the Sunday Race Club during the qualification period are generally eligible to participate immediately.

MyWhoosh also highlights its anti-doping and integrity program for 2026. As with the Sunday Race Club, athletes can undergo testing during the MyWhoosh Championships. The aim is to ensure the validity of the results and create fair conditions in elite virtual sports.

Registration for the 2026 MyWhoosh Championships is now open. Interested riders should register their interest and complete the Power Passport early to be ready to participate at the start of the first stage.







WEB: mywhoosh.com