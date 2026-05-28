Giveaway: With the Tenways CGO009, the manufacturer is sharpening its profile in the urban e-bike segment. The focus is on an approach that more closely integrates classic city bike design, low-maintenance technology, and digital safety features.

The Tenways CGO009 is less of an e-bike for sporty ambitions and more of a meticulously designed urban system bike. Its strengths lie in integration, low maintenance, and digital security. The belt drive, internal cable routing, integrated lighting system, and app functions all contribute to the same promise: less hassle in everyday use. At the same time, Tenways' subscription model makes it clear that connected bicycle features are increasingly becoming not just hardware products, but also service products.







This positions the new CGO009 in a growing segment between classic city e-bikes and connected smart bikes. For specialist retailers, the combination of a clean design, practical features, and digital security features will likely be particularly relevant. For end customers, the crucial question will be whether the long-term benefits of the smart functions justify the additional subscription aspect. As a complete package, however, the CGO009 demonstrates the direction urban e-bikes are heading: away from being merely a means of transportation and towards becoming an integrated mobility product.

Tenways CGO009 – Urban design language for everyday use

Visually, Tenways remains true to its urban style, but interprets it more strikingly with the CGO009. The frame follows a parallelogram geometry inspired by Dutch city bikes. Slim seat stays, stronger top and down tubes, internal cable routing, and an integrated cockpit are intended to reinforce the clean look. The product image on page 1 of the press release perfectly illustrates this positioning: two minimalist city bikes with clean lines, wide tires, and a noticeably reduced component look.







Technically, Tenways is focusing primarily on the Smart Connect Module. Located in the top tube, it integrates app connectivity, GPS tracking, motion detection, zone notifications, Bluetooth/NFC unlocking, an electronic bell, and system sounds. This clearly targets the CGO009 at commuters who see their bike not just as a means of transport, but as a connected mobility device. From a manufacturer's perspective, Tenways is also positioning the CGO009 as a smart city e-bike with theft protection, a 250W hub motor, a torque sensor, and a single-speed setup.







Propulsion is provided by the Tenways C9 rear hub motor with torque sensor. According to the manufacturer, it delivers up to 45 Nm of torque and operates with three support levels. Crucially, the focus is less on peak power and more on the motor's characteristics: the support is designed to increase proportionally to pedaling effort, thus creating a natural riding feel. Additionally, there is a boost function that provides short-term extra assistance when starting off or on moderate inclines.

The Gates Carbon Belt Drive perfectly matches the low-maintenance requirements. The belt drive operates quietly, requires less upkeep than a traditional chain, and is therefore ideally suited to urban use. The integrated battery offers 374 Wh of capacity and can be removed via a side mechanism for external charging. Tenways states a range of up to 100 km – naturally depending on usage, terrain, and assistance level.







The rest of the equipment is also designed for everyday use. This includes hydraulic disc brakes, a Selle Royal saddle, 55 mm wide puncture-resistant tires, and an integrated lighting system. The front light is mounted on the handlebars and is angle-adjustable, while the rear light is integrated into the seatpost. A daytime running light activates automatically when switched on; according to the manufacturer, the system complies with German road traffic regulations (StVZO).







Tennway's subscription model for smart features

The pricing and service structure surrounding the smart features is interesting. The CGO009 is available from tenways.com and selected retailers. The recommended retail price is €2.199. Access to all smart features is free for the first year; after that, continued use requires a Smart Connect subscription.

Win a Tenways CGO009 City E-Bike

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