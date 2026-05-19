Product News: Canyon introduces the new generation of the Grizl AL. This redesigned aluminum gravel bike is aimed at riders looking for a versatile bike for a variety of uses: gravel adventures, bikepacking, commuting, touring, and quick after-work rides. With a completely new frame, increased tire clearance, numerous mounting points, and a design focused on ease of maintenance, the Canyon Grizl AL is intended to cover a wide range of needs – from everyday riding to multi-day tours.

To be honest, the gravel bike has never really known where it feels most at home. On fast gravel roads, rougher trails, bikepacking adventures, daily commutes, or somewhere in between – and that's exactly how it should be and what makes the gravel bike so special in our opinion.







According to Canyon, this was precisely the reason behind the development of the new Canyon Grizl AL bike. The Koblenz-based manufacturer explains that the demands are increasingly shifting towards "all-terrain riding." Gravel bikes are therefore no longer seen solely as sports equipment for gravel roads, but rather as versatile platforms for local adventures, spontaneous overnight trips, vacations, or commuting away from busy roads. Canyon positions the new Grizl AL precisely within this context: as a robust, adaptable, and uncomplicated bike for diverse needs.

A bike for many uses







The new Grizl AL follows the concept of "One bike. All adventures." It's designed to work both fully equipped and in a more minimalist configuration. With racks and panniers, it transforms into a touring and bikepacking bike; without additional accessories, it's perfect for quick after-work rides. Adding mudguards and a lock makes it suitable for everyday commuting.

This versatility is at the heart of the redesign. Canyon describes the Grizl AL as a bike reduced to the essentials, yet equipped and prepared for a variety of uses. It is not intended to be limited to a single discipline, but rather to serve as a platform for changing requirements.







New, lighter aluminum frame

One of the most important innovations is the completely redesigned aluminum frame. Canyon speaks of a cleaner look and high performance. The frame is still said to be robust enough for tough conditions, but is 120 grams lighter than its predecessor. This means the Grizl AL remains focused on reliability and durability, while also improving its weight distribution.







The intended use remains broad: Canyon cites rides deep in the wilderness, fast singletrack trails in the forest, and the commute home after work as possible scenarios. The new frame is designed to meet these diverse requirements and provide a reliable foundation both off-road and in everyday use.

More recordings for greater flexibility

A key feature of the new Grizl AL is its increased number of mounting options. The bike can be fully loaded or ridden with minimal equipment. It offers mounts for racks, bottle cages, cargo cages, locks, and even a front "pizza rack." This clearly targets riders who want to customize their bike depending on the tour, everyday use, or adventure.







Canyon has also designed its weather protection system for flexibility. The Defend Fast Fenders are designed to offer protection from the elements in changing conditions and can be mounted or removed in seconds. This allows the Grizl AL to be quickly adapted to the weather and intended use.

Tire clearance up to 54 millimeters

Every Grizl AL comes standard with 45mm wide tires. However, the frame offers clearance for tires up to 54mm wide. Canyon considers this dimension comparable to 2,1-inch mountain bike tires. This allows the bike to accommodate a wide variety of setups.







Wider tires can offer advantages on loose, rough, or technical surfaces, while the standard tires already provide a foundation designed for gravel and all-terrain use. This allows riders to fine-tune the bike's setup for comfort, traction, or rolling resistance – depending on the terrain and their personal riding style.

Maintenance-friendly and robustly constructed

Canyon relies on standards and solutions for the Grizl AL's construction, designed to support robustness and ease of maintenance. These include a standard 1-1/8-inch head tube, external cable routing, a round 27,2-millimeter seatpost, and a T47 threaded bottom bracket. These features underscore the commitment to keeping the Grizl AL unnecessarily complex.







The cockpit is also designed for control and comfort. The aluminum handlebars are ergonomically shaped to reduce pressure points and offer a 16-degree flare. This is intended to provide additional control, especially on fast descents. Overall, Canyon is pursuing a pragmatic approach with the Grizl AL: modern versatility, but with the most reliable and easily maintainable component standards possible.

Accessories available directly at purchase

Matching accessories for the Grizl AL are available directly from Canyon when purchasing online. These include racks, bags, and adventure accessories. The Load FidLock QuickLoader frame bags, which do without traditional straps, are particularly noteworthy. Canyon thus enhances the bike not only through frame features but also with a coordinated range of accessories.







For users who want to configure the bike for touring, bikepacking, or commuting, this accessory integration is an important part of the overall concept. The Grizl AL shouldn't require complex retrofitting; instead, it should be configurable for its intended use right from the start.







Differences and improvements compared to the predecessor

Compared to its predecessor, the Grizl AL has been fundamentally redesigned. The most significant change is the completely new aluminum frame, which offers a cleaner look and is also 120 grams lighter. In addition, there are more mounting points for accessories and luggage, making the bike more versatile for bikepacking, touring, everyday use, and commuting.

Tire clearance has also been increased: The new frame accommodates tires up to 54 millimeters wide, while every model comes standard with 45-millimeter tires. The focus on ease of maintenance and reliability has also been clearly emphasized, including features such as external cable routing, a standard 1-1/8-inch head tube, a 27,2-millimeter round seatpost, and a T47 threaded bottom bracket. Overall, the new generation aims to make the Grizl AL lighter, more versatile, and more practical for everyday use, without sacrificing its rugged adventure character.

The new Canyon Grizl AL – The three models at a glance

With the relaunch of the Grizl AL, Canyon transfers the versatile adventure concept of the series to a revised aluminum frame and a model range that remains accessible in terms of price. The bike thus remains firmly rooted in the gravel and all-terrain segment, but expands its range of use with more mounting options, greater tire clearance, and a robust construction designed for everyday usability. The new Canyon Grizl AL model range consists of three variants. Despite the comprehensive redesign, Canyon maintains a price-oriented positioning. The entry-level model starts at €1.299.







The Grizzly 5 This is the most affordable model in the series. It comes with a Shimano CUES 1x drivetrain, hydraulic disc brakes, and a carbon seatpost. Canyon positions it as a particularly budget-friendly entry into gravel and adventure riding.

The Grizzly 6 It's equipped with SRAM Apex 1x12 DoubleTap and Schwalbe G-One RX tubeless-ready tires. The price is €1.799.







The Grizl 7 ESC This is the most comprehensively equipped model in the new AL range. It costs 1.999 The bike costs €1000 and features a full-mountain cockpit, the latest evolution of the VCLS 2.0 Flex seatpost, Shimano's RX610 GRX drivetrain, and a wide-range 10-51 cassette. This gearing is designed to handle even very steep off-road climbs.







The new Canyon Grizl AL is available worldwide in several color variations. It is offered in seven sizes from 2XS to 2XL.

WEB: Canyon.com