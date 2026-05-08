Gobao Super-Charging

Product news: Quickly charging an e-bike battery during a short coffee break? Impossible would be the correct answer – at least until now. Gobao will present its Super-Charging technology for e-bikes at Eurobike 2026, which is designed to charge a 750 Wh battery to 80% in just 20 minutes. That would be four times faster than comparable systems on the market.

Gobao is a rising developer and manufacturer of e-bike drive systems. For over 20 years, the company has combined engineering expertise with digital development competence and in-depth experience in micromobility. At Eurobike 2026, Gobao will present a solution that reduces e-bike battery charging times to a minimum. Gobao's new SuperCharging technology is designed to charge a 750 Wh battery to 80% in just 20 minutes (reference value under laboratory conditions). According to the manufacturer, the charging power is 1,5 kW.







This development fulfills a key requirement of modern e-mobility: short charging times with intelligent control for safe and battery-friendly charging. The solution is based on Gobao's many years of experience in developing control technologies for e-micromobility. Three battery variants will be available at launch. Two models with identical dimensions offer capacities of 750 Wh and 900 Wh respectively, enabling flexible integration into e-bike platforms. A 500 Wh battery completes the portfolio as a further option.

Website: https://gobao-ebike.com/