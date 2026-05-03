Since its founding as a Kickstarter project in 2017, the British brand Tailfin has quickly made a name for itself in the bikepacking scene and is now synonymous with technically sophisticated, innovative transport solutions for bicycles. What began as a small passion project has evolved into a company that impresses above all with its engineering-driven approach and high quality standards. A characteristic feature is the combination of hard and soft goods, which enables a modular portfolio of racks, bags, and accessories. From aero packs and top tube bags to cargo systems, Tailfin covers almost every application. The brand also prioritizes sustainability, using durable materials and repairable systems to conserve resources.

Top Tube Bag and Long Top Tube Bag

Tailfin's top tube bags come in various sizes; we tested the Long Tube Bag (2,2 l) and the Top Tube Bag (1,1 l). Both models feature a high-quality construction of 210D Hypalon and 210D Diamond Ripstop, combined with a fully welded design and waterproof zippers, providing reliable protection against the elements. Stability is ensured by a reinforced internal structure, and in the Long version, additional carbon reinforcements prevent bulging. The bags are softly lined inside; smaller models offer a mesh pocket, while the Long Tube Bag can be customized with modular Velcro dividers (sold separately). Mounting is achieved via V-mounts, which are special V-shaped attachment points on the underside of the bag. Elastic straps are threaded through these points to securely and non-sliply attach the bag to the top tube. Alternatively, the front mounting point can be screwed directly to the frame. No additional fixing to the stem is necessary, yet the bag sits surprisingly securely in practice. All in all, both bags delivered a well-designed and absolutely convincing performance in the test, without any weaknesses.

Technical data:







Dimensions: 25 x 10,5 x 6,5 cm / 47 x 10,5 x 6,5 cm

Weight: 166g / 281g

Packing volume: 1,1 l / 2,2 l

Wedge Frame Bag

The frame bag is also available in various sizes, thus accommodating different frame geometries and applications. In terms of materials, it uses the same high-quality base as the top tube bags, combined with weatherproof, welded construction. However, a particularly well-thought-out design ensures the necessary stability: the top features a ladder-like structure that maintains its shape, while integrated metal rods on the sides provide additional rigidity. The bottom is also reinforced at the rear, rounding out the overall design. All these measures result in the bag sitting very securely on the frame while still retaining a degree of flexibility. In testing, it impressed not only with its stable fit but also with its easy mounting via the V-mount system, which scores particularly well due to its ingenious and user-friendly handling – without any tedious cutting of Velcro straps. Furthermore, with a clever arrangement of the frame and top tube bag, a single strap can be used.

Technical data:







Dimensions: 43 15,6 x x 7,3 cm

Weight: 277g

Packing volume: 3,5l

Aero Pack System with Super Light SL Top Bag

The basic idea behind Tailfin's Aero Pack was to develop a lightweight, stable, and quick-mounting luggage rack for sporty bicycles. Essentially, it's a luggage rack system that even formed the basis for the brand's founding. The system combines a special carbon rack with a matching bag featuring a reinforced base. The entire assembly is attached, among other things, to a special axle. However, it's crucial not to purchase the system without careful consideration, but rather to thoroughly research beforehand whether it's compatible with your bicycle. In particular, you must check whether the rack system is compatible, which axle can be used, and how it interacts with the derailleur hanger. While Tailfin offers a universal adapter set for thru-axles, not all frames or derailleur hangers are compatible with the Tailfin thru-axle. Once this hurdle is overcome, assembly is surprisingly simple: The rack clips onto the thru-axle and is additionally secured to the seatpost, allowing for very quick and easy mounting and dismounting – especially if the axle remains permanently attached. In testing, the system impressed across the board: It sits absolutely securely on the bike, appears extremely stable and of high-quality construction, while also being lightweight. The bag also scores points for its handling; the roll-top closure is easy to use and practically designed. One minor drawback, however, is its proximity to the saddle. Depending on the seat height, this can be an obstacle when loading and may limit the maximum packing volume. All in all, the Cargo Pack System comes highly recommended, but requires careful research beforehand regarding compatibility and the necessary components. Tailfin provides comprehensive information and instructions on its website to assist with this.

Technical data:





