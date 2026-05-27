Product news: MYVELO is kicking off the 2026 season with a fresh start and presenting its new products for 2026 just in time for the beginning of summer. We take a closer look at the latest bikes from the Black Forest.

The relatively young manufacturer from the Black Forest, founded by two friends passionate about racing bikes, offers a diverse range of bicycles. From E-Mountain Bike for the mountains via sleek Gravel Bikes up to the motorized folding bike made of carbon or E-trekking bikes Almost everything you need for your next cycling trip is included. Among them are numerous new MYVELO models for 2026, which, with their balanced price-performance ratio, innovative concepts and smart frame details, represent real competition for the established classics.

A brand new, comprehensive [feature/software] is now available for all MYVELO e-bikes with Bosch Performance CX motors. Software update Available now. Bosch motors now provide riders with even more torque to effortlessly tackle inclines – up to 120 Nm at peak. This is complemented by clever software solutions and improved integration of accessories such as Garmin devices. This means MYVELO bikes will be even more powerful in 2026!











MYVELO folding bikes in detail – freedom to unfold

MYVELO offers a range of seven folding e-bikes. This versatility makes these foldable bikes suitable for a wide variety of uses: whether for everyday urban life, commuting to work by train and bike, or off-road excursions – the Black Forest-based company has the perfect folding bike for every need. Simply browse through the tabs to see a selection of MYVELO e-folding bikes.

Click on the model name to get information about the bike.

MYVELO Monza Carbon MYVELO Berlin MYVELO Zurich MYVELO Molinar We'll start with the most exciting new MYVELO product: the Monza Carbon electric folding bike. Thanks to its lightweight and innovative carbon frame, it boasts a total weight of just 14,8 kg (manufacturer's specification) and features smart details such as a belt drive and a 336 Wh battery integrated into the seatpost. The wheels are also made of carbon. Customers can configure this compact bike with a luggage rack and mudguards. Impeller size 20 inch

20 inch frame material Carbon

Carbon engine & battery Bafang 250 W / 336 Wh battery

Bafang 250 W / 336 Wh battery Price (RRP) €3.399 incl. carbon wheels

€3.399 incl. carbon wheels myvelo.de



The Berlin model is one of the most popular folding e-bikes in Germany. It features an elegant, robust aluminum frame and a large 504 Wh battery, which is seamlessly integrated into the downtube. This makes the folding e-bike highly versatile for everyday use and ready for any adventure.



Impeller size 20 inch

20 inch frame material Aluminium

Aluminium engine & battery Bafang 45 Nm / 504 Wh battery

Bafang 45 Nm / 504 Wh battery Price (RRP) €2.499

€2.499 myvelo.de



With its brisk acceleration, the MYVELO Zürich is the perfect companion for running errands in the city or commuting to work. A 480 Wh battery and full equipment including mudguards and a luggage rack offer maximum freedom of movement. The battery is discreetly integrated into the seat tube under the saddle. Impeller size 20 inch

20 inch frame material Aluminium

Aluminium engine & battery Bafang 45 Nm / 480 Wh battery

Bafang 45 Nm / 480 Wh battery Price (RRP) €2.399

€2.399 myvelo.de The Molinar e-folding bike is one of MYVELO's most off-road capable folding bikes, whose portfolio includes seven models. The Molinar rolls on fat bike tires and is equipped with an 80 Nm hub motor powered by a 672 Wh battery – performance figures usually only found on full-size bicycles. Impeller size 20 inch

20 inch frame material Aluminium

Aluminium engine & battery Bafang 80 Nm / 672 Wh battery

Bafang 80 Nm / 672 Wh battery Price (RRP) €3.299

€3.299 myvelo.de





Perfect for city, country & cycle paths: Fully equipped electric SUVs from the Black Forest

The MYVELO Everest and the Makalu are two fully equipped bicycles with Bosch motors in an SUV package – one as a step-through frame and the other with a diamond frame. This ensures there's a perfect e-SUV for everyone to effortlessly tackle the commute or weekend getaway.







MYVELO Everest E-SUV

The Everest E-SUV gets you around town faster than a car – and thanks to the Bosch Performance CX motor, you travel effortlessly. Elevation changes are instantly forgotten, and range anxiety is a thing of the past thanks to the 800 Wh motor. The practical, fully equipped interior is complemented by Schwalbe Smart Sam tires, which strike the perfect balance between grip and low rolling resistance.

Wheels 29 inch

29 inch frame material Aluminium

Aluminium engine & battery Bosch Performance CX 120 Nm / 800 Wh battery

Bosch Performance CX 120 Nm / 800 Wh battery Price (RRP) €3.899

€3.899 myvelo.de

MYVELO Makalu E-SUV

The Makalu is named after the world's fifth-highest mountain and is designed as a step-through frame. An SR Suntour suspension fork and a parallelogram suspension seatpost ensure additional riding comfort. And of course, the Makalu also comes equipped with mudguards, a luggage rack, a kickstand, and comprehensive lighting, so you're ready for anything.







Wheels 29 inch

29 inch frame material Aluminium

Aluminium engine & battery Bosch Performance CX 120 Nm / 800 Wh battery

Bosch Performance CX 120 Nm / 800 Wh battery Price (RRP) €3.899

€3.899 myvelo.de

These are the latest e-mountain bikes from MYVELO!

Most MYVELO e-mountain bikes rely on the Bosch drive system, which impresses with its natural riding characteristics, powerful motor, and high reliability. The e-hardtail is called Himalaya, while the e-full suspension bike is named Stelvio – these bikes are ready to take you to new heights!



MYVELO Stelvio E-Mountain Bike

The Stelvio, named after the Stelvio Pass at over 2.000 meters, is MYVELO's latest e-mountain bike and is considered a guarantee for climbing elevation. Our test of the MYVELO Stelvio confirmed this: thanks to the Bosch Performance CX motor with 120 Nm of torque and the large 800 Wh battery, the full-suspension bike climbs well and offers plenty of comfort thanks to the RockShox suspension with 160 mm of travel. The perfect touring bike for sporty enduro riders and recreational cyclists alike.







Travel 160 mm (front / rear)

160 mm (front / rear) Impeller size 29 inch

29 inch frame material Aluminium

Aluminium engine & battery Bosch Performance CX 120 Nm / 800 Wh battery

Bosch Performance CX 120 Nm / 800 Wh battery Price (RRP) €4.699

€4.699 myvelo.de

MYVELO Himalaya e-mountain bike

The Himalaya is an e-hardtail equipped with a RockShox Judy Silver fork and large 29-inch wheels. It shifts the focus even further towards touring and aims to be a reliable companion on long cycling trips, for example in the Alps. The Black Forest-based manufacturer relies on the Bosch drive system with the 120 Nm Performance CX motor and an 800 Wh battery.

Impeller size 29 inch

29 inch frame material Aluminium

Aluminium engine & battery Bosch Performance CX 120 Nm / 800 Wh battery

Bosch Performance CX 120 Nm / 800 Wh battery Price (RRP) €3.799

€3.799 myvelo.de







MYVELO's new products for road and gravel

MYVELO, based in the Black Forest, also has a strong presence in the drop-bar bike market, given that's where the two founders' roots lie. In total, MYVELO offers four different road bike models and two dedicated gravel bike models, each with several editions. From triathlon road bikes and endurance bikes to gravel race bikes, they have it all. We'll introduce you to the four most exciting drop-bar bikes.

Click on the model name to get information about the bike.

MYVELO Campo Felice Gravel MYVELO Mortirolo Gravel MYVELO Verona Road MYVELO Tourmalet Road The Campo Felice marks an affordable entry into the world of gravel riding. This complete bike, finished in Mediterranean blue, is equipped with a Shimano GRX 400 10-speed drivetrain and rolls on fast Maxxis Rambler tires. Riders can choose from three frame sizes and look forward to the balanced feel of the aluminum frame. Impeller size 28 inch

28 inch frame material Aluminium

Aluminium Circuit Shimano GRX 400 2×10-speed

Shimano GRX 400 2×10-speed Price (RRP) €1.299

€1.299 myvelo.de



Named after the infamous pass in the Italian Alps, the Mortirolo is the ideal gravel bike for all-around use. Exciting for individualists: the configurator allows you to freely choose the groupset and wheels – starting with a Shimano 105 Di2 and DT Swiss G 1800 Spline wheels, but you can also order carbon wheels like the Zipp 303 and a Shimano Dura Ace Di2 groupset. The gear ratios are on the sporty side for a gravel bike.



Impeller size 28 inch

28 inch frame material Carbon

Carbon Circuit configurable

configurable Price (RRP) from March 2th999 €

from March 2th999 € myvelo.de



With the Verona, MYVELO offers a purebred carbon racing bike – designed for speed and rewarding riding enjoyment. The Verona also meets UCI regulations for official racing. It is available in five frame sizes and can be individually configured: In addition to various special editions, riders can choose between the electronic Shimano 105, Ultegra, or Dura-Ace Di2 groupset; the wheels can also be customized to the rider's preferences. Impeller size 28 inch

28 inch frame material Carbon

Carbon Circuit configurable

configurable Price (RRP) from € 4.799

from € 4.799 myvelo.de Designed to effortlessly conquer tough mountain stages, the MYVELO Tourmalet road bike features a full carbon frame and lightweight components. These are configurable, just like on the Verona: riders can choose between three Shimano Di2 groupsets, four wheel models, and five frame sizes. Impeller size 28 inch

28 inch frame material Carbon

Carbon Circuit configurable

configurable Price (RRP) from € 4.499

from € 4.499 myvelo.de





The trekking classic: The Nizza trekking e-bike

A cycling trip is the perfect way to leave everyday life behind – but you need the right equipment! The Nizza trekking e-bike, among MYVELO's new offerings, is just what you're looking for. Equipped with the reliable Bosch Active Line Plus mid-drive motor with 50 Nm of torque and a 625 Wh battery, the Nizza is the perfect companion for your next trekking adventure. Comfort is further enhanced by the suspension parallelogram seatpost, the SR Suntour suspension fork, and the puncture-resistant Schwalbe Big Apple tires.







Wheels 27,5 inch

27,5 inch frame material Aluminium

Aluminium engine & battery Bosch Active Line Plus 50 Nm / 625 Wh battery

Bosch Active Line Plus 50 Nm / 625 Wh battery Price (RRP) €3.590

€3.590 myvelo.de

Information and images: MYVELO