Canyon, the Koblenz-based direct-to-consumer brand, has been a firmly established name in the bike industry since 1985. In addition to its well-known bicycle range, from road bikes, gravel bikes, and mountain bikes to e-bikes, Canyon has long since built up a wide range of accessories: clothing, components, workshop equipment, and also its own bikepacking gear. The selection of bags is particularly extensive for a bike brand, ranging from compact top tube and frame bags to complete setups for multi-day tours. Our test reveals whether the bags are designed exclusively for Canyon bikes.

LOAD handlebar bag

With its compact, rectangular design, the Canyon LOAD Handlebar Bag Clearly designed for quick access while riding, the bag retains its shape thanks to an integrated internal frame and doesn't collapse even when lightly loaded. The large front opening is particularly practical: it flips down like a lid, revealing the well-organized interior, which, in addition to the main compartment, also features a small mesh pocket for energy bars, keys, or small items. The bag is made of lightweight, durable material that, according to the manufacturer, is waterproof. The comprehensive set of accessories is also a plus: besides various spacers and mounting hardware, it includes a mounting plate for a [missing information - likely a specific accessory or device]. Garmin- or Wahoo-bike computer included. Mounting the bag itself is pleasantly straightforward thanks to three Velcro straps and was completed in just a few steps. Even on rough gravel sections, the bag stayed reliably in place. In testing, the well-thought-out design was particularly impressive. The wide-opening flap significantly facilitates loading and unloading, making the small 2-liter bag surprisingly practical for everyday use. The build quality is also excellent; the welded seams, material feel, and details are on a level that rivals established market leaders in the bikepacking segment. The only minor drawback is that the zipper could be a bit smoother, as it occasionally catches slightly, especially when operating it with one hand.







Technical data:

Dimensions: 25 10 x x 8 cm

Weight: 200g

Packing volume: 2 l







LOAD top tube bag

The product presents itself as simple, compact and without any striking design gimmicks. Canyon The LOAD top tube bag is a functional solution for everything you need to access quickly while riding. The bag is intentionally simple, featuring a slim, streamlined design that blends discreetly into the cockpit. Stiffened side panels provide the necessary stability, giving the bag sufficient shape without making it appear unnecessarily bulky. Inside, besides the main compartment, there's only a small mesh pocket for small items. Canyon has opted not to include a bottom panel, meaning the contents rest directly on the plastic screws of the mounting points – something to keep in mind if you're carrying delicate items. As with the handlebar bag, Canyon uses the same robust outer material and the same clean, bonded construction method. The material appears high-quality, the seams are neatly finished, and the manufacturer claims the bag is completely waterproof. In practice, it performs admirably even in the rain. However, the zipper is once again less convincing: while the waterproof zipper pull provides reliable protection, it's a bit stiff and occasionally requires some force to open. The flexible mounting options are particularly well-designed. The bag can either be screwed directly onto suitable top tube mounts or mounted classically using Velcro straps.

Technical data:

Dimensions: 20 5 x x 7,5 cm

Weight: 87g

Packing volume: 0,4 l







LOAD Midloader Frame Bag

The Canyon LOAD Midloader is designed to utilize the frame triangle as efficiently as possible. The slightly protruding side panels are a striking feature, and these are particularly well integrated into the frames of Canyon's own road and gravel bikes. This also works well on bikes from other manufacturers; on our Bulls test bike, the bag sat neatly within the frame triangle, though it doesn't quite achieve the near-seamless integration of a Canyon frame. The bag is available in three sizes; we used the medium size for our test, which proved to be a good compromise between storage capacity and size. Thanks to its reinforced construction, the bag retains its shape even when empty and doesn't sag. Made from waterproof material, the Midloader makes an overall robust and high-quality impression. The interior is divided into two compartments: a narrow pocket for flat items like tools or documents on the left and the large main compartment on the right. This main compartment is accessible via two zippers, one on the side and another on the bottom. The latter initially seems unusual, but in practice proves to be a useful quick-access method for items stored deeper down. The bag is pleasantly flexible during installation. A total of four attachment points are available, with each point offering a second, alternative position directly adjacent to it. This is practical if a Velcro strap needs to be repositioned. In testing, this allowed for easy adjustment of the bag, which then sat firmly and securely on the frame, even on rough terrain. The storage capacity is perfectly adequate for multi-day tours, and the workmanship is of a high standard. The only point of criticism, as with the other LOAD bags, remains the zipper: it seals reliably, but could be significantly smoother.

Technical data:

Dimensions: 46,5 15,5 x x 4,5 cm

Weight: 290g

Packing volume: 2,3 l







Load saddlebag

The Canyon LOAD saddlebag integrates seamlessly into the existing LOAD series. Here too, the Canyon The bag uses the same robust materials and the high-quality workmanship already familiar from Canyon's other bags. The welded outer material makes a durable impression and is waterproof, meaning the bag can be used without problems even in changeable weather. With its compact size and 5-liter capacity, it is clearly aimed at riders who need extra storage space for day trips or light overnighters. Canyon takes a somewhat unusual approach to the mounting system. In addition to the classic connections—a Velcro strap around the seatpost, which is comparatively delicate, and a sturdy strap with a buckle closure for secure fastening—the bag also features a wedge system. The idea behind this is that a plastic wedge is wedged between the seat stays to provide the bag with additional support. The screws can be loosened so that the position of the wedge can be individually adjusted. On paper, this sounds well-designed and should work particularly well on Canyon bikes. However, a weakness of the system became apparent on our Bulls test bike: Due to the short and sharply angled seat stays, the wedge could not be wedged in properly. Accordingly, the bag wasn't only moderately secure on our test ride and started to wobble on rough terrain. Aside from that, the saddlebag proved to be a practical companion in everyday use. The classic roll-top closure is easy to use and allows for flexible volume adjustment depending on the load. Additionally, there's an external bungee cord under which a windbreaker or other lightweight gear can be quickly and securely stowed. Workmanship and material quality are also of a high standard, so the bag integrates well into the LOAD system overall. Those riding a Canyon bike will likely benefit most from the special mounting system; on other frames, the fit depends more on the specific saddle rails.

Technical data:





