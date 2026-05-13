AGT ALP-110 cordless compressor air pump

Compressor pump test: Following our test of the AGT ALP-160, we turned our attention to another product from Pearl's exclusive brand, the ALP-110, as part of our Velomotion best-of list. This battery-powered compressor air pump features an illuminated LED display, an automatic shut-off function when a preset pressure is reached, and an integrated LED flashlight. It also offers a power bank function. But can this pump, which costs only €29,99, truly impress in everyday use?

The AGT ALP-110 cordless air pump offers a range of functions comparable to much more expensive models, and its additional use as a power bank (5 volts, 2 amps) makes it doubly appealing. Equipped with an integrated 2.000 mAh Li-ion battery, conveniently rechargeable via USB-C, it can power smartphones or other electronic devices on the go – provided the AGT ALP-110 isn't being used exclusively as a pump. And it doesn't lack useful features either: four predefined modes (car, motorcycle, bicycle, ball) and an adjustable mode, along with the auto-stop function, ensure easy operation of the AGT ALP-110 cordless air pump. The screw-on pump hose is included, but unfortunately, it cannot be attached to the housing for transport.







The compressor pump in the test

The robust plastic housing features a large display with easily readable digits. Six push buttons are located below the display for controlling the pump. Thanks to their rubberized surface and size, the buttons offer excellent tactile feedback. The controls are also very simple. After attaching the included pump hose, you're ready to go. Inflating a 700x23C tire takes only 40 seconds, and even increasing air pressure doesn't faze the Pearl product. In our test, the pump effortlessly inflated the 700x23C tire to 8 bar in just 95 seconds: significantly faster than most (some much more expensive) models in the test.

Measured values: Time required to inflate a 700x23C tire with the AGT ALP-110

4 bar: 40 seconds

8 bar: 1:35 minutes

AGT ALP-110 battery-powered compressor pump: Details at a glance