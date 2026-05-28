Test / E-MTB: The Focus Sam² 6.8 is polarizing. On paper, this e-enduro weighs in at a hefty 27,6 kilograms, forgoes a high-end carbon frame, and does without a traditional handlebar-mounted display. But anyone who dismisses this bike too quickly is missing out on one of the most powerful and robust e-mountain bikes currently available. With unrestricted Category 5 approval, a massive steel spring shock in a highly progressive rear suspension, and genuine downhill tires, this bike is certainly not designed for a leisurely Sunday ride. It's a machine for rough terrain. A true workhorse, built for rock gardens, drops, and high-speed sections in the bike park. We put the entry-level model in the series, equipped with the Bosch Performance Line CX motor, through its paces and will tell you who this heavyweight powerhouse is the perfect choice for – and who might be better off looking for an all-rounder.

A frame for eternity? Design and approvals

Focus makes no compromises when it comes to stability with the Sam² 6.8. The heart of the bike is a solid, hydroformed 7005 aluminum frame. Where the competition often relies on carbon to shave off every last gram, Focus fully trusts in the proven and forgiving robustness of aluminum. This is also reflected in its extremely rare classification: The Sam² 6.8 has Category 5 approval. This means it's approved for downhill and bike park use. Jumps and drops over 120 centimeters – the usual limit for Category 4 e-MTBs – are also fully covered, and you don't have to worry about warranty claims even if the bike has been ridden hard.







With a maximum permissible system weight of 150 kilograms, the bike offers ample reserves even for tall riders wearing full protective gear. Surprisingly versatile: Even the attachment of a bicycle trailer is officially permitted with this powerhouse.

Particularly well-designed details can be found in the integrated protective features. The bolted-on – not glued – chainstay protector is a notable feature. Adhesive pads tend to detach over time due to heat, moisture, or contact with a pressure washer. The bolted protector, made of thick plastic, remains firmly in place and also protects the seat stays. A clever feature is hidden in the downtube: Beneath the battery is a concealed mount for an Apple AirTag, securely fastened with two cable clips. This ensures the e-MTB remains traceable even in the event of theft, without the transmitter being visible from the outside. The frame also offers space for a bolted-on tool bag on the top tube (available in sizes M, L, and XL).







Drive system: Bosch Performance Line CX and smart battery integration

Propulsion is provided by the latest Bosch Performance Line CX motor (Gen 5) with 85 Nm of torque as standard, and up to 120 Nm since the Performance Upgrade 2.0, which can be unlocked via the Bosch Flow app. This gives the robust bike a noticeable boost, especially on steep, technical climbs, and allows it to ascend over obstacles almost effortlessly.







A true highlight of the Sam² is its clever battery integration. Focus offers the model with either a 600 Wh or an 800 Wh battery (the 800 Wh option costs an additional 300 euros). Both batteries can be easily removed at any time via a flap in the downtube. The special feature is the modular cover system: If you opt for the lighter 600 Wh battery, you get a specific, slimmer downtube cover. The larger 800 Wh battery naturally protrudes slightly further, but its corresponding cover integrates this seamlessly. For those who find 600 Wh insufficient but prefer the sleeker look, the bike can also be combined with the Bosch PowerMore 250 range extender across all frame sizes. This allows for battery configurations from 600 Wh up to a massive 1050 Wh.

Focus has opted for a minimalist approach to the controls. Instead of an exposed and fragile display, the Bosch System Controller is flush-mounted in the top tube, combined with the wireless Mini Remote on the handlebars. Five LEDs, illuminated in two colors, indicate the battery level in 10 percent increments. It's somewhat disappointing, however, that the Kiox 400C display is not available and cannot be retrofitted. While this might not represent the absolute maximum in terms of information flow for tech enthusiasts, on a pure downhill machine that's regularly ridden through rock gardens, the absence of a display is primarily one thing: one less part that can break.







Geometry tuning: Customizable down to the last detail

The geometry of the Sam² 6.8 can be tailored to personal preferences and riding style using two options. At the front, the head angle can be adjusted via special, rotatable headset cups from Acros. In the slack setting, the head angle measures 63,5 degrees, which, combined with the already robust bike, ensures excellent stability on steep descents. Rotating the cups increases the angle to 64,5 degrees, giving the bike a bit more agility on less extreme terrain.

S M L XL Reach (mm) 435 465 490 520 Stacks (mm) 630 639 648 666 seat tube (mm) 390 420 440 460 Steering angle (in °) 63,5 / 64,5 63,5 / 64,5 63,5 / 64,5 63,5 / 64,5 Seat angle (in °) 77,5 77,5 77,5 77,5 top tube (mm) 572 604 633 667 Chainstays 441 / 448 441 / 448 441 / 448 441 / 448 head tube (mm) 110 120 130 150

Additionally, the rear triangle features a flip chip that modifies the chainstay length. In the short setting, the rear end measures 441 mm, and in the long setting, 448 mm. The beauty of this system is that the chainstay length can be scaled to suit the rider's height. Riders on frame sizes S and M can maintain balance in the short setting, while taller riders (frame sizes L and XL) benefit from more front wheel grip and a more centered riding position in the long setting. Of course, everyone is free to experiment. However, given the overall characteristics, the radical setup – slack head angle and long chainstays – makes perfect sense. Anyone still looking for agility with a bike weighing 28 kg is fighting a losing battle anyway. The motto here is: all in for downhill.







Features: Functional, robust, and a guarantee of high weight

Looking at the spec list of the €5.699 entry-level model, it quickly becomes clear where the rather high weight comes from. Focus has thankfully opted against lightweight catalog-hype components and instead installed parts that are truly built to last.

Frame Focus Sam² 7005 Aluminium Fork Fox 38Rhythm Drive Bosch CX Gen 5 Battery 800 Wh Suspension shocks Fox DHX Performance Wheels WTB STi30 TGH Tire VR Maxxis Assegai MaxxGrip DoubleDown Tire HR Maxxis DHRII MaxxTerra DH Casing Derailleur Shimano Deore 12-speed Shifter Shimano Deore Crank Samox 165 mm Front derailleur Without Brake Shimano Deore M6120 Brake discs Shimano Deore 223/223 Seatpost Postmodern DP-212 Saddle Focus Stem Focus CIS 2.0 Handlebar Alloy







At the rear of the mullet bike (29-inch front wheel, 27,5-inch rear), the FOLD rear suspension delivers 165 mm of travel and works exclusively with coil shocks. A Fox DHX Performance coil shock is fitted as standard, guaranteeing wonderfully sensitive responsiveness, but weighing a good 500 grams more than a heavier air shock. Up front, a Fox 38 Rhythm fork with a Grip 3-position damper and 170 mm of travel smooths out the bumps.

The second major weight contributor is the tires, mounted on heavy WTB STi30 TGH aluminum rims. Focus has gone all out here: Up front, a Maxxis Assegai with a robust DoubleDown casing and soft 3C MaxxGrip rubber compound bites into the ground. At the rear, things get even more aggressive – a Maxxis Minion DHR II with an even more robust downhill casing spins here! A true DH tire on the rear of an e-bike is an absolute rarity these days. Weighing in at well over 1.300 grams, this tire adds considerable weight, but in return offers fantastic puncture protection and outstanding damping.







The brakes and shifting components come from Shimano's functional Deore group. The 12-speed drivetrain shifts gears reliably, while the 4-piston brake system, thanks to large 220 mm rotors at the front and rear, delivers consistent stopping power. The seat area features a proprietary dropper seatpost, which offers a generous 200 mm of travel on sizes L and XL – exemplary!

There is, however, a slight drawback to the cockpit integration: Focus routes the cables on the Sam² 6.8 through the CIS 2.0 stem and special two-piece spacers directly into the Acros headset. While this undeniably looks neat, it makes adjusting the handlebar height or general maintenance somewhat cumbersome. On a bike that was clearly designed by the engineers as a pragmatic, everyday "bread-and-butter" machine, the headset integration seems a bit out of place.







The Focus Sam² on the trail: Between feat of strength and downhill thrill

But how does this 27,6-kilogram machine (size L, with an 800 Wh battery and without pedals) actually perform off-road? The honest answer: It absolutely depends on the type of trails you're riding. If you're looking for an e-MTB for your more leisurely local trails, modern, flat flow trails, or heavily shaped jump lines, you'll be in for a rude awakening with the Sam² 6.8. Heaving the bike from one berm to the next or manually maneuvering it over small bumps requires physical effort. The weight constantly takes its toll, and the Sam² doesn't exactly feel nimble on this kind of terrain.

However, as soon as you release the bike into its natural habitat, the tables completely turn. When the terrain becomes steep, rocky, technical, and above all, rough, the Sam² unleashes its true potential. The progressive four-bar linkage rear suspension harmonizes so perfectly with the Fox coil shock that you can't help but rave about it. The rear end practically glues itself to the ground and transforms into a veritable "vacuum cleaner." Rock gardens, braking bumps, and root carpets are mercilessly smoothed out. Leave the brakes open and just blast through – the Sam² 6.8 conveys unparalleled stability and unwavering confidence in such extreme situations.

Another real advantage is the robust tires. The combination of the soft MaxxGrip compound and the thick downhill casings allows you to experiment with surprisingly low tire pressures without having to worry about pinch flats on the WTB rim.







The Deore brakes performed consistently well in the test. Thanks to the 220 mm rotors, there was nothing to complain about even on extended descents, although other brakes offer better stopping power. The drivetrain performed its duties unobtrusively, although a Shimano derailleur doesn't quite match the chain tension of a SRAM drivetrain – a slight, but perfectly acceptable, chain slap is unavoidable on rough sections.

The small limit at the front

Where there's so much light at the rear, weaknesses at the front become all the more noticeable. The Fox 38 Rhythm fork is fundamentally sound, but in extreme situations, it can't quite keep up with the outstanding rear performance. Anyone riding the bike at the speeds it was designed for will sooner or later push the fork to its limits and potentially bottom out. Since the compression damping adjustments on the Rhythm fork are limited and rather coarsely incremented, you inevitably have to compensate with slightly higher air pressure or additional volume spacers. The fork is the biggest hindrance to the bike's inherent downhill capabilities. For this price point, the performance is perfectly acceptable, but it demonstrates why higher-priced options like the Sam² 6.9 definitely have their place.