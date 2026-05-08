Giro d'Italia 2026

The Giro d'Italia is about to begin! The 109th edition of the Grand Tour race kicks off in Nessebar, Bulgaria, one of Europe's oldest cities, located directly on the Black Sea. The 21 stages will cover 3.468 km across Bulgaria and Italy, with the 184 riders having to conquer nearly 49.000 meters of elevation gain. The field is young, strong, and highly motivated to achieve top performances. We have all the information about the 2026 Giro d'Italia!

The race for the Maglia Rosa begins – all about the 2026 Giro d'Italia

Today, May 8th, the Giro d'Italia kicks off its 109th edition at 13:40 PM. For the first time, the Italian tour begins in Bulgaria – right on the Black Sea coast. A total of 21 stages await the 23 teams, to be completed by May 31st. The final race will once again take place in the area surrounding Rome. This extremely demanding tour is a challenge for all athletes, offering a chance for the young riders to prove themselves – they have significantly raised the bar in recent years. We are eager to see how much freedom these young talents will be given – they certainly pose a threat to the established veterans. All in all, we could be in for one of the most exciting editions of the Giro d'Italia yet!

The Giro d'Italia is one of the three major Grand Tours of the annual cycling calendar.

The race starts on May 8th in Nessebar, Bulgaria.

21 races await the fans

The final race around Rome will take place on May 31st.

Detailed analyses are available at Radical cycling

For more information, visit www.giroditalia.it







Who could win the first stage?

Jonathan Milan of the Lidl-Trek team is considered the favorite for Friday's opening stage. The Italian has previously led the points classification at the Giro d'Italia, securing the Maglia Ciclamino – now he aims to add the coveted Maglia Rosa, the pink jersey of the overall leader, to his collection. The first stage, from Nessebar to Burgas in Bulgaria, covers 147 km with only about 500 meters of elevation gain, making it perfectly suited for sprinters like Milan.

Where can I find the best analyses of the Giro d'Italia?

Unlike previous years, we have decided to... Giro d'Italia coverage to scale back a bit. Anyone looking for excellent analyses and concise race reports will find them with our colleagues at Radical cyclingThe driving force behind this is our former editor Michael Behringer, who is one of the brightest minds in cycling in Germany. Radical cycling For the next few weeks, everything will revolve around the Giro d'Italia – you can expect a daily supply of forecasts, reports and analyses!

Where can I watch the Giro d'Italia live?

The race will be broadcast on various channels, including Eurosport, Discovery+ and HBO Max. A detailed overview can be found here: All broadcasts at a glance







Information and pictures: Organizer's website / Cover photo: Dario Belingheri / Getty Images