Laser Blade KinetiCore

Product News: Since its founding in 1919, Lazer has been one of the leading brands in the helmet segment. The company can thus look back on over a century of experience and passion – a wealth of know-how that has also been incorporated into the new Lazer Blade KinetiCore. This is a helmet for gravel and road riding with a sleek, aerodynamic silhouette and dual-shell construction.

Lazer has developed the Blade KinetiCore, a new helmet for gravel and road adventures. The helmet combines a sleek, aerodynamic silhouette with a striking dual-shell construction, ideal for alternating between asphalt and gravel. The clean line between the two shells creates a dynamic look with a distinctive character. Inside, soft, dense padding is designed to ensure lasting comfort. Equipped with Lazer's KinetiCore technology, the helmet offers protection through integrated crumple zones that are designed to dissipate rotational forces in the event of an impact. KinetiCore is integrated directly into the inner helmet structure. This reduces the amount of material required, lowers weight, and improves ventilation without compromising safety.







Lazer's Advanced TurnSys system allows for an ideal fit with horizontal and vertical adjustment. A new strap divider further optimizes strap routing and keeps the straps securely in place, even on long rides. The integrated goggle holder provides a secure place for eyewear when not in use. For enhanced visibility in low-light conditions, the Universal Lazer LED rear light can be attached directly to the helmet via the integrated direct-mount system. The helmet is available in sizes S, M, and L in Flash Orange, Matte Black, Matte Clay, Matte Deep Grey, Matte Sage Green, or White. According to the manufacturer, the size M helmet weighs 250 grams and is priced at €99,99.

Website: www.lazersport.com/de/helme/