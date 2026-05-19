Storck Fascenario.4 Comp review: This racing machine with its subtly classic look combines an aggressive riding position and steering with high comfort. It also comes with high-quality components including a carbon cockpit, as well as various equipment options that can significantly reduce the bike's price if desired.

When it comes to lightweight, sporty racing bikes, the name Storck inevitably comes up in Germany. This innovative manufacturer from Idstein, Hesse, has been active in the lightweight segment for decades and solidified its reputation as a premium brand before switching to direct sales to target a broader audience. It is thanks to this realignment that a model like the Storck Fascenario.4 Comp even exists – and that it costs less than five grand, including a carbon wheelset (albeit a different model than the one used in the test).

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Storck Fascenario.4 Comp: The Highlights

Loom: Carbon Fiber Reinforced (CFR)/Unidirectional (UD)

Groupset: Shimano 105 Di2

Wheelset: Storck Zeitjäger 50 R (extra charge applies)

Weight: n/a

Price: € 4.899

Sporty road aero frame

Short head tube and steep steering angle

What are the characteristics of a typical Storck racing bike? First and foremost, it features a geometry that makes no compromises. The Fascenario's head tube is short, while the top tube is rather long, resulting in a decidedly sporty riding position. Short chainstays and a steep head angle ensure direct handling; this is complemented by a perceived high level of frame stiffness.







XS S M L XL Steering angle (°) 71,5 72,5 73,5 73,5 73,5 Seat tube length (mm) 450 475 500 525 550 Seat angle (°) 74,5 73,8 73,5 73,5 73,5 Top tube length (mm) 506 529 548 565 582 Effective top tube length (mm) 524 545 566 582 599 Head tube length (mm) 106 132 158 182 206 Chainstay Length (mm) 405 405 405 405 405 Stacks (mm) 514 541 569 591 613 Reach (mm) 381 388 397 404 417

This makes the Storck dynamic and responsive, without being overly harsh. The noticeable comfort results in a smoother ride, less harsh and uncompromising than a pure race bike – this is due in part to the flat, slightly curved seat stays and the frame-specific carbon seatpost with its flattened rear section. The high level of stability is striking and becomes even more apparent at higher speeds. This ensures that the Fascenario always feels confident and in control.







Subtle, classic shapes instead of aerodynamic optimization

With its more classically rounded shape, the Storck deviates from the typical look of current racing bikes, while still featuring a streamlined aero fork. The externally routed brake lines on the head tube are a striking feature of this version; Storck also installs a high-quality, one-piece carbon cockpit. The Zeitjäger wheelset is also from the brand's accessory range, but the Pro 50 R version cannot be specified for the Fascenario.4 Comp in the configurator – and if it could, it would increase the price of the complete bike by 500 euros. The lower profile Zeitjäger Comp 40 R, however, also complements the aerodynamically understated bike very well.







The brand's modular system allows you to customize the frame to your liking and within your individual budget. For example, with electronic Shimano 105 Di2 and a carbon wheelset and cockpit, you'll end up at €4.200 – so you definitely don't have to pay a premium for the Storck Fascenario.







storck-bikes.com







Wahoo Elemnt Roam: the Class Cool cycling computer

Extensive functionality, ease of use, and intuitive setup: these qualities have made the touchscreen speedometer a favorite among the road cycling community. Velomotion has also opted for the versatile device in its "Class Cool" model.

What makes the "Class Cool" stand out on the handlebars? Sure, there are plenty of good GPS bike computers, but the fact that more and more cyclists are swearing by Wahoo certainly isn't just down to the Gaussian normal distribution. It's more likely because the company doesn't do everything differently, but does many things better than the competition – and it starts with the fact that cycling is absolutely central to Wahoo's product range, rather than just a side issue.







Perhaps the best example of this is the Wahoo Elemnt Roam, which combines the advantages of both the top-of-the-line and entry-level models in the middle of the range. Like the latter, it's quite compact, yet already equipped with a larger screen than the more affordable Bolt. And it shares the touchscreen functionality of the top model, which is a real asset for navigation, significantly simplifying map display with zooming and panning. The sharp color display is an additional plus in this regard.

Despite the high-quality screen, Wahoo hasn't abandoned the six-button operation – and here again the company's cycling expertise shines through. Even with gloves and without prolonged eye contact, it's possible to switch between display windows or change the number of data fields shown. Setup couldn't be simpler, with the optimal customization options being a major advantage of the Wahoo interface. Users can define what and how much is displayed, resulting in an intuitive operating logic that's incredibly easy to use. This makes the Wahoo Elemnt Roam appealing to both young "digital natives" and those who didn't learn how to use electronic devices as children and therefore appreciate ease of access.





