Fast, light, and fun trail bikes are experiencing a revival this year; with the Allied Fitz and the Forbidden Reya, there are even two completely new players in this category. For many, these bikes embody the essence of mountain biking: light and sporty enough to effortlessly cover long tours, but with enough reserves to ensure plenty of downhill fun. We've compiled the best trail bikes of 2026!

Allied Fitz – an extremely lightweight newcomer

The relatively young brand Allied Cycle Works is primarily known for its drop-bar bikes – but the manufacturer from Bentonville, USA, also offers two mountain bikes. The Fitz, introduced this year, provides its rider with 140 mm of travel front and rear, and thanks to its lightweight carbon construction, boasts a frame weight of 2.495 g – resulting in a total weight of 12,5 kg. Finally, a lightweight trail bike again!







Wheels 29"

29" Travel 140 mm

140 mm Features Frame storage compartment, frame set available

Frame storage compartment, frame set available forbiddenbike.com

Price (RRP) from $3.899

Forbidden Reya – outside the norm

The Reya is Forbidden's first full-suspension bike without a high-pivot rear end – the 29″ full-suspension bike is designed to be fast enough on its own. It offers 130 mm of travel up front and 120 mm in the rear. Particularly interesting is the Canadian company's proportional geometry approach. The chainstays increase in the same proportion as the front center in each frame size – this is intended to ensure a balanced ride for all sizes and avoid disadvantaging any rider size. Forbidden offers the Reya in three build options as well as a frameset; prices for complete bikes start at €7.299 (MSRP).

Wheels 29"

29" Travel 130 / 120 mm

130 / 120 mm Features Proportional geometry, frame set available

Proportional geometry, frame set available forbiddenbike.com

Price (RRP) from € 3.799







Marin Tam – Ode to Mountain Biking

The Marin Tam is definitely on the more race-oriented side of the trail bikes presented. Thanks to its progressive geometry, however, this 120mm full-suspension bike can easily keep up on the downhill sections. The Marin Tam's unique selling point is undoubtedly its frame material: this lightweight full-suspension bike, at the crossroads between XC and trail riding, is made of aluminum. The entry-level model starts at €2.299, while the top-of-the-line model costs €5.199 (MSRP). More information about the Marin Tam is available [here/on the website]. here!

Wheels 29"

29" Travel 120 / 120 mm

120 / 120 mm Features Aluminum frame

Aluminum frame marinbikes.com

Price (RRP) from € 2.299

Santa Cruz Tallboy 6 – he just wants to play

Santa Cruz describes the Tallboy as the trail bike for downhillers. Accordingly, this lightweight trail bike boasts a downhill-oriented geometry, but with its optimized frame weight of 2.530 g, it's also fast. New for the Santa Cruz bike: the sixth-generation Tallboy no longer uses a VPP rear suspension, but instead utilizes a four-bar linkage. The frameset is available from €3.799, complete bikes start at €5.999 € (RRP). Here Let's go into more detail about the new Santa Cruz Tallboy!







Wheels 29"

29" Travel 140 / 130 mm

140 / 130 mm Features Frame storage compartment, FlipChip, frame set available

Frame storage compartment, FlipChip, frame set available www.santacruzbicycles.com

Price (RRP) from € 3.799

Transition Spur V2 – Down-Country Icon Re-released

In its debut version, the Transition Spur significantly shaped the concept of down-country riding, and in its second iteration, it remains emblematic of this discipline. New features include a flip chip to further refine the downhill-oriented geometry and a storage compartment integrated into the carbon frame. The suspension travel has also been increased: 13 mm at the front, while the rear remains at 120 mm. Prices for the complete bike start at €5.199 (MSRP).

Wheels 29"

29" Travel 130 / 120 mm

130 / 120 mm Features Frame storage compartment, FlipChip, frame set available

Frame storage compartment, FlipChip, frame set available www.transitionbikes.com

Price (RRP) from € 3.399







Honorable Mention: Zoceli Rutina

Technically announced last November, the Zoceli Rutina has nevertheless earned its place on this list. This lightweight trail bike features a 3,1 kg steel frame (including the steel rear triangle!), offering 105 or 115 mm of rear travel. Up to 130 mm of travel can be used up front. There's also a choice of wheel sizes, as a 32-inch option has been announced. The Rutina (meaning "routine" in Czech) is welded by Martin Saida's one-man operation in the Czech Republic and can be ordered with internal or external cable routing. Up to two water bottles can also be mounted on the downtube. Only the frameset is available for €2.500 (MSRP).

Wheels 29, 32

29, 32 Travel 105-115 mm rear, 100-130 mm front

105-115 mm rear, 100-130 mm front Features Two bottle holders, custom paintwork possible

Two bottle holders, custom paintwork possible www.zoceli.cz

Price (RRP) €2.500

Information and images: Manufacturer websites / Cover image: Forbidden