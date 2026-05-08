Product news

80% charge in just 20 minutes: Gobao Super-Charging

by

Gobao Super-Charging

Product news: Quickly charging an e-bike battery during a short coffee break? Impossible would be the correct answer – at least until now. Gobao will present its Super-Charging technology for e-bikes at Eurobike 2026, which is designed to charge a 750 Wh battery to 80% in just 20 minutes. That would be four times faster than comparable systems on the market.

Gobao is a rising developer and manufacturer of e-bike drive systems. For over 20 years, the company has combined engineering expertise with digital development competence and in-depth experience in micromobility. At Eurobike 2026, Gobao will present a solution that reduces e-bike battery charging times to a minimum. Gobao's new SuperCharging technology is designed to charge a 750 Wh battery to 80% in just 20 minutes (reference value under laboratory conditions). According to the manufacturer, the charging power is 1,5 kW.

Gobao Super-Charging

This development fulfills a key requirement of modern e-mobility: short charging times with intelligent control for safe and battery-friendly charging. The solution is based on Gobao's many years of experience in developing control technologies for e-micromobility. Three battery variants will be available at launch. Two models with identical dimensions offer capacities of 750 Wh and 900 Wh respectively, enabling flexible integration into e-bike platforms. A 500 Wh battery completes the portfolio as a further option.

Website: https://gobao-ebike.com/

Tags:e-bike batteryGobao Super-ChargingNews

More than Andrew Waldera

Andreas Waldera has been working as an online editor and test driver for many years. With his roots anchored in BMX and downhill, biking can't be rough enough for him. Born in the Lower Rhine region, he moved to the beautiful Eifel region to pursue his passion for cycling.