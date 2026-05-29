Summer is coming, and with it, the time for bike trips with the kids. Cycling-enthusiastic parents might even be planning a holiday at a bike park – and cycling to school is now possible again thanks to the weather. But what if the bike is already too small for your child? For children from about 125 cm tall, switching to a bike with 24-inch wheels makes sense. We've thoroughly tested 15 models in this size range. Which bike is suitable for whom, and what the best and worst bikes are – you'll find out in our comprehensive 24-inch children's bike test over the next few weeks!







When do you need 24-inch wheels?

Manufacturers don't entirely agree on the ideal wheel size for a particular age, or more precisely, height. Most bike manufacturers recommend a 24-inch bike for riders around 125 cm tall. Two 26-inch bikes also found their way into our test pool: VPace aims to achieve the same effect as 29-inch wheels for adults: larger wheels provide more stability off-road and roll more easily over obstacles. Nevertheless, we are also convinced of the handling advantages of smaller wheels. For those for whom neither 24-inch nor 26-inch wheels are suitable, our 20-inch children's bicycle test find.

Full suspension, hardtail, or no suspension at all.

For our 24-inch kids' bike test, we primarily selected sporty models. About half can be considered true mountain bikes. However, while full-suspension bikes (fullies) like the Commencal Clash or the Scott Ransom are definitely genuine mountain bikes, look really cool, and are the most fun off-road, not every child needs one. Bikes like the Woom Off 5 or the Academy Trail 5 are perfectly adequate for getting to school. By the way, the correct tire pressure is crucial for riding comfort. What should it be? Pirelli, for example, knows. Click here for more information. Tire pressure calculator.







What do I need to consider regarding the equipment?

This naturally depends on the intended use. For someone who wants to cycle to school, accessories like lights, mudguards, a kickstand, and a luggage rack are important. On the other hand, someone who wants to ride in a bike park should pay attention to suspension components that also work well for children's weight. Ergonomic brakes and good tires are also among the most important components.







Regarding the drivetrain: Single-chainring drivetrains have rightly become the standard – meaning there's no front derailleur; shifting is done only at the rear cassette. The shifting logic is not only easier for children to understand, but there's also less risk of damage! However, if you plan on longer rides with your children, you should look for cassettes with a wide gear range: 11-36t is the minimum recommended. A rear derailleur with a chain tensioner is particularly important off-road to prevent the chain from falling off the chainring.

How important is weight?

The importance of bicycle weight is both overestimated and underestimated. In our test field, the full-suspension mountain bikes, weighing in at over 13 kg, are particularly noticeable. However, the downhill capabilities of these bikes justify this weight. Weight plays a more significant role with dedicated touring or cross-country racing bikes. Bikes like the Cube Elite 240, the VPace Matz26C, and the Woom Off 5 stand out in this regard. Their low weight means children don't tire as quickly and the riding experience is more enjoyable. The weight of the wheels is especially important. If they are light, the bike accelerates noticeably better – then it doesn't matter if the frame is a bit heavier. Unfortunately, with the exception of the bikes mentioned above, hardly any of the test bikes offer particularly lightweight wheels.







What about compliance with the German Road Traffic Regulations (StVZO)?

Strictly speaking, a bicycle used in public traffic must, of course, comply with the German Road Traffic Regulations (StVZO) and have suitable lights and reflectors. Most bikes are at least equipped with reflectors, but lights must be retrofitted. Children between the ages of eight and ten are allowed to ride on sidewalks, bike paths, and roads. From the age of ten, using sidewalks is no longer permitted. However, mountain bikes are primarily used where StVZO-compliant lighting is not required. It is important that children are equipped with lights and other safety devices when they do ride in traffic.







We tested these 15 models:

For the journey to school:

Academy 5 Trails

Berlin Bike MTB 1

Decathlon Rock rider

Frog MTB 62

RadioBikeCD Zuma-24

All-rounder:

Bulls Tokee 24

Checker Pig Little Pig

Giant STP

woom Off 5

Cross Country:

Cube Elite 240

VPace Matz26C







Bike Park:

commencal Clash 24

Scott Ransom 24

Tiny Rock Master 24

VPace Fred26

What is the best 24-inch bicycle in our children's bike test?

As tempting as it is to give simple, concise answers in our kids' bike test, the best bike for a child always depends on its intended use. Among the 24-inch kids' bikes tested, the Bull Tokee and the Woom Off 5 stood out as all-rounders, performing well on the way to school, on tours, and on easy trails. Bikes like the Scott Ransom or the VPace Fred26 are, in our opinion, among the best mountain bikes for the bike park, while for XC riders, the lightweight Cube Elite 240 is a must-have. However, we don't declare a test winner – the test field is too diverse and the intended uses too varied. Click here for the different tests:

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How did we proceed with our children's bike test?

All 15 bikes underwent rigorous testing by our young testers. On pump tracks, dirt roads, bike parks, and everywhere in between, our test panel, with an average age of seven to eight, put the bikes through their paces. We also examined each bike closely, measuring its overall weight as well as the weight of the wheels, and of course, scrutinizing the build quality.







Supported by Texlock and Vaude To ensure that riders and bikes are safe on the road, Vaude and Texlock We equipped our young testers with all the necessary gear. Vaude provided the right clothing for our young test riders, and thanks to the lightweight and secure Texlock locks, we could leave the expensive test bikes unattended without worry when our riders needed a break from the exciting testing.