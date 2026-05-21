Test / E-MTB: The Giant Reign E+ has been considered an absolute evergreen among long-travel e-mountain bikes for years. Accordingly, the new Giant Reign Advanced E+ has big shoes to fill in the 2026 model year. The developers have given the enduro machine a comprehensive and impressive update: a new 48-volt motor, an unusual battery concept, and a high-end carbon frame with a mullet setup are intended to make the bike the ultimate companion for rough terrain. We put the e-enduro's redesign to the test to see if it succeeds and if the bike can retain its unmistakable character.

In Giant's extensive e-MTB portfolio, the Reign Advanced E+ undoubtedly occupies the spot for the roughest terrain. This bike is a true e-enduro, designed for steep descents, challenging terrain, and high speeds. To meet these demands, the developers opted for a full carbon frame, manufactured using the brand's proprietary "Advanced Composite Technology" in a modified monocoque construction. This eliminates the outermost woven composite layer, which, according to Giant, noticeably reduces weight without compromising stiffness or stability.







Giant remains true to its principles when it comes to the suspension – thankfully. The legendary Maestro rear suspension system, which has proven itself on the Taiwanese company's bikes for many years, is used. Four strategically placed pivot points and two rocker links create a so-called floating pivot point. On the Reign Advanced E+, this system provides 170 mm of rear travel, combined with a generous 180 mm up front. The bike comes standard with a mullet setup, featuring a 29-inch wheel up front and a 27,5-inch wheel in the rear, promising an ideal balance of rollover capability and agility.

A unique feature is the extensive geometry adjustment options. A flip chip on the upper rocker arm allows the geometry to be trimmed into three positions (High, Mid, Low). This directly affects the head tube and seat tube angles, as well as the bottom bracket height. But that's not all: another three-position flip chip in the headset allows the reach to be adjusted in 5-millimeter increments to suit the rider's individual preferences. Experienced riders, in particular, will likely notice and appreciate these nuances when setting up their bike.







Another positive aspect is the generous and robust protection the frame offers at all relevant points. Besides the obligatory chainstay protector and an integrated rear fender, the motor guard is particularly impressive: Giant has fitted a titanium skid plate. The material isn't heavier, but it's significantly stronger than conventional aluminum. So, even if you land hard on rough terrain, you don't have to worry about the motor housing – this skid plate is truly built to last.

The new SyncDrive Pro 3 drive

While many manufacturers rely on tried-and-tested drive systems, Giant is showing courage and equipping the Reign Advanced E+ with the completely redesigned SyncDrive Pro 3. Although the motor hardware comes, as usual, from their partner Yamaha, the entire ecosystem – from the software and sensors to the battery – is a purely in-house development by Giant.







The truly groundbreaking feature: The motor operates at a system voltage of 48 volts. Previous drives from Giant (and many competitors) ran at 36 volts as standard. The higher voltage promises significantly improved efficiency. It generates less heat, reduces stress on the components, and allows the motor to maintain its peak power of a hefty 800 watts for longer and more consistently. The maximum torque is a solid 90 Nm.

To match the 48-volt system, the energy storage system was also completely redesigned. The "EnergyPak Smart 560" is integrated into the downtube. As the name suggests, the battery offers a capacity of 560 watt-hours. Compared to today's standards, where e-enduro bikes often boast 700 to 900 Wh, this initially sounds rather small. However, the battery is remarkably easy to remove: A plastic flap with a sliding mechanism on the underside of the downtube allows for quick access. For those needing more range, an optional range extender (EnergyPak Plus) with an additional 280 Wh can be mounted on the downtube.







Practical: The color display integrated into the top tube ("RideControl GO Lux") is a real visual highlight. It fits extremely flush with the carbon frame, offers a brilliant display, and surpasses many current competitor solutions in terms of design and readability. The system is controlled via the new, wireless "RideControl Ergo 4" remote on the handlebars, which is very intuitive to use thanks to its two buttons and clear pressure points.

Furthermore, modern safety technology is being integrated into e-MTBs: The "Aegis E-Lock" allows the motor assistance to be digitally locked, while the "Aegis Find My" function offers direct integration with Apple's "Find My" network – including a separation alarm and location tracking. The smart package is rounded out by tire pressure sensors integrated into the valves. A quick glance at the display is all it takes to check whether the tire pressure is correct before setting off. The system sounds an alarm in case of pressure loss.







Top equipment at a hefty price

Three model variants of the Giant Reign E+ are available, priced between 6.500 euros (Advanced E+ 2) and a hefty 10.999 Euro (Advanced E+ 0). For our test, we used the middle model, the Reign Advanced E+ 1 for 7.999 Euro, let's get down to brass tacks. At this price level, one can expect a correspondingly high-quality component package.

The suspension in this version comes from Fox. Up front, the hefty Fox 38 Performance Elite with the outstanding GRIPX2 damper cartridge does the job, while at the rear, a Fox Float X shock absorbs the bumps. Apart from the missing gold Kashima coating, the Performance Elite suspension is functionally identical to the exorbitantly priced Factory level – a very smart and performance-oriented choice.







Braking is handled by the powerful TRP DH-R Evo brake system, which is perfectly suited to the bike's intended use. Shifting is done with a mechanical derailleur. While the absence of an electronic system on an €8.000 bike might cause some buyers to grumble, it offers undeniable reliability and significantly lower spare parts costs in case of a breakdown. The in-house Giant e-TRA aluminum wheels (30 mm internal width) perform their duties unobtrusively and extremely robustly, as does the in-house dropper seatpost, which provides ample travel for steep descents.

A small but significant improvement can be found in the tires: The Maxxis Assegai on the front comes in the soft MaxxGrip rubber compound – a detail that is unfortunately all too rare on production bikes. Combined with the Exo+ casing at the front and a very robust Double Down casing at the rear, the setup is perfectly suited for rough terrain.







The Giant Reign Advanced E+ in practice: Climbing artist with minor conceptual weaknesses.

For the practical test, we rode the Giant Reign Advanced E+ 1 on varied terrain, ranging from typical local trails to rough enduro sections. First, however, we need to say a few words about the overall concept and the range.

A 180mm travel bike is by definition a big-mountain machine. It's designed for high altitudes, conquering steep Alpine passes, and enjoying long, epic descents in the mountains. However, with a 560Wh battery, you'll quickly reach its physical limits. Depending on rider weight, effort, and assistance level, you can expect an average range of between 1.000 and 1.200 meters of elevation gain is realistic. That's simply a bit tight for extended day trips without an optional range extender. While the handling noticeably benefits from the reduced battery weight (our test bike weighed a reasonable 23,4 kg in frame size L), this battery concept requires careful management of power reserves for its intended use in the mountains. It was also noticeable that the battery percentage indicator jumps around in the lower charge range – those relying on the last 15 percent might suddenly find themselves at 7 percent or less after just a few hundred meters.







In terms of uphill response, the new SyncDrive Pro 3 exhibits the typical Yamaha-influenced responsiveness. The motor kicks in as soon as there's even the slightest pressure on the pedal ("Zero Cadence"). Our tip: Use the Giant RideControl app to adjust the "Launch" parameter (which is set to level 3 out of 7 by default for almost all modes) upwards to unlock the full potential of the powerful acceleration. The power of the 90 Nm unit is beyond question, but this power delivery comes with a noticeable amount of noise. The motor is always present uphill and its sound is roughly on par with a Shimano EP801.

Departure: An almost unbridled urge to play

As soon as the trail descends towards the valley and the terrain becomes more challenging, the Giant Reign Advanced E+ 1 reveals its true character – and it's absolutely fantastic. Anyone worried that the bike might be sluggish due to its immense suspension travel can rest assured. The Maestro rear suspension shines once again across the board: it's extremely plush and supple, yet simultaneously offers a surprising amount of support and responsiveness.







The bike inspires tremendous confidence and practically begs you to keep the brakes open. Pop off a small drop, throw the bike into the next berm, then pop the rear wheel and continue downhill – the mullet setup and well-thought-out geometry give this beast impressive agility. Even when rough enduro terrain and nasty rock gardens are in the way, the excellent Fox suspension smooths everything out with ease. Pleasingly, Giant's own wheels took a beating in our test, but didn't flinch and emerged from the end without a single dent.

Unfortunately, the downhill fun is somewhat dampened by the noise. Despite perfectly routed cables secured to the frame and a tightly fitting battery mount, the bike rattles noticeably on the trail. By process of elimination, the cause can be narrowed down to the motor with a fair degree of certainty. This rattling unfortunately detracts a little from the otherwise extremely high-quality impression of this full-throttle enduro bike.