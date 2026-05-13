Stevens Xenith review: The carbon bike "conjured up" in the configurator is sportier than the "endurance" category suggests. Its riding characteristics are impressive; however, the fact that the Hamburg-based manufacturer offers countless customization options is at least as interesting. This allows each Xenith to be uniquely built and optimally adapted.

"Endurance" is a flexible term – as becomes clear when you look at the Stevens Xenith. The Hamburg-based manufacturer has long offered an aero road bike in its portfolio: the Arcalis, which, with its distinctly aerodynamic frame design, almost horizontal top tube, and flat seatpost, has all the ingredients for high speeds on the road. This also includes a frame geometry that is optimized for a stretched-out riding position and a significant height difference between the saddle and handlebars. ﻿﻿

Balanced geometry between race and comfort







In comparison, the Stevens Xenith isn't exactly comfort-oriented either. Okay, its head angle is a bit slacker and the stack-to-reach ratio a little less extreme. But the Xenith is also decidedly sporty and far removed from the comfort geometries commonly associated with endurance road bikes. Those who prefer a noticeably more upright riding position will likely feel more at home on Stevens' Aspin, which, with its shorter top tube and slightly longer head tube, is more in line with the "endurance" model. Like this model, the Xenith also accommodates tires up to 32 mm wide; with this feature and the shortest seat tube of all Stevens frames, it promises solid riding comfort.

Frame size (cm) 48 51 54 56 58 61 Seat tube length (mm) 411 430 455 477 499 527 Top tube length (mm) 495 510 521 536 551 568 Top tube horizontal (mm) 510 525 539 555 570 590 Head tube angle (°) 71,5 71,5 72,5 72,5 73 73,5 Seat tube angle (°) 75,5 74,5 74 73,5 73,5 73 Wheelbase (mm) 979 986 987 999 1009 1018 Chainstay Length (mm) 415 415 415 415 415 415 Head tube length (mm) 105 115 145 165 185 220 Bottom bracket drop (mm) 73 73 73 73 73 73 Bottom bracket height (mm) 269 269 269 269 269 269 Fork deflection (mm) 45 45 45 45 45 45 standover height (mm) 721 736 764 784 806 837 Reach (mm) 381 384 384 390 398 402 Stacks (mm) 498 508 540 559 579 615







What else distinguishes this model? With its simple, sometimes angular tube shapes, the frame appears harmonious and elegant; the transition from the top tube to the seat stays is a real eye-catcher and, with the easily accessible seat clamp, highly functional. A wide down tube plus a PressFit bottom bracket result in high frame stiffness, which is noticeable when pedaling. Due to the slightly slacker head tube angle, the Xenith might not be quite as agile as one might expect from Stevens road bikes, but it compensates for this with very stable straight-line tracking at high speeds. With an integrated seat clamp and internal cable routing, the bike is state-of-the-art, and the fact that it doesn't have a UDH rear triangle is not a drawback – this isn't the right bike for a 1x drivetrain anyway.

Eight groups, ten wheelsets and much more

The Stevens Xenith can be combined with all double chainring groupsets from SRAM and Shimano, thanks to the brand's configurator. This includes three paint finishes, eight component groups, ten wheelsets, and various other options such as spacer configurations, stem length, handlebar width, and much more. This means the Xenith is practically never an off-the-shelf bike and can be customized without compromise – as can several other models from the "Stevens Custom Road" program.







One advantage of the configurator is its flexibility in pricing. With Stevens, you can have a top-of-the-line groupset fitted to an affordable frame, or vice versa; for example, the most affordable carbon road bike with the high-end SRAM Red groupset is available for just €4.699. And the Xenith starts at €3.399, with the most expensive configuration, featuring Dura-Ace including a power meter, Scope wheelset, and bottle cages, costing over €1.1.000 Euro costs.

At €4.964, the test bike, including the DT Swiss aluminum wheelset, is priced in the mid-range; for 4.999 For €1 there is an SRAM Force model, and surprisingly, the surcharge for the expensive SRAM Red is only a mere €100. 1.000 Euro. The Hamburg-based manufacturer certainly has some interesting offers.







www.stevensbikes.de

Wahoo Elemnt Roam: the Class Cool cycling computer

Extensive functionality, ease of use, and intuitive setup: these qualities have made the touchscreen speedometer a favorite among the road cycling community. Velomotion has also opted for the versatile device in its "Class Cool" model.







What makes the "Class Cool" stand out on the handlebars? Sure, there are plenty of good GPS bike computers, but the fact that more and more cyclists are swearing by Wahoo certainly isn't just down to the Gaussian normal distribution. It's more likely because the company doesn't do everything differently, but does many things better than the competition – and it starts with the fact that cycling is absolutely central to Wahoo's product range, rather than just a side issue.

Perhaps the best example of this is the Wahoo Elemnt Roam, which combines the advantages of both the top-of-the-line and entry-level models in the middle of the range. Like the latter, it's quite compact, yet already equipped with a larger screen than the more affordable Bolt. And it shares the touchscreen functionality of the top model, which is a real asset for navigation, significantly simplifying map display with zooming and panning. The sharp color display is an additional plus in this regard.







Despite the high-quality screen, Wahoo hasn't abandoned the six-button operation – and here again the company's cycling expertise shines through. Even with gloves and without prolonged eye contact, it's possible to switch between display windows or change the number of data fields shown. Setup couldn't be simpler, with the optimal customization options being a major advantage of the Wahoo interface. Users can define what and how much is displayed, resulting in an intuitive operating logic that's incredibly easy to use. This makes the Wahoo Elemnt Roam appealing to both young "digital natives" and those who didn't learn how to use electronic devices as children and therefore appreciate ease of access.







Click here for the Wahoo Elemnt Roam 3.

Click here to go directly to the Xenith at Stevens.